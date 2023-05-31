How To Make Money Anonymously: 7 Ideas To Start Today

Does the idea of building an online brand scare you?

These days, you can make thousands of extra dollars per month by creating an online business, but maybe you don’t want everyone on the internet knowing who you are.

Luckily, you can still make good money online without sharing your identity, and some of these opportunities could turn into a full-time income. With the rise of social media and personal websites, it has never been easier to build an online presence anonymously.

Here are seven time-tested ways to make money anonymously that you can start right now.

Blogging

Building a website that helps readers answer specific questions or learn more about a particular subject can be a great way to earn money online. Plus, you don’t have to reveal your identity to build up a massive website that can earn real income.

Blogging earns money in multiple ways, including affiliate marketing, selling your own products, sponsors, display ads and more. The best way to grow a blog is to select a specific niche in which you have expertise and write extremely helpful content, with illustrations, pictures and everything a reader would need to answer a question.

Blogging is definitely not a “get-rich-quick” way to make money; it takes patience and consistency to build up enough traffic to earn a steady income. In some competitive niches, it’s hard to gain enough traction to make enough to be worth the effort. But if you are in it for the long haul, blogging can be a great way to make a decent side hustle income anonymously.

Faceless YouTube Channel

YouTube is becoming ever more popular, with millions of channels posting content every day. While many of the most popular channels are individuals or teams of creators making epic videos, there has been a trend of faceless YouTube channels starting to grow massive audiences.

A faceless YouTube channel is usually a combination of stock video footage and other visual aids combined with a voiceover that teaches or entertains an audience. The creator never has to reveal their identity and can still remain anonymous while publishing videos.

YouTube channels can be monetized in several ways, with the most popular being the YouTube Adsense program. After reaching 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours (within 12 months), you can start earning a portion of the revenue from the YouTube ads. You also can pitch your own products or affiliate products to earn extra income.

Sell Your Photos

Are you a photographer with a good eye for nature or human photography? Did you know you can sell your photos online without having to build a personal brand? You can protect your identity and still earn money from selling your photos online.

There are many stock photo websites that allow you to lease your photos online and collect a commission each time they are used. You can restrict your licensing to personal use only or charge more and allow commercial use of your photos.

You also can set up an online shop yourself and sell prints of your photos, using a site like Etsy to advertise your photos. All of these ways to sell your photos allow you to remain anonymous while still making money online.

Dropshipping

Dropshipping is a popular way to make money online, and it doesn’t require you to reveal your personal identity. To open a dropshipping store, you first need to find a popular product that you can buy inexpensively online. Then you can create your own storefront online (using something like Shopify), create the marketing materials, list the products for sale and promote.

The idea is to get orders for a specific product, order it in the customer’s name to ship directly and profit from the difference between your sales price and your product cost. This lets you effectively collect money from a buyer, use those funds to purchase the product (for cheaper) and keep the difference, without needing to ever own the product in the first place.

Dropshipping is competitive but can be very profitable if you find the right product and can market it online well. Plus, your storefront can remain anonymous, and you can keep everything in your company name instead.

Graphic Design

Graphic design is one of the most popular online jobs today, as most companies now have an online presence and need a quality design to stand out. If you are good at creating company logos, presentation slides or other designs, you can market your services and pick up freelance clients through platforms like Fiverr and Upwork.

While having a personal brand is one way to market your services, you can create a company that doesn’t reveal your identity and still pick up clients. Clients can make all payments to your company account and you can use a pseudonym, if you prefer.

To be successful in graphic design and make good money, you need to provide high-quality service, be responsive and open to feedback and, ultimately, overdeliver on your designs. You can build a good reputation, even without giving out your personal information.

Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing allows you to earn a commission by recommending a product or service and having people sign up using your specific affiliate link or code. You can share this through any medium you wish, including a website, email list or any social media platform.

If you want to earn money from affiliate marketing in an anonymous way, you will need to build up an online audience by providing helpful or entertaining content. You can choose a social media platform or build your own site to get discovered through search. Once you have enough traffic, you can begin applying for affiliate programs for products or services you recommend.

Once you join an affiliate program, you can share the specific link to the product or service with your audience, and you will typically earn a commission when new customers sign up or make purchases. This can be a great way to grow income on the side without revealing your identity.

Amazon KDP

Amazon allows authors to self-publish through the online platform “Kindle Publishing (KDP).” You can write and publish books under a pseudonym and collect income from sales through the platform.

Amazon doesn’t charge to upload your books, but it will take a healthy percentage of your sales, so you do need to sell a lot of books to make a decent income. But if you build a solid marketing engine through social media or an email list, you can continue to drive revenue without revealing your identity. Plus, you can upload as many books as you want, giving you more opportunities to grow your income on the side.

Bottom Line

You can make money online in hundreds of ways, and many of them don’t require that you share your identity with the world. This can give you a great side income (or full-time income) while still protecting your privacy. You should always set up a business structure that allows you to collect payment without giving out your personal information, though, as some platforms may require sharing some information. But you don’t have to put your face online for the world to see to make decent money online.

