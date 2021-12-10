How To Open A Bank Account

A bank account can be very convenient if you need a place to deposit your paychecks or a way to pay bills and cover everyday spending. But not everyone has one: Federal Reserve data shows that 18% of American households are either underbanked, meaning they rely on nontraditional banking options, or unbanked, meaning they have no bank account at all.

Opening a bank account has its benefits, and the process isn’t as complicated as it may seem. Whether you’re preparing to open your very first bank account or you’re ready to switch your accounts to a new bank, it helps to know what to expect.

Choosing a Bank or Credit Union

Before opening a bank account, the first step is deciding where to keep your money. The options generally include traditional banks, online banks and credit unions. Understanding how each one works and what they offer can help you decide where to open a bank account.

Traditional Bank

Traditional, brick-and-mortar banks typically offer a range of account types, including personal checking and savings accounts and business checking and savings accounts. The main advantage traditional banks offer is local branch access. For example, if you need to deposit cash, you can do so at a drive-through or in person at a teller window. Under the umbrella of traditional banking, you’ll find big banks as well as smaller, regional or community banks.

Online Bank

Online banks and banking services offer many of the same account options you’d find at traditional banks. The difference is that you’re banking through a website or app versus accessing your money at a physical branch. Online banks typically charge fewer fees and offer better interest rates on deposit accounts than traditional banks. Neobanks, fintech firms that offer banking services, are included in the online bank category.

Credit Union

A credit union is a financial institution in which each account holder is a member. Typically, you need to meet certain requirements to join a credit union. For example, some cater exclusively to military members and their families, while others target state employees or people who live in certain geographic regions. Other credit unions are nationally available. Credit unions often charge fewer fees and they may offer more favorable interest rates for savers and borrowers.

What Kind of Account Should You Open?

Traditional banks, online banks and credit unions can offer different account options. The list can include:

Checking accounts

Savings accounts

Money market accounts

Certificate of deposit accounts

Thinking about what you need to manage your money can help you decide which kind of bank account to open. It also helps to compare the features of different account options.

Checking vs. Savings vs. Money Market Account

Checking accounts, savings accounts and money market accounts are all deposit accounts. But they work in different ways and don’t always share the same features and benefits.

A checking account, for example, is designed for depositing money that you’ll use to pay bills or cover everyday expenses with a linked debit card or by writing checks. Some checking accounts earn interest or offer rewards, but that’s usually not the main purpose of having a checking account.

Savings accounts and money market accounts also can earn interest and both are designed to hold the money you don’t plan to spend right away. For example, you may use a savings account for your emergency fund, or you could save money toward a down payment on a home in a money market account.

Some money market accounts offer debit cards or check-writing capabilities. Both money market accounts and savings accounts have been subject to federal rules regarding the number of withdrawals you can make each month (suspended in 2020 by the Federal Reserve). Checking accounts are not subject to these limitations, although the bank or credit union may set limits on withdrawals.

Certificates of deposit, or CDs, are one more type of bank account you may open. A CD lets you save money and earn a guaranteed rate of return. These are time deposits, which means that you agree to save for a set period of time. Your money earns interest and, once the time is up and the CD matures, you can withdraw your original savings deposit along with the earned interest. Just be aware that taking money out of a CD ahead of its maturity date could trigger an early withdrawal penalty.

What To Expect When You Open Your New Account

Opening a bank account is something you can do relatively quickly, either online or at a bank or credit union branch.

Generally, you can expect the bank to ask you to fill out an application for a new account—that’s usually the first step. From there, you’ll need to verify your identity and provide any other information the bank asks for, such as your address or phone number.

If the bank requires a minimum deposit, you’ll have to make that deposit when you open your new account. If you’re opening an account online or making your first deposit using an ACH transfer from another bank, you’d need to give the new bank your routing number and account number to complete the transfer.

Some banks require further verification before you can start using your new account if you’re linking it to an account at another financial institution. For example, the bank may make one or two small test deposits into your new account. You will have to verify these amounts to activate your account, which can take a day or two.

Also, keep in mind that there may be a holding period on your initial deposit. For example, if you’re making your first deposit by check, it could take a few days for that check to clear. You may also be waiting several days for your debit card or first order of checks to arrive.

What Do You Need To Open a Bank Account?

Every bank is different when it comes to opening new accounts but, typically, you’ll need at least three things:

Government-issued photo ID

Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

Minimum initial deposit

Almost any bank or credit union will require some form of government-issued ID to verify your identity. This can be a driver’s license, state-issued ID card, official passport or birth certificate. In some cases, you may need more than one form of ID.

Banks also can require you to complete an application for a new account. This means providing additional information such as your address, phone number and email. If you’re opening a joint account with someone else, that person also has to provide their ID and Social Security number.

How Much Money Do You Need To Open an Account?

When opening a new bank account you’ll need to consider how much the bank requires you to deposit initially, generally referred to as a minimum opening deposit. This amount can vary by bank and credit union.

