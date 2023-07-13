How To Make $100K Per Year Without A Degree

If you aspire to work in a high-paying career but can't see yourself sitting in college for four years to prepare for a job, know that it might not be necessary. In fact, plenty of jobs that deliver big paychecks require only a high school diploma or associate degree -- or a special set of skills that you can't learn in a classroom.

Side Gig: Earn Up To $200/Hour With This Easy-To-Start Job, No College Degree Required

Discover: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

To help you chase the most lucrative career opportunities, GOBankingRates identified nine jobs that pay their top earners over $100,000 annually -- and don't require a four--year college degree, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Although not everyone can earn as much money as the top 10% in these professions, the payoff can be massive. You just need to gain the right six-figure skills.

Athletes and Sports Competitors

Mean annual wage: $358,080

$358,080 Median annual wage: $94,270

$94,270 2021-31 job outlook: 5.7% growth

For every National Basketball Association superstar with a base salary of at least $40 million a year -- there are 17 of them, per Spotrac -- there are countless athletes in low-level pro leagues hoping for their shot at fame and fortune. If you are skilled enough to play in one of the four major sports leagues - the NBA, National Football League, National Hockey League or Major League Baseball - the minimum salary will far exceed the mean annual wage for athletes and sports competitors.

Make Money With Google Bard and AI: How To Earn $3,000 a Month or More

Find: 10 Games That Pay Instantly To Your Cash App Account

Education Needed

Recommended minimum education: No formal education credential

While many athletes attend college before turning pro, the reality is that their education for this profession starts much earlier. Youth leagues abound across the country in baseball, football, basketball, hockey, soccer and more, and children often start learning how to play, and the rules of the sport, as early as kindergarten. They'll take their skills to high school or to club teams.

Under current rules, the NBA and NFL do not allow players to enter the pro ranks right out of high school. For the basketball players, they must be at least 19 and one year removed from their high school graduation year to enter the NBA draft. Football players must be three years past graduation to enter the NFL draft.

Make Money With AI and ChatGPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Air Traffic Controller

Mean annual wage: $130,840

$130,840 Median annual wage: $132,250

$132,250 2021-31 job outlook: 0.1% growth

Safety is paramount for air traffic controllers. They coordinate multiple aircraft at the same time -- whether it's on the ground or in the air -- to maintain a good distance between planes and minimize flight delays. Air traffic controllers use tools like computers, radar or visual references to keep tabs on aircraft movement.

The relatively new, satellite-based Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) is going to make it easier for individual controllers to handle more air traffic at once. This will limit the demand for additional air traffic controllers over the next 10 years.

Education Needed

Recommended minimum education: High school diploma or equivalent

Although there are various paths to landing a job as an air traffic controller, candidates typically should have at least an associate degree from an Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative program approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. These programs focus on course topics such as airspace, aviation weather, clearances, federal regulations, reading charts and more.

Commercial Pilots

Mean annual wage: $123,250

$123,250 Median annual wage: $103,910

$103,910 2021-31 job outlook: 2.4% growth

Commercial pilots fly aircraft on unscheduled flights. That differentiates them from airline pilots, who transport passengers on an airline's schedules flights. Commercial pilots might fly corporate executives on private planes or helicopters, command charter flights or even fly aircraft that apply agricultural chemicals. In addition, they sometimes have the responsibility for scheduling flights, arranging for maintenance and even loading luggage.

Check Out: 5 Ways To Use AI To Generate Passive Income

Education Needed

Recommended minimum education: Postsecondary nondegree award

To become a commercial pilot, you must complete flight training at a school or with an independent flight instructor certified by the FAA. For some employers, that training will suffice; others might prefer that pilots have a degree.

Once you've finished your schooling, you must work toward a commercial pilot certificate and meet age and flight-hour requirements. You'll need to pass a flight exam and a written test, as well as a medical evaluation, to gain your certificate. Your training will continue on the job, even after you pass all tests.

Nuclear Power Reactor Operators

Mean annual wage: $117,510

$117,510 Median annual wage: $115,870

$115,870 2021-31 job outlook: 1.3% decline

Nuclear power reactor operators help to control how electricity moves from power plants to substations, which then send electricity into our homes and businesses. If you operate a nuclear power reactor, you'll need to monitor just how it is working to make adjustments when necessary, figure out it if it's malfunctioning and just what action to take.

