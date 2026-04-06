How Visa Is Positioning for the Rise of AI-Led Commerce

Visa Inc. V is increasingly framing artificial intelligence not just as a tool but as an active participant in commerce. Its latest Visa Business-to-AI (B2AI) insights suggest a shift where AI agents influence, negotiate and even execute transactions on behalf of users. With nearly 40% of American consumers making purchases they wouldn’t have otherwise considered due to AI assistance, the company is highlighting how decision-making is gradually moving from humans to machines.

On the enterprise side, the transition appears even more pronounced. Most businesses are embracing AI-to-AI negotiations, and many are already integrating AI into their operations. This signals a future where pricing, inventory and deal-making could increasingly be handled by algorithms interacting in real time. For V, this evolution expands the scope of payments from a transaction endpoint to a continuous, data-driven process embedded within intelligent systems.

Yet, consumer willingness drops sharply when autonomy increases, with most users demanding visibility and control over AI-driven spending. This creates an advantage for established payment networks, where trust, security and authorization frameworks are already deeply embedded. Visa’s role could therefore extend beyond processing payments to enabling safe, verifiable machine-led transactions.

This shift opens new monetization avenues in value-added services such as identity verification, fraud management and AI-driven authentication. Meanwhile, it raises competitive stakes, as technology firms and fintechs look to capture parts of the emerging AI commerce stack.

Ultimately, V’s early positioning suggests it aims to anchor the trust layer of AI-led commerce. If successful, it could remain central even as the customer evolves from human to algorithm.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the fintech space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM.

Mastercard is advancing its AI commerce strategy with Mastercard Agent Pay. This innovative protocol is designed to enable secure, intelligent and trustworthy transactions between AI agents and merchants. By focusing on authorization and data integrity, MA aims to ensure AI agents interact securely with merchants, boosting confidence in automated payments.

Affirm is integrating its buy now, pay later offering into emerging AI-driven commerce through an expanded Stripe partnership. Using shared payment tokens, AI agents can present transparent installment options at checkout, allowing AFRM’s consumers to review costs and select repayment plans within AI-assisted shopping experiences.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have declined 3.7% compared with the industry’s 12% fall.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, above the industry average of 17.09. V carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.9% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.