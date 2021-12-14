How To Start An Etsy Shop: Ready To Sell In 9 Easy Steps

If you’ve ever made artisan or handmade goods, you’ve probably heard “you should sell these on Etsy” a time or two. Learning how to set up an Etsy store is easy. Here are nine simple steps for you to have your shop ready to go in a single day.

Before Getting Started

Design

We’re going to assume you already have a viable product, but it’s worth mentioning that branding is everything when getting your first Etsy sale. If this isn’t your strong suit, hire a graphic designer to create your product labels or purchase a template from Etsy. You can then print these labels at home using a laser printer or order labels online.

Photos

You’ve worked so hard to create your product and label it—make sure the photos showcase the effort you’ve put into it. You don’t necessarily need to hire a pro photographer to take product images. Instead, find a sunny window and use portrait mode on your phone to take images of your products on a white background (poster board works great for this). Alternatively, order a simple lightbox off of Amazon.

Banking

To make it easier to file your business taxes, set up a separate bank account to handle all of your Etsy expenses and transactions. This way, you have every business-related expense in one place and not mingled with your personal money.

Packing Materials

Etsy buyers expect their packages to ship quickly, so be sure to have all of your packing material ahead of time. This includes boxes, biodegradable packing peanuts, packing tape and shipping labels. Once you’re regularly making sales, you may want to consider branded boxes and a thermal label printer.

9 Steps To Set Up an Etsy Shop

1. Create Your Etsy Account

In order to create a seller account, you must first have a consumer Etsy account. Navigate to “Sign In” in the top right corner, and a dialogue box for credentials will open. Click on “Register” if you don’t already have an account. You will receive an email asking to confirm your account.

After signing in, next to the shopping cart in the top right corner is a gray circle with a silhouette on it. When you click on the circle, a drop-down menu gives you an option to click on “Sell on Etsy.”

After landing on the “Sell on Etsy” page, there’s a black “Open Your Etsy Shop” button below the banner.

2. Enter Your Shop Preferences

Here, enter your shop preferences; language, shop country, shop currency and whether your shop is your full-time income or not. When finished, click “Save and continue” in the bottom right corner.

3. Name Your Shop

You can name your shop in 20 characters or less, and it must be unique from other shops. Your name may only have unaccented roman letters and numbers, without spaces. Enter the proposed name you want and click “check availability.” If you’re not sure what to name your shop, Etsy has tips for choosing a shop name. Once set, you can only change your shop name once, so choose carefully. After deciding on a name, click “save and continue.”

4. Create Your Listings

Now you will create your listings. Etsy recommends having a minimum of ten different listings for a greater chance of visibility.

Your listing includes:

Photos. At least one photo is required, and you can add up to ten photos. In addition to product images, upload a picture of the product next to a ruler or a dollar bill (or similar) to help customers gauge the size of an item. Even though you will list measurements in the listing details, a visual of the size helps.

At least one photo is required, and you can add up to ten photos. In addition to product images, upload a picture of the product next to a ruler or a dollar bill (or similar) to help customers gauge the size of an item. Even though you will list measurements in the listing details, a visual of the size helps. Videos. While not required, a video can set your product apart from your competition. Show the product in use and at all angles.

While not required, a video can set your product apart from your competition. Show the product in use and at all angles. Listing details. List the title of the product, who made it, when it was made, whether it’s a physical or digital product, a detailed description, materials used and tags. Here you can also add a section to group like products together.

List the title of the product, who made it, when it was made, whether it’s a physical or digital product, a detailed description, materials used and tags. Here you can also add a section to group like products together. Inventory and pricing. What is the price of your item? Make sure to factor in the cost of materials, labor, shipping cost (if offering free shipping, build it into your product price) and shipping materials. If you follow best manufacturing processes, this is where you also include a SKU.

What is the price of your item? Make sure to factor in the cost of materials, labor, shipping cost (if offering free shipping, build it into your product price) and shipping materials. If you follow best manufacturing processes, this is where you also include a SKU. Product variations. Does your product have multiple sizes or colors? List them here.

Personalization. If you offer personalization on your products, select “on.” Otherwise, keep it “off.”

Does your product have multiple sizes or colors? List them here. Personalization. If you offer personalization on your products, select “on.” Otherwise, keep it “off.” Shipping. You can have Etsy calculate your shipping costs for you based on your origin zip code. Input your processing time, where you are willing to ship, shipping services offered, whether you include free domestic or international shipping and whether you want to build a handling fee into the shipping price. Item weight and size go here, too.

You can preview each listing before you save it. Once you’ve added all of your listings, select “save and continue.”

5. Input Your Payment Settings

Etsy needs to know your tax filing status, so the first question it asks under the payment settings is whether you’re an individual or sole proprietorship or a registered legal entity. If you select “individual or sole proprietorship,” provide your country, full name, date of birth, address, phone number and last four digits of your social security number.

Incorporated businesses will enter the name of the legal entity, legal business address, state, business registration number and EIN. Additionally, Etsy needs a primary contact for the business, so it asks who the shop owner is. You’ll provide the full name, address, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

After completing this section, your next section is the country where your bank is located. From there, input your routing number and checking or savings account number that you want your Etsy sales to go into.

6. Enter Your Credit Card Details

You need a credit card to pay for your Etsy fees. Input your credit card number, CCV, expiration date and full name on the card. For peace of mind, sign up for auto-billing and Etsy will automatically bill your card on the first of the month or when you pass your fee threshold. Otherwise, you can pay any time from the first to the 15th of the month.

There are three main fees you’ll encounter as an Etsy seller:

Listing fees

Transaction fees

Payment processing fees (if using Etsy Payments)

7. Open Your Shop

After you’ve entered your credit card details, the “open your shop” button will turn black and you can click on it. Congratulations—your shop is open. Now you can share your shop with your friends, family and followers.

Your shop URL comes in two different formats:

https://www.etsy.com/shop/nameofyourshop

https://nameofyourshop.etsy.com

8. Update Your Bio

By adding a brief bio and photo, you can show potential customers the artisan behind the shop. This is a place where sellers like to share their inspiration for what they do. For example, if you start your shop because you are raising money for a cause or to help finance a journey (such as IVF or adoption), say so.

9. Set Up Your Shop Policies

This is one of the most critical steps in becoming an Etsy seller. You want to anticipate any questions a buyer might have to help eliminate any back-and-forth questions via chat. A policy section will also help in the event of any disputes.

Essential elements of your shop policies include:

Processing time

Shipping policies (for example, maybe you only ship via USPS Priority to take advantage of free insurance)

Payment options

Returns and exchanges policy

Bottom Line

You’ve heard it before—Etsy is the perfect place for makers to sell handmade goods. It’s where people go to find unique, one-of-a-kind items that they can’t find in other places. Luckily, it takes very little time to set up an Etsy shop, and it has a low barrier of entry. While it’s free to create an account, you just pay a small fee for listing your item and a fee when it sells.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Etsy report my shop income to the IRS?

Yes, Etsy is required by law to report your income to the IRS if you have more than $20,000 in sales and more than 200 transactions. You will receive a 1099-K to file your taxes.

Can I buy shipping labels through Etsy?

By purchasing your shipping labels through Etsy, you can save up to 30% compared to USPS retail rates. You can also use a provider like Pirate Ship or Shippo.