Some banks, for example, may let you open a bank account with no minimum deposit required or a minimum deposit as low as $1. Others may expect you to have amounts ranging into the thousands of dollars to open a new account.

If a bank or credit union requires a minimum deposit, there are a few ways you can make it. For instance, you can use cash or a check that’s written out to you to make your initial deposit. If you already have a bank account, you also can use an ACH transfer to move money from it to your new account electronically.

How Old Do You Have To Be To Open a Bank Account?

Typically, you need to be at least 18 years old to open a bank account on your own.

Children’s Accounts

Some banks and credit unions offer teen checking and student checking options for kids under 18. These usually require a parent or guardian’s signature to open.

Financial institutions may also offer savings accounts for kids, with parents acting as the custodian until the child turns 18. Once the child reaches their 18th birthday, they automatically assume ownership of the account.

Joint Accounts

A joint bank account has more than one owner. For example, you may open a bank account with your spouse if you’re married. Or, you may set up a joint checking account with an aging parent if you’re helping them manage their finances.

Joint accounts typically belong to both account owners equally. This means you both have access to funds for making purchases or withdrawals and you can both add to the account. Normally, both people would have to be 18 or older to open a joint account. Your financial institution may, however, offer joint accounts for parents to share with minor children.

Closing Your Old Account, If Needed

If you already have an existing bank account and you’re moving to a new bank, you may need to close the old account. There are a few important things to do here to make sure the transition is a smooth one, including:

Update your direct deposit information with your employer, so your paychecks go to the right bank.

Update direct deposit information with anyone else you receive money from, such as government benefits or child support.

Switch any automatic bill payments over to your new account.

Cancel recurring transfers between linked accounts.

Update your bank account information in mobile payment apps.

Set up new text and email notifications for your new account.

Destroy paper checks and the debit card linked to your old account.

You also should consider what needs to be done with any accounts you plan to leave open at your previous bank.

For example, if you have CD accounts there, think about what you want to do with them once they mature. You could roll them over into new CDs at the same bank, but if your new bank offers a higher annual percentage yield (APY), you may be better off withdrawing your savings and starting fresh.

It’s also a good idea to get a written statement from the old bank specifying that your account is closed. This can help you avoid situations where the bank may reactivate your old account, triggering fees.

Bottom Line

Finding a checking or savings account that fits your financial needs means doing your homework.

First, consider where you’d like to open an account. Traditional, brick-and-mortar banks aren’t your only option. Credit unions, for example, are an alternative option for your banking relationship, and they can offer advantages such as lower fees or better interest rates on savings. The catch is that you have to meet membership requirements to open an account, but many credit unions offer numerous ways to qualify.

Next, decide if you’d rather do your banking in person or online. If you don’t need to visit a branch, then online banking could be attractive. On the other hand, you may still need a brick-and-mortar bank if you regularly deposit cash or you want to be able to handle certain transactions with a teller.

Once you’ve decided whether you want to open an account with a bank or credit union, whether in person or online, you can start comparing individual banks and accounts. You’ll want to consider things like:

Minimum deposit requirements

Monthly maintenance fees

Other banking fees, such as overdraft fees

ATM locations and branch locations, if you’re considering a traditional bank or credit union

Online and mobile banking access, including security features

Interest rates for deposit accounts

Direct deposit and mobile deposit options

Figuring out how to open a bank account is fairly straightforward. What’s more important is finding the right bank account to open that fits your needs. Taking time to compare your options can help you figure out where your money belongs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long does it take to open a bank account?

It’s possible to open a bank account online in just a few minutes. You can decide which type of account you need, enter the relevant information and link an external account to make your initial deposit. If you’re opening a bank account at a branch, the process may take longer.

When should I open multiple bank accounts?

Opening multiple bank accounts could make sense if you need to keep different funds separate from one another. For example, you may want to open a checking account for spending and paying bills and a savings account to stash your emergency fund. Married couples may choose to share a single joint account and maintain separate accounts. If you run a business, it’s likely you will want to have both a personal and business checking account.

Is my bank account safe from creditors?

Creditors can levy your bank account to collect certain debts. But bank accounts that only hold government benefit payments can’t be garnished. Opening a bank account in a state that doesn’t allow bank levies or garnishment is another option. There also are other ways to fight a creditor’s levy on your bank account.

How do I open a business bank account?

To open a business bank account online or in person, you’ll need to share some personal information about yourself as well as information about your business. You’ll also need to make the minimum required deposit to open an account. Business bank accounts include checking and savings accounts, as well as credit card and loan accounts. The best bank at which to open a business account is one that offers the best combination of features, services and costs based on what you and your growing business need.

What do I need to open a business bank account?

There are certain requirements to open a business bank account you’ll need to meet. Banks may ask for your Social Security number or Employer Identification Number (EIN), a copy of your business license, your Doing Business As (DBA) name and your organizing documents to open a business bank account. You may also need to share details about your business revenue and the number of employees you have, if any.

