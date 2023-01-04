How Walmart’s College Tuition Program Works

Continuing your education while working can be challenging in terms of both time and cost. However, employers like Walmart have developed education benefits for employees to ease the financial burden of going back to school.

Walmart’s Live Better U education program is 100% paid upfront by Walmart, offering more than 60 educational programs for associates to pursue. This differs from some employers, who may only offer tuition reimbursement to employees.

What Is Walmart’s College Tuition Program?

Live Better U is Walmart’s education program that offers associates access to ongoing learning opportunities. If you’re employed by Walmart, college tuition, fees and required books toward an eligible Live Better U education program are entirely paid directly by Walmart. This benefit is available to hourly part-time and full-time associates and becomes active as soon as your first day of work.

Walmart and Sam’s Club associates who meet the program’s criteria can earn a:

General education diploma (GED)

Trade or professional certification

Associate’s degree

Bachelor’s degree

Additionally, ACT/SAT and college prep courses are offered, as well as English language courses to prepare you for your continued education.

The company recognizes that its associates live busy lives so the programs are designed with flexibility in mind. You can choose an entirely online program that fits your schedule so your education doesn’t get in the way of life and work.

Rules and Limitations of the Program

Although the fully paid Walmart college tuition program offers an entry point into continued or higher education, there are restrictions to be aware of.

For example, not all degree programs qualify; you can only receive this benefit by enrolling in an approved program through a Walmart school partner. Most eligible degree programs are focused on skills that are relevant to Walmart employment, such as business, technical or operations courses. If you’re hoping to study a humanities-related subject, you may have limited options.

The company continues to update its list of approved learning partners. As of September 2022, the list includes:

Bellevue University

EnGen

Johnson & Wales University

Louisiana State University

Morehouse College

North Carolina A&T State University

Pathstream

Penn Foster

Purdue University Global

Southern New Hampshire University

Spelman College

University of Arizona

University of Denver

University of Massachusetts Global

Wilmington University

Live Better U is not available to temp associates or salaried associates who are at market level or higher. Employees who already have a bachelor’s degree are also ineligible.

If you’re eligible for federal or state financial aid through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), it must be used as primary funding to cover tuition and fees before your Walmart benefit kicks in to cover any remaining cost.

Who Qualifies for Live Better U?

More than 89,000 associates have participated in the program since it launched. However, not all Walmart and Sam’s Club employees are eligible for this valuable benefit.

To qualify for Live Better U, you must:

Be an hourly part- or full-time associate, or a salaried field facility associate

Not have previously earned a bachelor’s degree

Enroll in an eligible program through a Walmart school partner

How to Enroll in Walmart’s Education Program

Walmart partnered with Guild Education to give its associates access to Live Better U. To enroll in the education program, follow these steps:

1. Create a Guild Education Account

Set up an account by logging in using your OneWalmart login. You’ll need to enter your associate ID, country or region, and your location. If your location is at a store or club, you’ll need to supply your store number.

The portal will send you a verification code to confirm your identity so you can fully sign in. On your Guild Education dashboard, you can check your eligibility, review the catalog of programs available and connect with a Guild coach.

2. Explore the Available Programs

The programs you can choose from have varying time commitments and requirements. While logged in, search for a program that fits your academic goals and scheduling needs.

As you browse, each program provides details like:

Program location (e.g. online, in person or hybrid)

Institution accreditation status

School type (e.g. nonprofit or for-profit)

Coaching availability

Prerequisites

Concentrations, if applicable

Skills you’ll learn

Course overview

Career outlook

School information

3. Submit an Application

When you’re ready, submit a free application to the program directly from your Guild Education account. You’ll receive an email or phone call from Guild with next steps.

Depending on the program you choose, you might be asked to provide additional documents like previous school transcripts or other materials. You should hear back from the Guild team regarding next steps within a few weeks. If you haven’t, submit a support request through your account.

4. Speak With a Guild Coach

If you’re overwhelmed by the options or simply want to confirm that you’ve chosen the best path for your goals, the Live Better U program includes coaching support. Your coach can help you along your education journey, whether that’s by guiding you toward the right program for your schedule or offering insight as a career coach.

To access a coach, go to your dashboard to email, call or live chat with a Guild coach.

Why Does Walmart Offer This Program?

Employers like Walmart commonly offer education benefits as a recruiting and retention incentive for their employees. According to a September 2021 study by Walmart, Live Better U students left the company at a rate four times lower than those who didn’t enroll.

Enhancing the skills of its current associates also helps Walmart advance their careers within the company. Walmart also found that associates who participate in the education program double their likelihood of promotion, compared to non-LBU students.

Through the Walmart college tuition program, you can continue your education at no cost, and Walmart benefits by helping you grow into a fulfilling career path within its company.

