How To Register A DBA In Florida

If your company is based in the Sunshine State, getting your brand established is of vital importance. Luckily, the Florida DBA registration process isn’t too hard. Following a set of steps and paying the correct fees is usually all it takes. With that in mind, the process can vary depending on the type of business you have. Here’s everything you need to know.

Understanding How DBAs Work

A DBA or doing-business-as is simply a way to function as a business using an identity other than your legal name. For instance, an author with the pen name Sesame Black might want to open a bank account using that name. Getting a DBA can help her do so. It’s a great way to create a new business identity without being forced to form an LLC or corporation.

DBAs vs. LLCs: What’s the Difference?

In basic terms, a DBA gives a person or company the ability to operate a business under a name other than its legal name–sort of like a registered nickname for the business. Sole proprietors and partnerships need to register a DBA if they don’t want to use their own names. Corporations and LLCs will register DBAs if they want to use a name other than the official business name. A DBA does not change the business’s tax status or give its owners any legal liability protection.

DBAs are limited to usage for primarily branding purposes. Alternatively, LLCs offer a more significant opportunity to separate one’s personal assets from those belonging to the business. Forming an LLC helps protect owners from personal liability for business debts, and it can also provide tax advantages.

If you want to protect private assets such as your home, cars and finances, it might be worth the investment to consider an LLC. If your LLC’s name is the name you plan to use in your business, you won’t need to file a DBA.

How to Register Your Florida DBA

There are a few key steps for registering a DBA in the state of Florida:

• Decide on your DBA name

• Perform research to ensure its availability

• Advertise your fictitious name in a local newspaper

• Submit official documents to register your DBA

• Mark your calendar, as you’ll have to renew your registration in a few years

Below are more detailed explanations for each of the required steps.

Choose Your DBA Name

When deciding on the fictitious name to register, be sure to do a web search. It will help you avoid filing a trade name already belonging to an existing brand. It’s worth noting that in the state of Florida you cannot pay in advance to hold the name; you can only register it. Therefore, it’s probably in your best interest to clarify availability and move to the next step quickly.

Advertise Your Fictitious Name

Florida law requires you to advertise your brand new DBA. Choose a newspaper within the same county as your principal place of business. You only have to do it one time. Be sure to run the ad for your intended fictitious name before attempting to register it.

Register Your Florida DBA

Once you’re ready to file your DBA forms, you have two options:

• Register your name on the state’s website.

• Fill out the Application for Registration of Fictitious Name and mail it in

The Florida DBA registration fee is $50. There’s an added $30 price for a certified copy of your DBA registration. The Certificate of Status for Fictitious Name Registration costs $10. If mailing your documents and payment, send them to:

Fictitious Name Registration

P.O. Box 6327

Tallahassee, FL 32314

After You Set Up Your Florida DBA

Once your registration is official, it’s probably in your best interest to spend the extra money on certified copies of your fictitious name registration. These documents will make it that much easier to open bank accounts or otherwise validate the official nature of your business.

The DBA will last until December 31st of the fifth year after filing.. Before it expires, the Florida Division of Corporation will mail you a reminder about renewing your doing-business-as. It’s also possible to dissolve your Florida DBA. Just complete Section 4 of the Application for Registration of Fictitious Name and pay a $50 fee.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I have more than one DBA?

There is no limit to how many DBAs you can use.

What does DBA mean?

DBA stands for “doing business as.” It’s another way of referring to the fictitious or assumed name registered by companies or individuals.

How do I get a DBA?

You can obtain a DBA by filling out a fictitious name form and submitting it to the correct government authorities. In Florida, you file your DBA with the state, but in some states DBAs are filed with county or city governments instead. Additionally, be prepared to pay the accompanying filing fee(s).

Am I required to advertise my DBA in Florida?

In Florida, you must advertise your fictitious name in the county where your business will be active. In addition, you have to run the ad before any attempt to register your DBA. Luckily, you’re only obligated to run the ad one time.

How much does a DBA cost?

The price will vary depending on the state or county. Getting a DBA in Florida costs $50. This charge doesn’t include additional fees, such as certificates, the cost of advertising your DBA in the local newspaper or having a law firm register your fictitious name on your behalf. Take the time to tally up associated costs to set an accurate budget.

Can I use my DBA in a different state?

To make use of a fictitious name, you must register it wherever you intend to use it. If this is across multiple states, then you must submit the correct forms and fees to each location. If you’ll be operating as a foreign entity, there may be additional forms and costs to consider.

