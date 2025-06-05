How To Trade Chewy Stock Ahead Of Earnings?

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is set to report its earnings around June 11. Chewy sells food and supplies for a variety of pets and also deals with new pet industry categories like personalized products, pet insurance, and pet telehealth, and has $19 billion in current market capitalization. Consensus estimates point to revenues of about $3.08 billion for the quarter, up about 7% compared to last year, while earnings are likely to come in at $0.34 per share. Growth is likely to be driven by an expanding customer base compared to last year, and rising uptake for Chewy’s Autoship subscription service, which allows customers to schedule regular deliveries of pet supplies. Revenue over the last twelve months was $12 billion, and it was operationally profitable with $113 million in operating profits and net income of $393 million. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative, having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

Chewy’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 18 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 5 positive and 13 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 28% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 28% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 36% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 5 positive returns = 11%, and median of the 13 negative returns = -8.1%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on a 5-year and a 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

