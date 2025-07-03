How is Unisys Navigating the Shift Toward AI-Driven IT Services?

As the enterprise IT landscape rapidly evolves, Unisys Corporation UIS is making deliberate strides to reposition itself as a key player in AI-driven IT services. The company’s ClearPath Forward 2050 strategy centers on embedding AI, automation and data-driven intelligence across its core offerings, from application modernization to digital workplace services.



Unisys is leveraging AI to solve longstanding enterprise pain points such as data fragmentation, inefficient workflows and low employee productivity. Its Service Experience Accelerator, for instance, uses generative AI, analytics and workflow automation to transform traditional service desk operations. This solution is gaining traction with clients and showcases how Unisys is making AI adoption more turnkey and secure.



The company is also building agentic-AI frameworks to structure unrefined data and improve decision-making. Its intelligence accelerator connects siloed datasets across hybrid environments, enabling secure and real-time insights. These innovations not only enhance Unisys’ service delivery but also unlock new revenue opportunities through endpoint management, device subscription services and AI-enabled infrastructure support.



Furthermore, the firm is expanding its AI credentials with industry recognition and strategic partnerships. In first-quarter 2025, Unisys was named a “disruptor” in Avasant’s AI Services Radar and continues to invest in post-quantum cryptography and threat detection solutions, critical components in the AI era.



Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, Unisys remains committed to refining its delivery model and investing in emerging technologies. The transformation is still unfolding, but early signs suggest Unisys is not just adapting to the AI shift, it is actively building a platform to thrive in the current scenario.

Competing in the AI-Driven Enterprise Services Arena

Unisys strengthens its position in AI-powered IT services. The company finds itself navigating the same space as key players like C3.ai and competitors such as Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and International Business Machines Corporation IBM, each with distinct AI strategies.



Palantir Technologies continues to deepen the enterprise AI footprint through its Foundry and Gotham platforms, offering data integration and decision intelligence tools across government and commercial sectors. Its edge lies in real-time operational AI, which has been especially effective in defense, logistics and healthcare analytics.



Meanwhile, IBM leverages its Watsonx platform to drive generative AI and machine learning adoption in enterprise settings. Its longstanding enterprise relationships and hybrid cloud capabilities give IBM scale and depth, especially in regulated industries like finance and insurance.

UIS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Unisys have gained 12% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 20.1%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Unisys’ current valuation looks promising for investors. The stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73X.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UIS’ 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 28.9% and 120.7%, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Unisys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

