How To Trade Take-Two Interactive Stock Ahead of Its Earnings?

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to report its earnings on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Historically, the stock has exhibited a tendency for positive one-day returns following its earnings announcements. An analysis of the past five years reveals that TTWO experienced a positive one-day return in 61% of these instances, with a median positive return of 5.9% and a maximum positive return of 14%.

For event-driven traders, understanding these historical patterns could offer a potential strategic advantage. There are two primary approaches to consider:

Pre-Earnings Positioning: Based on the historical probability of a positive one-day return, traders might consider establishing a position before the earnings announcement.

Based on the historical probability of a positive one-day return, traders might consider establishing a position before the earnings announcement. Post-Earnings Analysis: Alternatively, traders could analyze the correlation between the immediate stock reaction to the earnings and its subsequent medium-term performance, positioning themselves accordingly after the results are released.

It’s important to remember that while historical data provides valuable context, the actual market reaction will largely depend on how TTWO’s reported earnings compare to market consensus and expectations. Current consensus estimates anticipate a loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $1.55 billion. This compares to a reported loss of $17.02 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion in the same period last year.

From a fundamental perspective, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a market capitalization of $40 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $5.5 billion in revenue and experienced operational losses of $968 million, resulting in a net income of -$3.7 billion.

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 18 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 11 positive and 7 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 61% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 61% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 70% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 11 positive returns = 5.9%, and median of the 7 negative returns = -5.9%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Take-Two Interactive Software stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Take-Two Interactive Software. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

