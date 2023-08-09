How To Maximize Your 401(k)

Almost eight in 10 workers who have a 401(k) or similar retirement plan at work take advantage of it, according to the 23rd Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey of Workers. But about half of those workers contribute less than 10% of their annual salary.

Contributing any amount is great—especially if you invest it and don’t touch it until retirement. But taking some smart moves to maximize your 401(k) now can give you a richer retirement later and potentially let you retire a few years before your peers.

Sign Up for Your Employer Match

If your employer has a 401(k) plan, there’s a good chance you can get a matching contribution. Eighty percent of plans offer a match. If you don’t know if you have this benefit or you don’t know how a 401(k) match works, you’re missing out on something big.

Your company’s human resources department can get you up to speed—or confirm whether you’ve already figured it out. You can knock out this task in an hour or two, tops. The time you devote to figuring this out could be the biggest financial win of your lifetime. So don’t procrastinate.

How Investing More in Your 401(k) Will Impact You Later On

Let’s look at how much four young workers—all age 25, earning $50,000 a year and getting paid biweekly—would have saved at different ages based on the percentage of their salary that they contribute.

We’ll assume they each get a 4% annual raise and receive a 100% company matching contribution up to the first 5% of salary they contribute. We’ll also assume they allocate their portfolios to index funds that earn average annualized returns of 8%.

Key Takeaways

Start early. Saving and investing even 1% of your salary consistently, like Jason does, will give you almost double the national average retirement savings by age 65 with a modest employer match.

Saving and investing even 1% of your salary consistently, like Jason does, will give you almost double the national average retirement savings by age 65 with a modest employer match. Get the match. Since 401(k) contributions are pre-tax, Jill’s net paycheck is only $51 less than Jason’s, but she ends up with $1.9 million more than him in retirement, in large part because of her 5% employer match.

Since 401(k) contributions are pre-tax, Jill’s net paycheck is only $51 less than Jason’s, but she ends up with $1.9 million more than him in retirement, in large part because of her 5% employer match. Maximize your savings. Saving and investing 15% of your salary annually with a 5% employer match gives Carlos $4.2 million more than Jason.

Let’s take this example a bit further and assume that each person will retire once their retirement account balance is equal to 25x their yearly salary of $50,000. To hit a $1,250,000 balance in their 401(k), Jason would have to work to age 78, Jill would have to work to age 59, Claudia would have to work to age 55, and Carlos would have to work to age 52.

Doing this will give Carlos a net paycheck $180 less than Jason’s, but he’ll be able to retire 26 years earlier.

Avoid Common Pitfalls

Obviously our assumptions above have some limitations. You may be laid off and have years of zero contributions, or you might panic during a bear market and sell off your investments. You may bet everything on the latest risky individual stocks. You may not get a 4% annual raise due to gender and racial pay disparities.

Not everything is in your control, but avoiding pitfalls can help you maximize your 401(k). Here are 5 things not to do with your 401(k):

1. Forget to Invest

Your 401(k) may have a cash settlement account or may default to something like a government bond fund. If this is the case, you must log in to your account, invest the existing money and set all future contributions to go to the investment of your choice.

2. Invest Too Conservatively

You can invest in a variety of assets in your 401(k). Stocks tend to carry more risk with greater returns and bonds tend to carry less risk with lower returns. Investing in our pick for the best long-term bond ETF would give you an average annual return of 3.00%, but investing in our pick for the best S&P 500 Index fund would give you an average annual return of 12.48%.

While those numbers may not seem like a big difference, if Jason from our example above invested in a bond fund earning 3%, he’d have $157,532 at age 65, but if he invested in an index fund earning 12%, he’d have $1,409,040 at 65. How you invest matters, so take some time to determine your risk tolerance and pick wise investments out of what your 401(k) offers. Look for funds with long histories and high annualized return rates over long periods of time like 10 years or more.

3. Invest Poorly

Hearing that a friend tripled their money in a day with the latest cryptocurrency or in a hot new tech stock can often provoke envy. But if you want to gamble with individual stocks, you have to be prepared to lose. For something as important as your family’s financial future, you may want to stick to broadly diversified funds like index funds or target date funds.

4. Cash-Out Old 401(k)s

When you leave your old employer you’re given the opportunity to keep your 401(k) with them, roll it over to a new account or cash out your old 401(k). Unless you’re facing homelessness or the inability to feed your family, please do not cash-out your old 401(k). Doing so will come with tax penalties and you’ll lose all of the progress you’ve made by diligently saving over the years.

