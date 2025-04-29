How To Use These 4 Best AI Tools To Find Jobs

Time is money, especially when you’re unemployed and without a paycheck. If only there were a way to accelerate the job search process and get hired quickly. Luckily, AI can help make that possible.

Check Out: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Try This: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

With the help of AI, you can stop manually applying for jobs and utilize tools for every step of the job-hunting process, from writing cover letters to landing interviews.

If you’re looking for a new job, check out these handy AI tools to help you get hired.

Kickresume

You need an updated and polished resume before applying for jobs. If it’s been a few years since you last applied for a job, you may need to build a resume from scratch. This is where Kickresume can help.

Simply enter your name and job title, and the tool will generate a draft of your resume that you can edit and personalize with the assistance of AI. It even scores your resume based on design, structure, and content so you can track where it needs improvements. The site has free features but requires upgrading for a complete resume draft.

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Grammarly Cover Letter Generator

Drafting a cover letter for each job you apply for is tedious. In only a few simple steps, Grammarly’s cover letter generator produces a professional cover letter for you, and it’s free!

All you need to do is upload your resume, a description or link to the job you’re applying for, and the job responsibilities and requirements. Then, Grammarly can tailor the letter to the specific position you’re applying for.

If you don’t like the first rendition of the cover letter, you can edit it on Grammarly’s site and use their suggestions to ensure it is free of spelling errors and grammatically correct.

Teal

With your resume and cover letter prepared, you’re ready to start applying for jobs. While Teal offers tools for building a resume and cover letter, its job application tracker is a real time saver, and will help streamline your job hunt process.

Teal’s Chrome extension allows you to save jobs as you find them. When you have a few jobs saved, the tool will track and monitor them for you. Everything from bookmarking to job acceptance. On top of that, it also provides tailored suggestions for each job application and allows you to schedule follow-ups so you don’t miss a beat during any step of the process.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT may not be a job application tool, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use it to your advantage when applying for jobs. Before you step into an interview, it’s a good idea to practice responding to questions so you’re as prepared as possible.

Prompt ChatGPT to generate interview questions based on the job description of the role you’re applying for. If you struggle to answer any of the questions or don’t like how you respond, use the tool to rephrase your response to help you sound more polished and professional for the real thing.

Don’t waste time on your job search. Use these best AI tools to your advantage to get hired quickly.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Use These 4 Best AI Tools To Find Jobs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.