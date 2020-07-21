How To Maximize Your Potential At Your Remote Internship

This year, we are doing Nasdaq’s annual internship program a little differently. As we navigate the novel COVID-19 pandemic, we have turned circumstance into a learning opportunity for interns joining us this year to participate in meaningful and long-term projects. Through the Nasdaq Futures Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week virtual internship program.

From Stockholm to the U.S., meet few of the bright minds joining us digitally from all around the world. They are playing integral, hands-on roles to help Nasdaq Rewrite Tomorrow.

Today, we spoke with Beverly Gu, a Nasdaq intern working in Corporate Solutions – Advisory Services and a junior at the University of Western Ontario majoring in Medical Cell Biology.

Tell us a little bit more about your role at Nasdaq.

Given the dynamic nature of the markets, my responsibilities vary from day to day. As a Global Corporate Solutions intern, I think that I have a pretty unique position as I spend half of my time on the Equity Surveillance team and the other half on the Global Perception team. My tasks generally consist of investor relations research, data analysis, sitting-in on investor calls, and market commentaries. Similarly to other interns, I have an ongoing final project; mine consists of constructing a dynamic board report for IR professionals.

Why were you eager to do an internship at Nasdaq?

I saw Nasdaq as the ideal place to explore my broad interests in business and market technology through a very broad and international lens, a perspective that I would consider to be unique relative to other companies. As an individual who is still very much undecided about my future career plans, I am driven to discover what possibilities are out there. Nasdaq has been a dynamic and interesting platform for me to see beyond the horizon and has definitely shaped the ideas regarding my future plans.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve learned about working here and on your team?

While working at Nasdaq, I have collaborated with peers and co-workers that are from a variety of backgrounds with diverse experience from multiple sectors. I have observed how a mix of expertise can contribute to developing quality deliverables and advancing project progress. I find that bringing intellectual diversity is always welcomed, especially at Nasdaq! At the end of the day, all knowledge is valuable and it’s all about how you use it to your advantage.

Tell us about the most exciting project you’ve worked on so far.

Arguably, most projects that I have worked on have all been greatly exciting. As I mentioned, the equity market space is ever-changing and both teams I work on are at the forefront of the dynamic landscape. To me, this is highly different from the research lab work that I do at school and I am really enjoying the degree of relevance that the Advisory teams hold. As an intern, I provide support to the main project leaders, and it is always very exciting realizing how my work has contributed to a final deliverable for a large client.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of your time here?

Primarily, I hope to achieve a final deliverable that is able to genuinely have an impact on my team and helps to streamline deliverables. It would be really great to know that my work is not only being seen but is also helpful to real IR professionals. Secondly, I hope that the project reflects just how much I’ve learned over the weeks. Taking on this internship as a biology student has been a challenge with a steep learning curve; however, I know that I will come out significantly more knowledgeable than when I first started.

Advice to interns:

There is nothing that will serve you better than an open mind and a willingness to take initiative. Maximize the potential of your internship by actively creating new learning opportunities, extending a helping hand, and developing lasting relationships with your co-workers. It might be daunting, but that’s not a good enough reason not to try.