Education Needed

Recommended minimum education: High school diploma or equivalent

Rigorous-on-the job training is mandatory to become a licensed nuclear power plant operator. If you aspire to that job, you typically will begin your career as an equipment operator or auxiliary operator, learning as you assist experienced staff members. You also probably will receive formal training in advance of the licensing exam administered by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. You'll also have to pass an annual plant-operating exam, as well as medical exams.

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 3 Ways ChatGPT Can Save You Money

Media and Communication Workers, All Others

Mean annual wage: $113,840

$113,840 Median annual wage: $65,000

$65,000 2021-31 job outlook: 1.4% growth

Media and communication workers (all others) jobs encompass a variety of professions, from motion picture and video to media streaming and social networks. But the classification also extends to the jobs that support the media and communications professionals, including software publishers and accountants. Members of the motion picture and video industries are the highest paid in the classification.

Education Needed

Recommended minimum education: High school diploma or equivalent

In some categories of this classification, only a high school diploma and short-term on-the-job training are required. However, others require at least a bachelor's degree.

Aspiring broadcast sound and video technicians, for example, would benefit from classes in math, electronics and physics. Skills in video editing and production management also would serve broadcast technicians well.

Transportation, Storage and Distribution Managers

Mean annual wage: $108,910

$108,910 Median annual wage: $98,560

$98,560 2021-31 job outlook: 12.7% growth

With issues regarding keeping goods and supplies moving through the supply chain over the past years, we've seen how vital the duties are of people who work in the transportation, storage and distribution field.

More: 18 Legitimate Games & Apps That Pay Real Money in 2023

Education Needed

It takes only a high school education to get started in transportation, storage and distribution in some positions, but to move up to the rank of manager, you'll need five years or more of work experience. Some companies could require an associate or bachelor's degree.

Captains, Mates and Pilots of Water Vessels

Mean annual wage: $104,190

$104,190 Median annual wage: $95,210

$95,210 2021-31 job outlook: 0.4% growth

Captains, mates and pilots command and supervise operations of vessels such as tugboats and ferries, and they can transport everything from goods to passengers on a sightseeing tour. The captain takes charge of the entire trip and is responsible for things such as logs, crew supervision, the cargo, safe loading and unloading of passengers, and the navigation of the vessel, of course.

Education Needed

Recommended minimum education: Postsecondary nondegree award

Captains and ship pilots typically have vocational training or an associate degree. Mates generally have a high school diploma. Crew on ships registered in the U.S. are required to be licensed by the Coast Guard, and they also could need up to five years' work experience in a related occupation or onboard ships.

Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Power Distributors and Dispatchers

Mean annual wage: $101,360

$101,360 Median annual wage: $101,650

$101,650 2021-31 job outlook: 0.6% decline

Power distributors and dispatchers help to control the flow of electricity. They control the equipment that distributes electricity or steam, and they must be prepared to respond to emergencies. Those would include failures of transformers or transmission lines. Problem-solving skills are crucial in this job.

Education Needed

Recommended minimum education: High school diploma or equivalent

Working as a power distributor or dispatcher typically requires a high school diploma or equivalent to get started. Advancement in the field, however, will require on-the-job training for the long term.

Ship Engineer

Mean annual wage: $100,980

$100,980 Median annual wage: $87,300

$87,300 2021-31 job outlook: 0.1% decline

Engineers keep the operations of a ship running smoothly. They supervise the crew members who maintain and operate a ship's engines, boilers and machinery. They're also in charge of the sanitary, refrigeration and electrical equipment.

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh: Get Rich Through These 3 Investments

Education Needed

Recommended minimum education: Postsecondary nondegree award

Like captains, mates and pilots, engineers on ships registered in the United States are required to be licensed by the Coast Guard, and they also could need up to five years' work experience in a related occupation or onboard ships.

More From GOBankingRates

Grace Lin contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find How to Make $100k Per Year Without A Degree, GOBankingRates found occupations that have a mean salary above $100,000 using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Education and Training by Occupation. With a list of occupations that don't require a degree many other factors were found; [1] % Employment Change from 2021-2031, [2] Mean Annual Wage, [3] Median Annual Wage, [4] Top 10% Median Earners Annual Wage, [5] Typical Education Needed for Entry, [6] Work Experience, and [7] typical on-the-job training needed to attain competency, all sourced from Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics and Bureau of Labor Statistics' Employment Projections. This gave eight or nine occupations that fit our criteria and included supplemental information. These occupations were ranked based on their mean annual wage. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 30, 2023

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Make $100K Per Year Without A Degree

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.