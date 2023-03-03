How To Read Stock Charts

Stock charts help investors understand how stock prices change over time. They are indispensable tools for anyone who invests in the stock market.

Reading a stock chart shows you the present and past prices, and can also help clue you in on what’s happening in the broader market. Understanding how stock charts work is a key step to becoming a better investor.

What Is a Stock Chart?

A stock chart is a graph that displays the price of a stock—or any type of investment asset—over a period of time. It typically shows the current price, historical highs and lows, and trading volumes.

A stock chart’s y-axis tracks prices and its x-axis tracks time periods—from minutes and hours to months and years. By analyzing how a stock’s price has changed over time, investors can identify trends and patterns that inform their strategy.

The bar graph at the bottom of a stock chart tracks trading volume, which measures the number of shares of stock that are bought and sold in a given time period. Volume represents how much demand there is for a particular stock.

Investors often watch for big spikes in trading volume, as they tend to coincide with insider or institutional buying, important news or a change in a stock’s trend or pattern.

Fundamental Analysis vs Technical Analysis

Stock charts typically include data on a company’s underlying business metrics, commonly referred to as a company’s “fundamentals.” Investors use metrics like revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow for fundamental analysis of a stock.

Fundamental analysis involves analyzing a stock by comparing its business fundamentals to its stock price and attempting to identify value. One popular fundamental analysis metric is price-to-earnings ratio, which is calculated by dividing a stock’s share price by its EPS. The lower a stock’s P/E ratio, the more attractive it may be to value investors.

Technical analysis is an alternative to fundamental analysis that is focused purely on a stock’s past price movement. Technical analysis involves recognizing patterns or trends in a stock chart and using them to predict future price movement.

Technical traders often identify support and resistance levels in a stock chart, which are price ranges at which a stock is likely to change direction. Many technical traders also use other price and volume-derived indicators, such as moving averages, Bollinger Bands and oscillators to identify potential buy and sell points.

Stock Chart Styles

There are a variety of stock chart styles. Line charts, candlestick charts and bar charts are among the most common styles—each provide investors with a different way of looking at similar information, including opening and closing prices as well as intraday highs and lows.

In a candlestick chart, the opening and closing prices of a period are represented by the body of each candle. The intraperiod highs and lows are represented by the “wicks” or “shadows” of the candle, vertical lines that extend out from the tops and bottom of the candle body.

In a bar chart, the intraperiod trading range is represented by a vertical line, and the opening and closing prices are represented by horizontal notches that extend out from the vertical line to the left and right, respectively.

Stock Chart Patterns

Traders use stock charts to identify patterns that tend to signal a future price move in one direction or another.

For example, a double or triple top or bottom is a commonly used reversal pattern. When a stock in an established trend “bounces off” a particular level two or three times without continuing past it, it can be a signal the stock’s trend is reversing.

A cup with handle pattern is created when a stock makes a large U-shaped dip followed by a slight downward pullback, forming a shape that looks like a teacup with a small handle. The cup with handle pattern is typically considered a bullish signal to buy a stock.



Stock traders also watch for stocks to break outside established patterns.

When a stock has been trading in a pattern such as a channel, a triangle or a flag pattern, a breakout of that pattern in one direction or another can indicate the direction of the breakout will be the new longer-term trend for the stock.

Traders look for high trading volume to confirm a true breakout has occurred.

How Investors Use Stock Charts

Traders use stock charts and technical analysis as their primary means of determining when to buy and sell stocks. Long-term investors use stock charts to get a general sense of a stock’s price trend or relative performance.

Joel Elconin, co-host of Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep and co-founder of PreMarketprep.com market research firm, says it’s easy to get overwhelmed with technical analysis, so new traders should keep things simple.

“Many investors overcomplicate technical analysis and can end up with analysis paralysis,” Elconin says.

“I try to keep it simple for short-to-medium term trading and focus on easy patterns, such as double and triple tops and bottoms and multiple closes at the same level.”

In addition, Elconin says traders should understand that fundamental news, such as an earnings beat or a CEO departure, will typically have a larger influence on stock price movement than technical patterns or trends. These headlines are often unpredictable, so traders should never commit too heavily to technical patterns.

Comparing Stock Charts

Individual stock charts give investors a great deal of insight into a stock’s past performance and its potential future performance. However, comparing two different stock charts can offer even greater insights into the stock and the overall market.

Ryan Johnson, a chartered financial analyst (CFA) and managing director of investments for Buckingham Advisors, says investors should take advantage of the overlapping stock charts function on free platforms such as Stockcharts.com and Yahoo Finance.

“We suggest not just looking at a stock’s price chart, but looking at a stock price in comparison to that stock’s sector ETF or a broader stock market index overall,” Johnson says.

“We feel it is important to judge your investment performance not only on a total return basis but also in comparison to alternatives in the marketplace.”

Can Stock Charts Make You a Better Investor?

Stock charts are a key tool for all investors, but the best way to use them depends largely on an individual investor’s goals, risk tolerance, trading style and investing time horizon.

Darren Colananni, certified financial planner (CFP) and wealth management advisor at Centurion Wealth Management, says investors should make sure to look at a stock’s chart on multiple time frames to get a better understanding of short, medium and long-term trends. However, he says long-term investors shouldn’t put too much emphasis on stock charts.

“Looking at the stock chart shouldn’t be the first thing to look at when considering to buy a stock,” Colananni says.

Instead, he says stock patterns should be one of many things to consider as part of an investor’s due diligence process.

“Buying a stock should be viewed as a long-term investment as you are buying a small ownership fraction in the company, not necessarily something to quickly flip for a profit,” Colanni says.

