How To Save $5,000 In A Year

Saving $5,000 in just 365 days might sound like a lofty goal, but it can be done. Whether you’re planning a dream vacation, setting aside a down payment or just building a safety net, saving $5,000 in a year is possible—and may be easier than you think. Here’s how to do it.

Ways To Save $5,000 in a Year

Challenging yourself to save $5,000 in a year is an admirable goal that can have a positive ripple effect on your finances. With a strategic approach and the right mindset, you can reach this target and feel better prepared to tackle large expenses, emergencies, debt and more in the future.

Here are eight ways to save $5,000 in a year with small, manageable steps.

1. “Chunk” Your Savings

The first step to saving $5,000 in a year is to break down your savings goal into manageable portions. The easiest way to do this is to “chunk” your savings contributions so they align with your pay schedule.

For instance, if you’re paid weekly, aim to save around $97 each week. If you’re paid biweekly, aim for roughly $193 every paycheck. And if you’re on a monthly pay schedule, try to save around $417 a month. Rather than focusing on saving $5,000 as a whole, you can focus on smaller milestones.

2. Automate Your Savings

Once you’ve decided how you’ll “chunk” your savings, the next step is to automate it. Automating your savings helps you prioritize and guarantees progress by ensuring a portion of your pay is always going toward your goal. It also removes the temptation to overspend.

You can schedule automatic transfers from checking to savings with most mobile banking apps, and money-saving apps offer extra benefits like round-up transfers on debit card purchases and goal tracking. If you automatically save $193 every two weeks, you’ll save over $5,000 by year-end.

3. Save in a High-Yield Saving Account

As you save, keep the money in a high-yield savings account (HYSA) to earn interest. HYSAs earn much more than standard savings accounts, which may pay as little as 0.01% or 0.02% APY. A high interest rate reduces the amount you need to contribute to reach $5,000 and helps you achieve your goal faster.

For example, if your account pays 0.01% APY and you make monthly contributions of $417, you’d earn just $0.23 in interest in a year. But if instead your account earns 4.00% APY, you could earn over $90 in total interest. Accounts that compound interest daily with high rates offer the most growth.

4. Track Your Cash Flow

Do you know how much you’re earning and spending each month? Understanding your cash flow is critical for achieving your savings goals and budgeting effectively.

To track your earning and spending, start by listing your monthly income and expenses. Once you have a clear picture of how much money you have coming in and going out, identify where you can cut back. For instance, skipping one $20 takeout meal a week in favor of eating at home can save you $1,040 a year. With conscious choices and small compromises, you can free up cash for saving.

5. Boost Your Earnings

Once you’ve trimmed unnecessary expenses, look for ways to boost your income. Increasing your earnings can help you improve your financial standing and bring you closer to your savings goals.

If you have a little extra time, consider taking a part-time job or freelancing. If more work isn’t realistic, think about how you could negotiate a raise with your employer or whether it might make sense to switch jobs. Even a small difference in your income can have a significant impact on your savings. For instance, $200 more in earnings a month could turn into $2,400 in savings a year.

6. Declutter for Cash

Listing items you don’t want or use for sale is a low-effort way to pad your savings. Try selling old electronics, clothes or collectibles online or in a local secondhand group. Decluttering your living space can have a positive impact on both your personal life and finances. And the more you sell, the sooner you’ll reach your goal. Even selling one item per month for $25 can add up to $300 annually.

7. Evaluate Your Subscriptions

Subscriptions may often be small charges, but they can add up quickly. You might be spending hundreds of dollars a year on subscriptions and services you’re not using.

Sift through your bank and credit card statements or use a subscription-tracking app to cancel plans you don’t need. Gym memberships, paid mobile apps and streaming services can put unnecessary strain on your finances, and getting rid of even just one could bring you closer to saving $5,000.

8. Challenge Yourself

Set milestones and challenges for yourself that make you excited to save. “No-spend weeks,” when you avoid all nonessential purchases for a week, can help you feel motivated without feeling too restricted. Periodic exercises like this can be a playful way to increase your financial discipline, improve your budgeting skills and help you stick with long-term goals—like your $5,000 target.

How Much Do I Need To Save To Have $5,000 in a Year?

Here’s a breakdown of how much you would need to save every week, every other week or every month in order to save $5,000 in a year (not including interest).

Remember to automate your savings on whatever schedule makes sense so you don’t forget.

Regardless of how much you save at a time, consistency is key. Split your annual target into smaller goals and monitor and adjust these as needed to make sure you’re on track to hit $5,000 in time.

How Long Will It Take To Save $5,000?

How long it takes to save $5,000 depends on your strategy, account choices and diligence. If you opt for a traditional savings account with minimal interest, the timeline for reaching this goal will depend on your fixed contributions. But if your money is in a high-yield savings account, interest can speed up the process—and you may reach your goal without having to add the full $5,000 yourself. Similarly, making regular contributions, reducing your spending and tracking your progress can all help you save $5,000 in less than a year.

Remember, life is unpredictable. There may be times when you can save more than your target amount and times when unexpected expenses get in the way, leading you to save less. Don’t let setbacks discourage you, but adjust for them as you go. The journey to $5,000 is not a race but a marathon.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.