How To Trade Snap-on Stock Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings?

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), a leading American designer, manufacturer, and marketer of high-end tools and equipment for the transportation industry, is scheduled to report its earnings on Thursday, July 17, 2025. For event-driven traders, analyzing the stock’s historical performance around earnings releases can provide valuable context. Also, see the potential for growth in Google Stock To $350?
Over the past five years, SNA stock has exhibited a balanced reaction to earnings reports:
- Positive one-day returns occurred in 50% of instances, with a median positive return of 2.9%.
- Negative one-day returns also occurred in 50% of instances, with a median negative return of -5.9%.
While actual results against consensus and expectations will be key, understanding these historical patterns can be beneficial for event-driven traders. Two primary strategies can be considered:
- Pre-Earnings Positioning: Traders may choose to position themselves prior to the earnings release based on an understanding of these historical odds.
- Post-Earnings Positioning: Alternatively, traders can analyze the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the earnings are released to inform their trading decisions.
Analysts’ consensus estimates for Snap-on’s upcoming report are earnings of $4.66 per share on sales of $1.16 billion. This is lower than the year-ago quarter, which saw earnings of $5.07 per share on sales of $1.18 billion.
From a fundamental perspective, Snap-on currently has a market capitalization of $17 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $4.7 billion in revenue, reporting strong operational profitability with $1.0 billion in operating profits and a net income of $1.0 billion.
Snap-on’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return
Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:
- There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 10 positive and 10 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 50% of the time.
- However, this percentage decreases to 42% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.
- Median of the 10 positive returns = 2.9%, and median of the 10 negative returns = -5.9%
Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.
Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns
A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.
