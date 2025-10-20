How Trump’s Policies Are Quietly Reshaping Your Retirement Plans for 2026

To say that 2025 was a year of big changes would be an understatement. Starting with the transition in presidential administrations, all areas of American life have shifted — including how we plan for retirement. The actions of President Donald Trump’s administration have compelled financial advisors to rethink how they counsel clients preparing for their later years.

Check Out: 4 Ways Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Will Change How You Plan for Retirement

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Seeking to understand how these changes could reshape retirement strategies in 2026 and beyond, GOBankingRates spoke with financial experts about the adjustments prospective retirees should be prepared to make.

Alternative Investments in Contribution Retirement Plans

On Aug. 7, 2025, the White House issued an executive order directing federal agencies — primarily the Department of Labor and the Securities and Exchange Commission — to review and potentially revise guidance on including alternative assets such as cryptocurrencies, private equity funds and real estate in defined-contribution retirement plans like 401(k) plans.

According to Yuri Berg, chief business development officer at FinchTrade, this development represents one of the largest shifts in retirement planning in decades.

“Trump’s order allowing private equity, crypto and real estate in 401(k)s opens the floodgates for Americans to access investments that were previously reserved for wealthy individuals,” he said.

However, Berg cautioned that investors should proceed carefully and take a balanced approach.

“It’s important to be very cautious and limit exposure to 5%-10% of your portfolio at most,” he said. “Without proper guardrails, investors could face unnecessary risk and potentially irreversible losses in their only retirement account.”

Find Out: Here’s How Much Every Tax Bracket Would Gain — or Lose — Under Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Impacts of Tariffs

Berg also noted that tariffs levied by the Trump administration have affected retirees’ purchasing power. He’s concerned that rising prices on items such as cars, dishwashers and vegetables will disproportionately hurt those on fixed incomes.

He’s not the only expert who has seen retirees adjust their financial plans due to tariffs. When Grant Meyer, CFP, BFA and certified grief educator at TruMix Advisors, works with clients worried about tariff impacts, he advises taking a global approach.

“As the dollar weakens due to shifting trade policies, we’ve increased international exposure in our portfolios to hedge currency risk and tap into global growth,” he said.

Changes Related to Roth Conversions

The “Big Beautiful Bill” introduced several major changes to the process of Roth conversions. Meyer pointed to expanded senior tax credits as a reason to consider more Roth conversions for retired clients.

“We’re hoping to help our retirees take advantage of lower tax brackets while they last,” he said.

Meyer also noted that the higher SALT (state and local tax) deduction has created additional opportunities for Roth conversions and lower overall taxes for wealthier clients.

Student Loan Policy Changes Can Impact Retirement Planning

Since returning to office, Trump has enacted several significant changes to student loan repayment plans. These include eliminating key income-driven repayment plans, consolidating them into a new Repayment Assistance Plan, altering Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility and tightening rules around deferment, forbearance and hardship exemptions.

Because Meyer’s firm works with physicians — many of whom carry substantial student loan debt — they’ve seen how changes to repayment plan options can directly impact a client’s ability to save for retirement. In response, the firm has focused on crafting repayment strategies that align with the shifting forgiveness landscape.

“We try to make sure they can save for retirement while managing debt,” he said.

While the policies of the Trump administration have significantly affected how Americans approach retirement planning, working with a financial expert you trust is one of the best ways to navigate these changes and stay prepared for what’s ahead.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Trump’s Policies Are Quietly Reshaping Your Retirement Plans for 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.