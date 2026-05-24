How to Use a Qualified Charitable Distribution to Lower Your 2026 Tax Bill

Key Points

Qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) have you donating funds directly from an IRA to a charitable organization.

QCDs can satisfy your required minimum distribution while supporting causes you care about.

You can't do a QCD out of a 401(k), but you could convert that money to an IRA and take advantage of this option.

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For some people, retiring with a large balance in a traditional individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k) can be a bit of a problem. If you don't need the money, too bad -- you'll eventually be forced to start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs), which could drive up your taxes significantly.

The good news is that there's a strategy you can use to reduce your tax bill while supporting causes you care about. So, it pays to read up on qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) to see how they might fit into your withdrawal strategy.

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How QCDs work

A QCD is a direct transfer of funds from an IRA to an eligible charitable organization. To be clear, QCDs can be made only out of IRAs. If you have your savings in a 401(k) plan, you'll need to roll that money into an IRA to do a QCD.

One big advantage of QCDs is that they count toward your RMD each year. However, unlike a typical RMD, QCDs don't count toward your taxable income. That could not only result in big IRS savings but also help you avoid other consequences that can come with having a higher income, like having to pay taxes on your Social Security benefits or being hit with surcharges on your Medicare premiums.

Why QCDs trump regular charitable donations

You may be thinking, "Why bother with QCDs when I can just take a retirement plan withdrawal and donate the money?"

It's true that charitable donations are generally tax-deductible. But you can't benefit from charitable contributions if you don't itemize on your tax return. QCDs are often a better choice because they bypass your adjusted gross income, keeping your overall income lower.

There are limits to know about

One thing to know about QCDs is that there are limits that can change each year. In 2026, you can donate up to $111,000 via a QCD.

For many people, that's more than enough to satisfy an RMD. But if you have a very large retirement savings balance, you may need to come up with additional strategies to avoid a huge tax hit once RMDs begin.

All told, QCDs are a great way to support charities you care about while keeping the IRS away from your money. So, that's a win-win. It pays to read up on QCDs to see how they might fit into your withdrawal strategy, especially if you have a large amount of money sitting in an account that will soon be subject to RMDs.

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