5. Panic During a Bear Market

It’s hard to see your account balances drop significantly after you’ve been diligently adding to them for years. Many investors make the mistake of selling their investments after a loss, effectively locking in that loss. But you only lose money when you sell. Even during a recession, stocks only take an average 3.5 years to return to their prior peak. For investments in a retirement account, you have more than enough time for your stocks to regain any value they lose on paper in a bear market, as long as you don’t panic.

How Do You Live on Less to Invest More?

The easiest way to live on less so you can invest more is to pay yourself first. A 401(k) makes it easy to do that. All you have to do is tell your plan sponsor what percentage of each paycheck to withhold and how to invest it. The money will never hit your bank account and you’ll never be tempted to spend it.

Still, you have to make sure you can live off of the money that does hit your bank account. If you’re piling up credit card debt, you’re counteracting what you’re trying to accomplish with automatic saving and investing.

Some people find it helpful to use a budgeting app to watch their spending and notice when they’re overspending. If you notice a pattern of overspending that you can’t seem to curb, consider joining an online personal finance group where people inspire each other to reach their goals and celebrate each other’s successes. Your employer might also offer mental health and financial wellness benefits that could help you achieve your goals.

Other Ways to Maximize Your 401(k)

So, you’ve got your matching, spending and saving figured out. What are some other ways to make the most of your 401(k)?

Increase Allocation With Raises

Let’s say your employer automatically enrolls you in your company’s 401(k) plan with a contribution rate of 1%. (See Jason in the table above). There’s a decent chance your plan will automatically increase your contribution rate each year, up to a limit. But if not—or if the increases are minimal—you can change the default options.

Let’s say you get a 4% raise but you’ve been able to keep your expenses low. Let yourself benefit from half the raise and put 2% more into your 401(k). You’ll get extra money each month while increasing your future financial security in the process.

Imagine what you could do if you switched jobs and got a 15% raise? You could increase your contributions all the way to 15%. Or, more likely, because you’re human, you could increase your 401(k) contributions with one-third of your raise, start saving to buy a home with another third and use the remaining third to enjoy more travel, hire a cleaning service, buy an amazing mattress or whatever would improve your quality of life.

Make Catch-Up Contributions

Catch-up contributions let you start contributing more than the normal annual limit ($22,500 in 2023) to your 401(k) once you turn 50. The maximum catch-up contribution is $7,500 in 2023, which means today’s elder Gen-Xers can sock away $30,000 a year for retirement in their 401(k) in addition to whatever they contribute to their Individual Retirement Accounts and Health Savings Accounts.

Doing that for 17 years—with no change to the contribution limits and no investing—would give you a little over half a million dollars by the time you reached the federal government’s definition of full retirement age.

Make Mega-Backdoor Roth 401(k) Contributions

Here’s a strategy you don’t have to be 50 to use—but you do have to work for an employer with a particularly good 401(k) plan. You also probably need a high income, low expenses or both to pull this off, and you need to hope that politicians don’t change the tax code to eliminate this loophole.

You might be able to save up to the total 401(k) limit ($66,000 in 2023), not just the employee salary-deferral limit ($22,500 in 2023) if these criteria apply:

You have already maxed out your 401(k) and IRA contributions and still have more money that you want to save for retirement

Your employer allows after-tax 401(k) contributions

Your employer allows in-plan Roth rollovers or conversions

The total limit includes employer contributions, employee pre-tax salary deferral contributions and employee after-tax salary deferral contributions.

How to Invest in a 401(k)

Finally, as the earlier chart shows, learning how to invest for retirement is a key part of maximizing your 401(k) balance. To be clear, even if you’re terrified of investing and let your contributions sit in cash forever, you’ll still be better off than someone who saves nothing—even though your money is losing value to inflation every year. If you want to beat inflation and grow your money, investing is essential.

If you don’t express a preference, your 401(k) plans may automatically put your money in certain investments. Common options include target-date funds, asset-allocation funds and managed account services. These investments might be fine. Or, they might be more conservative, more aggressive or more expensive than they should be.

Ideally, you’ll be able to choose highly diversified U.S. stock and bond funds with extremely low expense ratios. Historically, these choices have helped retirement savers maximize their returns while limiting their risk. It’s not as hard as it might sound: a three-fund portfolio could be all you need.

