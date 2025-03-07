How Is TransDigm Group’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG), with a market cap of $77.12 billion, designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and TDG fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. As a leading figure in the aerospace and defense industry, TDG capitalizes on increased defense spending and global uncertainty.

However, the defense giant has fallen 7.4% from its 52-week high of $1,451.32, which it hit on October 2. Over the past three months, TDG shares have grown 5.1%, outperforming iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA), which declined 1.8% during the same period.

Moreover, in the longer term, TDG shares have surged 3.9% over the past six months and 15.1% over the past 52 weeks. By contrast, ITA has surged 6.8% over the past six months and 15.4% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite fluctuations, TDG has been trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since end of Feb.

On Feb. 4, TDG shares closed down more than 3% after reporting its Q1 results. The company reported a 12% increase in its net sales, amounting to $2.01 billion. Moreover, its EPS came in at $7.57, surpassing the Wall Street EPS estimates by 12.5%.

In the highly competitive defense industry, TDG’s rival, General Dynamics Corporation (GD), has lagged behind, declining 9.6% over the past six months and 3.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Moreover, Wall Street analysts remain strongly bullish on TDG’s prospects. The stock holds a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it. The mean target of $1,506.45 suggests a potential upside of 12% from the current market prices.

