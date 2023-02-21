How To Transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards® Points To Travel Partners

Although Chase Ultimate Rewards® can be redeemed a number of different ways, transferring your points to travel partners may lead to better redemption values. Most Chase redemptions are worth 1 to 1.5 cents per point but by transferring points to book travel, it’s not unheard of to get values of 3 cents or more.

Admittedly, learning the ins and outs of travel programs takes a little effort. However, for anyone already familiar with their preferred program—or anyone willing to learn—transferring Ultimate Rewards is a great way to maximize your returns.

Before you can redeem points or miles directly with your preferred program, you’ll need to transfer your Ultimate Rewards. Here, we’ll walk you through this simple process.

Chase Credit Cards Eligible for Point Transfers

As a Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve® or Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card cardholder, you have the ability to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to participating airline or hotel partners at a rate of 1:1. That means that 1 Chase Ultimate Reward point is equivalent to 1 point or mile with any of its airline or hotel transfer partners:

Though other Chase cards may offer the ability to earn Ultimate Rewards, only these three cards (and a few now-discontinued cards) have the full functionality to transfer points to travel programs. If you have multiple Chase cards, such as the Chase Freedom Flex℠ or Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you may be able to combine rewards between cards first so you have the ability to transfer Ultimate Rewards from those cards to airline and hotel programs, too.

Transferring Ultimate Rewards to Travel Partners: Step-By-Step

To transfer Ultimate Rewards to partner travel programs, you’ll need to log into your online account. If you have multiple Chase reward accounts, be sure you’ve selected a credit card that specifically allows point transfers. Once selected, you’ll be at the Chase Ultimate Rewards main page.

On the top of the website, you’ll see a blue button that states Earn / Use next to your current points balance. Click here. This will drop down another menu with multiple options on how to earn or redeem Ultimate Rewards points. You’re specifically looking for an arrow that says “Transfer to Travel Partners”.

Once you click on the option to transfer points, you’ll be taken to a list of all Chase travel partners. Each partner has a button on the right-hand side of the page to initiate a transfer.

Once you click on your intended transfer program, you’re taken to a simple form to complete the transfer. It will ask for the name on the travel loyalty account as well as your loyalty account number.

Keep in mind the name on your travel account must match the name of a primary cardholder or that of a household member and authorized user. Additionally, it’s important that your member number is correct—otherwise, your rewards could end up in limbo instead of being instantly transferred.

This will take you to a second page where you enter the number of points you’d like to transfer. All transfers are made in 1,000 point increments. Most often, transfers are at a 1:1 ratio so for every 1,000 Ultimate Rewards points, you’ll receive 1,000 points in the partnering program. The exception to this rule is if Chase is offering a transfer bonus. Unfortunately, Chase does not show the math for you on the transfer page, though it does note if a bonus applies.

The review page is your final opportunity to check for mistakes before submission. Point transfers are permanent and can’t be reversed, so be sure to confirm award availability with your travel partner before completing the transaction.

Once you click Confirm & Submit, you will receive notice that your points transfer is being processed. Most transfers are instant, which means you’ll have access to spend your travel rewards with their respective partner immediately. Occasionally, some transfers may take one or more days. You can confirm the transfer is complete by logging into your travel account to check the balance.

As soon as the points have been posted to your travel loyalty account, you’re able to book award travel.

Bottom Line

Transferring Chase Ultimate Rewards to partnering travel programs requires an extra step before redemption but the process is straightforward and easy to complete. For award travelers, transferring points is one of the best ways to extract value from your credit card points and worth the extra effort.

