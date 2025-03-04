How Is Union Pacific's Stock Performance Compared to Other Transportation Stocks?

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), with a market cap of $149.07 billion, is a leading U.S. freight railroad operator. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, the company provides rail transportation services across 23 states through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and UNP fits right into that category, signifying its substantial size, stability, and dominance in the railroad industry. As a key player in transporting goods across industries, UNP benefits from long-term stability and steady revenue growth. Its ability to optimize costs and improve productivity further strengthens its market position.

However, the transportation behemoth has fallen 4.8% from its 52-week high of $258.07, which it hit on September 4. Shares of UNP have climbed 3.7% over the past three months, outperforming the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF’s (XTN) 12.6% decline over the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, UNP shares have declined 3.7% over the past six months and 2.8% over the past 52 weeks. By contrast, XTN has surged 4.8% over the past six months and has declined 1.8% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite recent fluctuations, UNP has been trading well above its 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average since the end of January.

On January 23, the company’s stock surged 5.2% following its Q4 earnings release. UNP announced a 7% increase in its operating income, which amounted to $9.7 billion. Moreover, its EPS came in at $2.91, surpassing the Wall Street EPS estimates by 4.7%.

In the railroads industry, UNP’s rival, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), is lagging behind, declining 9.1% over the past six months and 12.1% over the past 52 weeks.

Moreover, Wall Street analysts remain moderately bullish on UNP’s prospects. The stock holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it. The mean target of $264.80 suggests a potential upside of 7.7% from the current market prices.

