How To Save Money on Car Maintenance Using ChatGPT

ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence tool that’s been making waves all over the internet, has many practical applications. In particular, if you’re looking for ways to cut costs on vehicular maintenance, this tool could help.

Not only can you use it to save money, but you can also use it to compare service providers, understand financing options, find rewards programs and discounts, and more.

Can ChatGPT Save You Money on Car Maintenance?

The short answer is yes.

“ChatGPT can certainly save you money on car maintenance,” said Josh Amishav, Founder and CEO at Breachsense. “The most obvious way is to get DIY instructions to perform simple repairs and maintenance tasks.” This can include things like changing the oil or replacing the air filters.

“By assisting in troubleshooting and diagnosing car issues, it can also help you address minor problems early and potentially prevent expensive repairs down the road,” Amishav added.

Not only that, but ChatGPT can keep you abreast of the best time to perform these routine maintenance tasks. “It can also provide insights on when to perform these tasks, based on the make, model and age of your car, helping you avoid unnecessary or premature servicing,” said Casey Jones, Founder and Head of Marketing & Finance at CJ&CO, an award-winning global digital marketing company.

Comparison Shop with ChatGPT

ChatGPT could also save you money in indirect ways, such as through comparison shopping or finding great deals or discounts. “ChatGPT could help find and compare local car service providers, ensuring you get the best value for your money,” said Paul Wood FRSA, Chief Technology Officer at COG.

You can also use this artificial intelligence tool to help find discounts and rewards programs for your vehicle’s maintenance.

“It can scour the internet for the most recent deals and promotions and even help you compare prices between different service providers,” said Jones. “Furthermore, it can provide reviews and ratings of local service centers, helping you choose the best service for your needs and budget.”

ChatGPT Can Save You Money in Other Ways

While not directly related to car maintenance, ChatGPT can also help you understand your financing options when you set out to purchase a car. This could help you save even more money in the long run, particularly if you choose a vehicle that tends to require minimal expensive repairs.

“It can also assist in researching the fuel efficiency of different car models, which can lead to long-term savings,” added Jones. Considering the average cost of regular gas is $3.54 a gallon — or $4.29 for premium — this could be significant, especially if you’re on a tight budget.

Limitations of ChatGPT

Right now, most people have access to GPT-3, but this version of the AI tool still has certain limitations. For example, the information it provides isn’t always up to date, so the deals or discounts you find for your car maintenance might no longer be available.

The information you receive may also not be very comprehensive. In some cases, it can even be biased or inaccurate.

“It is important to note that [ChatGPT] should not be a replacement for the instructions on your particular make and model, provided by your manufacturer,” said Richard Gardner, CEO of Modulus. “ChatGPT can be utilized as a starting point for your car trouble investigation, but it should not be trusted blindly, particularly given its propensity to hallucination.”

Hallucinations in ChatGPT are essentially when the language tool makes an inaccurate claim or provides erroneous information that doesn’t make sense or fit within the context of the prompt. You may be able to limit the likelihood of these hallucinations by being very specific with your prompts.

ChatGPT’s Partnership with Mercedes-Benz

The capabilities of ChatGPT are always on the rise. Recently, Mercedes-Benz announced its partnership with ChatGPT — in particular, the company plans to integrate the tool into its vehicles’ voice control system.

“The potential for AI-powered systems like ChatGPT to help save money on car maintenance is huge,” said Wood. And the partnership with Mercedes-Benz opens up a new array of possibilities.

“In the near future I hope to see AI-assisted features such as real-time analytics being fed into ChatGPT, which could then be used to alert drivers to things such as alterations in [tire] pressure or suggesting modifications to their driving style based on real-time information about how they currently drive,” added Wood.

“ChatGPT, especially if it’s given access to actual driving data, could enhance efficiency and improve driving, possibly leading to cost savings and quicker action to get relevant servicing and repairs done.”

Using ChatGPT Effectively

If you’re looking to get the best results with ChatGPT, the first thing you need to do is be very specific with your car maintenance questions. Ask direct, simple questions, like, “When should I replace my air filter?” or “How much does an oil change cost?”

Along with this, be prepared to narrow down your query. ChatGPT needs to know things like your vehicle’s make and model to provide the most effective insight. If you’re looking for a mechanic, it will also need to know your location, or it could end up giving you results that are hundreds of miles away.

You can also potentially use ChatGPT-4 for the best results. “You can leverage GPT-4 for comparison shopping for car parts and services, helping you find the best deals,” said Amishav. Keep in mind that this version of the tool isn’t widely available yet and may cost money.

