How To Use American Airlines Flight And Trip Credits

Travel can be full of surprises, both good and bad. Whether it’s a flight delay, a service disruption or a change in your own travel plans, you may find yourself with an American Airlines Flight Credit or Trip Credit. Since both flight and trip credits expire one year after issuance (unless otherwise listed), it’s vital to understand how they work and how to use them so you don’t accidentally lose out on any value. There are some important rules and limitations around the use of Flight and Trip Credits. Here’s what you need to know.

Read More: American Airlines AAdvantage: The Ultimate Guide

What Is a Flight Credit?

American Airlines issues a Flight Credit in the event you cancel or don’t use a ticket. In order to receive a flight credit, you have to cancel your flight before the departure of the first segment of your itinerary. If you don’t cancel before the flight departs, you forfeit the total value of the ticket.

Flight credits can only be used by the passenger who is named on the original ticket. You can’t transfer the flight credit to anyone else to use nor can you refund it to cash or credit card.

Flight credits are limited to redemption for the base fare and the associated taxes and fees.You can’t use your flight credit for extras such as seats or bags or for charges associated with award travel. AA vacations are excluded as well.

What Is a Trip Credit?

American Airlines issues Trip Credit for compensation and refunds. They are also issued for any remaining value after you’ve made a flight credit redemption.

Trip credits aren’t transferable or refundable, but the credit holder can use the trip credit to book a flight for others.

Trip credits are redeemable for the base airfare and associated taxes and fees for domestic and international flights originating in the U.S. You can’t use your trip credit for additional expenses such as seats or bags or for charges associated with award travel. AA vacations are excluded as well.

Getting and Managing Your Flight and Trip Credits

Once you’re eligible for a flight credit or trip credit, AA will email you the information you need to redeem it. For flight credits, you’ll receive your 13-digit ticket number starting with 001 and the six-character confirmation code for your canceled/unused ticket. For trip credits, you’ll get a 13-digit number that begins with 00115.

If you’re not an AA member, make sure that you keep the email from AA since you’ll need this information to use the flight or trip credit. You can look up the value of your flight or trip credit here, using the 13-digit credit number.

If you’re an AA member, your flight and most trip credits will appear in your online AA account as long as you submitted your AAdvantage member number when you initially made the booking. Simply log into your account and click on “Wallet” to see your credits.

As AA won’t replace a flight or trip credit if it’s lost or stolen, it’s a good idea to keep all documentation about your original ticket, including the six-character confirmation code, in the event there is a mishap.

Since flight and trip credits expire one year from the date issued (unless otherwise stated), you’ll want to keep track of that date. Travel using a flight credit must commence on or before the expiry date. Travel using a trip credit must be booked on or before the expiry date. AA will not reissue or otherwise extend an expired flight or trip credit, so don’t take any chances. Use it or lose it.

How To Redeem Your Flight Credit

Flight credits can be redeemed on aa.com, by calling AA reservations or in person at the airport.

If you book on aa.com, you can only use one flight credit and it must be on a single passenger reservation for the flight credit holder. That means if you are traveling with others, their tickets would have to be on a separate reservation. To use two flight credits, you’ll have to call AA reservations.

Flight credits can only be applied to flights marketed and operated by American Airlines or American Eagle or to flights marketed and sold by AA but operated by a codeshare or Oneworld alliance partner. You can identify those flights easily since their flight numbers will start with ‘AA’.

If you choose to redeem your flight credit on aa.com, you can only apply the credit against flights that travel within or between the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For other destinations, you’ll need to call AA reservations.

Booking your flight using a flight credit on aa.com is straightforward.

Locate your 13-digit Flight Credit ticket number either from your wallet or the email from AA.

Search for and book your desired itinerary on aa.com.

Proceed to payment. You’ll see an option to add Trip or Flight Credit.

Choose Flight Credit and enter your 13-digit flight credit ticket number. Add the credit.

If the price of the new ticket exceeds the flight credit, you must pay the difference with a credit card accepted by American Airlines. If the flight credit is more than the new ticket price, you’ll be issued the remaining balance as a trip credit.

Note that receiving a trip credit for the remaining balance is advantageous. Trip credits have more flexibility as they can be used to book travel for others and can be applied in multiples to a single reservation.

How To Redeem Your Trip Credit

Trip credits can be redeemed for domestic and international flights originating in the U.S. on aa.com or by calling AA reservations. You can’t redeem trip credits at the airport or through third parties, such as travel agents.

You can apply up to eight trip credits to your reservation. However, if you book on aa.com, you’re limited to only single passenger reservations. To make a multiple passenger reservation with your Trip Credits, you’ll have to call AA reservations.

Booking on aa.com, your Trip Credit is limited to redemption on flights operated by American Airlines or American Eagle or flights marketed by American Airlines. Valid flight numbers begin with the prefix ‘AA’.

To use your Trip Credit on Oneworld alliance airlines or other AA airline partners, you’ll need to contact AA reservations.

Follow these steps to use your Trip Credit on aa.com.

Locate your 13-digit Trip Credit ticket number either from your wallet or the email from AA.

Search for and book your desired itinerary on aa.com.

Proceed to payment. You’ll see an option to add Trip or Flight Credit.

Choose Trip Credit and enter your 13-digit Trip Credit ticket number. Add the credit. Repeat if you want to use more than one.

If the price of the new ticket exceeds the trip credit, you must pay the difference with a credit card accepted by American Airlines. If the trip credit is more than the new ticket price, the remaining balance will be issued as a trip credit in the name of the person on the new ticket. You can, on request, elect to have the remaining balance issued in the name of the original credit holder.

Bottom Line

Travel can be unpredictable and may lead to you receiving an American Airlines Flight or Trip Credit. Using the information here will help you redeem your flight and trip credits effectively and realize their full value.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.