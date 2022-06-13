How To Pay For Coding Bootcamps

If you want to get into the computer technology industry, a coding bootcamp can provide a quick, effective way to learn valuable skills that can help you launch your new career.

Coding bootcamps have become a $350 million industry. More than 23,000 students graduated from coding bootcamps in 2019 alone. This article explores the benefits of coding bootcamps and discusses coding bootcamp financial aid.

What Are Coding Bootcamps?

Coding bootcamps are intensive, short-term programs that teach specific coding skills. These programs provide lots of information in a short period of time to prepare students for their future careers. Full-time and part-time coding bootcamps are available both in person and online.

Coding bootcamps teach in-demand coding skills to equip learners for a variety of tech jobs. These bootcamps cover a variety of subjects, including web development, mobile app development, data science, JavaScript and specific programming languages. Coding bootcamps typically take 13 to 24 weeks to complete.

How Much Does a Coding Bootcamp Cost?

According to a 2019 report from RTI International, the median cost of coding bootcamps ranged from $7,500 to $13,950, depending on the type and duration of each program. Median costs of specific types of programs were as follows:

Comprehensive Coding Bootcamps: $11,900

Full-Time Bootcamp Programs: $13,500

Part-Time Bootcamp Programs: $7,500

Benefits of Completing a Coding Bootcamp

The benefits of completing a bootcamp include:

Gaining comprehensive knowledge. Coding bootcamps provide the knowledge you’ll need to begin a coding career.

Coding bootcamps provide the knowledge you’ll need to begin a coding career. Developing in-demand skills in a short amount of time. You’ll be ready to start your coding career as soon as you have completed the bootcamp, even if you don’t have previous work experience in coding.

You’ll be ready to start your coding career as soon as you have completed the bootcamp, even if you don’t have previous work experience in coding. Skipping the college degree. A college degree may be a great asset, but it’s not required to build a coding career. You’ll learn everything you need to know in your bootcamp without spending more money and time earning a degree.

A college degree may be a great asset, but it’s not required to build a coding career. You’ll learn everything you need to know in your bootcamp without spending more money and time earning a degree. Qualifying for many types of jobs. Individuals with coding skills can work in a variety of positions in computer science, computer programming, information technology, computer engineering, data science and software engineering.

How to Pay for Bootcamps

The many ways to pay for a bootcamp include coding bootcamp scholarships and other types of financial aid. Read on to learn about the payment methods that may be available to you.

Bootcamp Scholarships and Grants

Many programs offer coding bootcamp scholarships and grants. These funds mean bootcamp scholars may be able to receive financial assistance directly from their programs. As you research coding bootcamps, check to see whether scholarships are available before you make a decision.

GI Bill®

If you are eligible for GI Bill® benefits, you may be able to use those benefits to pay for your bootcamp. The traditional GI Bill placed a 15-year cap on education benefits. The Forever GI Bill, which went into effect in 2018, is an improved version of the previous GI Bill.

The five-year pilot VET TEC program was created in 2019 through the Forever GI Bill. This program provides funds to military veterans that can cover tuition and fees, housing, books and other supplies. VET TEC allows you to use your benefits to train for technology-related careers. This training may include coding bootcamps, software training, data processing or other information science coursework.

The benefits you receive from this program depend on your length of time in service. If you served 90 days to six months, you should receive 50% of your benefits. If you served 36 months or more, you should receive 100% of your benefits.

For a list of approved training providers, visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.

Personal and Private Loans

If you’re not eligible for coding bootcamp financial aid, you may be able to pay for your coding bootcamp with a personal or private loan. If you’re considering taking out a loan, make sure to thoroughly research potential lenders’ terms.

You’ll want to find out their interest rates, fees and repayment terms to ensure that borrowing money is the right method for you. If you have poor credit or no credit, you may struggle to qualify for a loan.

Employer Sponsorships

Some employers offer coding bootcamp scholarships. Many companies provide tuition assistance or scholarships to employees who enroll in educational programs to build their job-related skills.

Your employer may require you to remain with the company for a specific period of time before you can qualify for tuition reimbursement. Make sure you know the terms before making this arrangement with your employer. If you don’t already work in a computer technology job, check with your employer to see if you could transfer to a different department after completing a bootcamp.

Deferred Tuition Programs

Some bootcamps may allow you to defer your tuition until you have completed the program and found a job. At that point, you would pay your tuition in installments over a period of time.

The drawback with this option is that you would end up paying more for your bootcamp than if you paid for it upfront. On the upside, bootcamps that offer tuition deferment typically guarantee employment, so if you don’t find a position, you won’t pay for your bootcamp.

Income Share Agreements

An income share agreement (ISA) is similar to a tuition deferment, but instead of paying off your tuition in set installments, you pay a percentage of your income. ISA payments typically begin once you begin making a minimum salary that is set according to your ISA.

The drawback to using this payment option is that you will have to set aside a portion of your income each month until you pay off your tuition bill, so you’ll have less disposable income during that time.

A Note on Federal Financial Aid

Bootcamps are not accredited programs like those offered in traditional university settings, so FAFSA does not offer financial aid for coding bootcamps. Therefore you won’t be able to use a federal student loan or Pell Grant to pay for your training.

In 2016, the U.S. Department of Education announced an experimental pilot program called the Educational Quality Through Innovative Partnerships (EQUIP) initiative. The goal of the EQUIP initiative was to pair universities with nontraditional education providers to offer educational programs, including bootcamps. Bootcamp scholars could then use federal financial aid to cover the costs of these programs.

This initiative caused division in higher education. Some expressed concerns about using federal money to pay for-profit companies. As of July 2020, the only existing partnership was between Brookhaven College in Texas and StraighterLine, a nontraditional education provider. EQUIP hasn’t seen much success up to this point, but that may change in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bootcamps

Will a coding bootcamp help me get a job?

When you complete a coding bootcamp, you will qualify for an entry-level position in your field. Bootcamps are designed to move people into jobs quickly, and some even guarantee employment. As long as you are willing to do the work and put in the effort, your bootcamp should help you get a job.

How much should I pay for a coding bootcamp?

Expect to pay between $7,500 and $13,950 for a coding bootcamp, depending on the type of program you choose. Short bootcamps typically cost less than longer, more comprehensive ones. Before deciding on a bootcamp, find out if you are eligible for any coding bootcamp scholarships or financial assistance.

Are bootcamps better than degrees?

Bootcamps are not better than degrees, but they serve a different purpose. If your goal is to get into a coding career quickly, a coding bootcamp may be your best bet. On the other hand, a degree may open up more doors for you if you have the time and money to invest in a traditional degree.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.