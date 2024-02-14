How To Recertify Income-Driven Repayment For Student Loans

The U.S. Education Department offers several income-driven repayment (IDR) plans that reduce your student loan payments to a manageable monthly sum.

If you repay your federal loans through an IDR plan, you’ll need to recertify your plan annually by submitting paperwork that shows your income and other financial details.

Why Do I Need To Recertify My Income-Driven Repayment Plan?

Annual IDR recertification is required, even if your income or household remains the same.

However, you must update those details if any changes occur. This is important because if you suddenly lose your job and can’t afford to make payments, updating your information could reduce your payments to $0 without hurting your loan repayment status.

When Is the Recertification Deadline?

The recertification deadline depends on which IDR plan you’re enrolled in. You’ll get a notice from your student loan servicer when your deadline approaches, so be sure to look out for it.

You can complete the recertification process once you get your loan servicer notice, even if the deadline is a few weeks or months away. If anything changes, you can make updates to your records as many times as you need.

How To Recertify Your Income for Income-Driven Repayment

When you’re ready to recertify, make sure you have all your paperwork before starting your application. Once you have your paperwork, follow these steps to recertify your loans:

Log in. Access the IDR plan request page and click on “Returning IDR applicants.” Then log in with your Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID and password. Verify details. First, you must indicate that you’re submitting documentation for the annual recertification of your IDR plan. From there, verify your family and work details, like your household size, income, employment status and more. You may also need to consent to transferring your tax return information to your application. Review and submit. After you’ve updated your information, review it for accuracy and electronically sign and submit your document.

If you consent to have tax information pulled to process your IDR plan application, you don’t have to follow these steps to recertify manually. Instead, your plan will automatically recertify using details from tax documents, and you’ll get notified of your new payment amount.

What Happens If I Don’t Recertify My IDR Plan?

The consequences of not recertifying your IDR plan may vary based on the type of plan you have. If you have an income-based repayment (IBR) plan, income-contingent (ICR) plan, or Pay As You Earn (PAYE) plan, failing to recertify means you’ll stay on the same plan, but your payment will no longer be based on your income.

Payments will be based on what you’d owe if you were on the Standard Repayment Plan, which has a 10-year repayment period. Your payments will be calculated based on the loan amount you had when you initially entered your IDR plan. Once you recertify, you can resume payments for your IDR plan if you continue to qualify for it.

Under the new Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan (previously the REPAYE plan), if you don’t recertify, you’ll be removed and placed on an alternative repayment plan that’s not based on your income.

Your payments will be calculated based on one of two scenarios: paying your loan in full 10 years from when you started your alternative repayment plan or paying by the end date of your SAVE plan payment period—whichever is earlier.

If you don’t recertify your income on an IBR plan by your deadline, interest will capitalize, which is when unpaid interest is added to your principal balance. Interest capitalization can increase what you owe over time because new interest charges are calculated on your new higher balance. By recertifying an IBR plan, you can keep an affordable monthly payment and stop your balance from ballooning.

