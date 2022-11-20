How to Use 4 Strategies That Made Billionaires Rich

Everyone wants to be a billionaire, right? While that may not be possible for all of us, there are some strategies that the world's wealthiest people have used to get where they are today. If you're looking to start making some serious money, read on to learn how you can use the same strategies that made billionaires rich.

How did the world's billionaires earn their wealth?

There are currently 3,311 billionaires who own $11.8 trillion worth of the world's $460 trillion dollar wealth. How did they do it? Here's the breakdown:

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months

2,013 (60.8%) self-made

957 (28.9%) self-made and inherited wealth

338 (10.2%) inherited wealth

Here are some other billionaire facts:

1,035 (31.3%) are in North America.

The U.S. has the most billionaires at 975 (30%).

China has the second most with 400 (12%).

New York is the top billionaire city in the world with 138 (4%).

2,881 (87%) billionaires are male.

430 (13%) billionaires are female.

The median age of billionaires is 66.

1,338 (40.4%) are over the age of 70.

1,625 (49.1%) are aged 50 to 70.

348 (10.5%) are under 50. (The youngest is Kevin David Lehmann at 19. He made his wealth through inheritance and by investing in a German drugstore chain.)

The vast majority of billionaires weren't born that way; rather, they earned it through hard work. One important strategy for making a billion dollars is thinking long term and not trying to get rich quick.

Many people try to make cash fast by investing in penny stocks or participating in other risky ventures, but this is not the way to become a billionaire. Billionaires build their money so it will be around for years to come. They don't try to make a quick buck; they invest for the future. Here are several strategies that billionaires have used that you can replicate.

1. Start your own business

The most common way billionaires hit it big is by creating something new of immense value and starting their own business. This could mean starting your own company or coming up with a new product or service that people need or want. When you create something new, you have the potential to revolutionize an industry and make a lot of money in the process. This can be a product, service, or both.

Bill Gates did this when he co-founded Microsoft; he created a new software platform that changed the way we use computers today. Most billionaires owe their billionaire status to the equity they own either in a publicly traded or privately held company. This is the stock they typically hold in the company they founded.

RELATED: Best Investment Apps

Elon Musk is the world's richest man through his holdings in Tesla, SpaceX, Boring Company, Twitter, and several other companies. The bulk of Jeff Bezos' wealth is due to his 10% ownership in Amazon as well as his ownership in space exploration company Blue Origin. We know that 60% of billionaires are self-made, meaning they built their wealth as an entrepreneur. If you want to become a billionaire, think about how you can create something new that people will want or need.

2. Get involved in mergers and acquisitions (M&A)

One strategy that seems to work well for many billionaires is to get involved in mergers and acquisitions (M&A). This involves buying up other businesses or being acquired by another company, often resulting in significant financial growth. The average U.S. billionaire has overseen or been involved in more than 33 M&A transactions, having grown or sold their businesses. There are many reasons why M&A can be so successful for aspiring billionaires.

First, it allows you to gain access to valuable resources and assets that you may not have been able to acquire on your own. Additionally, it often involves working with talented individuals who bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the table. And perhaps most importantly, M&A can give you the chance to scale your business much faster than if you were going it alone. So if you want to make it big someday, consider getting into mergers and acquisitions.

3. Get into in a high-growth industry

Becoming a billionaire takes a lot of hard work and determination. But one key is to be in a high-growth industry. Industries experiencing rapid expansion often provide many opportunities for making money. Companies within these industries may experience high levels of consumer demand and rapid growth in revenue, resulting in lucrative business ventures.

The tech industry is the easiest in which to become a billionaire; 93% of billionaires in the tech industry are self-made. The tech industry has low barriers to entry, and capacity for rapid cross-border expansion. This allows entrepreneurs to grow their wealth more rapidly than in most traditional industries. In contrast, only 43% of the billionaires in industrials are self-made.

Whether you're starting your own company or working for a growing enterprise, being in high-growth industries can greatly increase your chances of becoming a billionaire. You'll have countless opportunities to leverage your expertise into successful ventures, no matter what stage you are at.

4. Get involved in real estate

The banking and finance sector is the dominant primary industry of the global billionaire population, followed by industrial conglomerates and then real estate. A billionaire's wealth is held in various types of assets -- often in their business(es) and investments (in publicly listed or private companies), and assets such as real estate.

There are many different strategies that can help you achieve wealth and success, but one of the most effective is to invest in real estate. It can be incredibly lucrative, with high returns and plenty of opportunities to make big investments. As many successful real estate investors have shown, it's also possible to make billions from this field through smart investing and savvy business decisions.

By starting with small, affordable investments and growing your portfolio over time, you can greatly increase your chances of attaining billionaire status. Whether you focus on purchasing individual properties or building a real estate empire, the key is to be strategic and take calculated risks. With dedication, you could see your investments -- and your bank account -- skyrocket in value.

Becoming a billionaire is no easy task, but it's far from impossible. There are many different ways people can become billionaires. While not everyone can become a billionaire using the methods outlined here, they are proven strategies that have worked for many people throughout history.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.