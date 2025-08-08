How To Use AI To Automate Your Side Hustle and Earn More in 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way many people do business. For people trying to earn extra income through a side hustle, AI automations might just be the most affordable way to help you earn more next year.

Experts discuss some of the easiest ways to use AI to boost your side hustle earnings.

Check Out: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According To Codie Sanchez

Read Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Minimize the Grunt Work

The people using AI most “intelligently” are using it to minimize the grunt work that follows the actual work, according to Ryan Zhang, founder and CEO of AI-powered productivity platform, Notta.ai.

These activities include such things as converting recorded client sessions into summaries, creating follow-up emails and organizing project notes neatly, “so they can focus on taking on more paying clients rather than getting held up with paperwork,” Zhang explained.

See More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Generate Ideas and Outlines

For side hustles that revolve around generating content or handling information, AI comes in very useful, Zhang said. From using ChatGPT to generate ideas and outlines, to Canva for graphic designers, to transcription software that converts client calls, AI can create systematic notes and action steps without having to type for hours.

Reduce Administrative Load

AI can also be your personal administrator, saving you money on hiring people or in the cost of your own time, by carrying out tasks such as documentation, follow-up emails and content generation, Zhang said.

“This allows you to service additional customers without putting in extra hours because they’re investing less time on non-billable admin and more in billable work.”

Focus On Specifics

However, Zhang said you can spread yourself too thin. Instead, start with “one good tool” that solves that specific headache and get comfortable with it before moving on to anything else.

“You’ll be amazed at how much time you get back without having to learn complicated software.”

Obtain Consent

It is important, however, to obtain the consent of clients for some AI tools, such as if you use them to record calls or meetings or to produce content.

“Be transparent about what’s AI-generated and what’s your authentic work and ensure the AI platform you utilize has robust security so that client data is confidential.”

Don’t Let AI Replace You

Of course, you want to be sure you’re not replacing yourself with your own AI tools, according to Trudy-Ann Armand, co-owner and small business AI strategist at HER-MINE.

“First, think of AI as your research assistant, not your voice. When I use ChatGPT to draft something, I always rewrite it in my own words. I’ll use the structure and ideas, but the final version sounds like me having a conversation with a friend,” she said.

Build In Personal Touch Points

Armand insists that AI should never remove the human touch. “AI should make you more yourself, not less.”

She recommended building in “personal touchpoints.” For example, perhaps your email sequence is automated, but you personally respond to replies. Or you use AI to draft social media posts, but you always add a personal story or current experience.

Fact-Check and Correct Biases

AI may be great at automating grunt work, but it’s not infallible. Armand insisted that you fact-check everything it produces. “AI can be confidently wrong, especially about recent events or specific industries,” she said. “I always verify information before it goes to clients.”

Additionally, she urged those using it to be mindful of bias. “AI systems can perpetuate existing biases, which is especially concerning for those of us from underrepresented communities. Review outputs critically and trust your instincts if something feels off.”

The goal is using AI to enhance your expertise, not replace your judgment.

Start Small

Armand recommended not being in a rush to adopt AI tools. “Start small and give yourself permission to learn at your own pace.”

You don’t need to become a tech expert overnight; you just need to get comfortable with tools that solve your specific problems. On the other hand, she added, “Don’t let perfectionism stop you from starting.”

Start with free, easy-to-learn tools and build from there.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Use AI To Automate Your Side Hustle and Earn More in 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.