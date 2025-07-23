Stocks
How To Trade CSX Stock Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings?

July 23, 2025 — 03:13 pm EDT

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to announce its earnings on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Historically, CSX has shown a positive one-day return in 65% of instances following its earnings announcements over the past five years. The median positive return on these days was 2.6%, with a maximum one-day positive return of 4.3%.

For event-driven traders, understanding these historical patterns can provide a strategic advantage, though actual results against consensus estimates will be a primary driver. There are two main approaches to consider:

  • Pre-Earnings Positioning: Based on historical odds, you could choose to open a position before the earnings release.
  • Post-Earnings Positioning: Alternatively, you could analyze the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the earnings are released and then position yourself accordingly.

Current consensus estimates for CSX’s upcoming earnings report are $0.41 per share on sales of $3.57 billion. This compares to earnings of $0.49 per share on sales of $3.7 billion in the same quarter last year.

From a fundamental perspective, CSX currently has a market capitalization of $65 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company reported revenues of $14 billion, with $5.1 billion in operating profits and a net income of $3.2 billion.

That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative — having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

See earnings reaction history of all stocks

CSX’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

  • There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 13 positive and 7 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 65% of the time.
  • However, this percentage decreases to 64% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.
  • Median of the 13 positive returns = 2.6%, and median of the 7 negative returns = -3.2%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

CSX 1D, 5D, and 21D Post-Earnings Return

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

CSX Correlation Between 1D, 5D and 21D Historical Returns

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like CSX, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Trefis
Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.
