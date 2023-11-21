How to Invest in Web3: 3 Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Binance Research has just released a report with some interesting data. Amidst traditional venture capital shares increase to 45% since the start of the year, the gap between traditional and Web3 investors has gradually narrowed. The demand for Web3 stocks continues to grow, pushing investor interest to explore new technologies faster than ever.

The best Web3 stocks are those that invest in the development of this new technology. Below are just a few of the many companies doing just that.

Unity (U)

Source: viewimage / Shutterstock.com

Unity Software (NYSE:U) stands out in the tech industry for its renowned video game engine. Its versatile technology is widely embraced in diverse industries, such as gaming and architecture. This wide use proves its adaptability and potential for broader integration within the Web3 domain.

Since 2018, Unity has made aggressive strides, becoming one of the prime Web3 stocks for investment. In particular it has focused on applications for new platforms and consoles, especially in the realm of Web3 technology. Its innovative features facilitate the integration of NFT technology and the metaverse into gaming experiences. Their aim is to provide a bridge between game developers and the Web3 gaming sector.

Unity is targeting the metaverse and has outlined plans for virtual and augmented reality technologies that will enhance connectivity within this virtual world. Moreover, Unity is extending support to tech companies aiming to build their own centralized versions of the metaverse. Despite some fluctuations in the last year, Unity’s expanding involvement in Web3 makes it an appealing investment prospect.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Evolf / Shutterstock.com

Known predominantly for its GPUs, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands out as one of the compelling Web3 stocks. Nvidia’s recent strategic investments focus on cutting-edge domains like machine learning and artificial intelligence. The company has been encompassing what they term “deep learning.” This venture involves automated processes like speech and object recognition by computers. It also extends to translation software and other innovative technologies.

Positioning itself at the forefront of Web3 advancement, Nvidia aims to boost automation. The company seems to be envisaging a future where machines undertake tasks traditionally executed by humans. This heightened level of automation holds the potential to invigorate Web3, potentially replacing third-party intermediaries across various industries.

Although these initiatives are currently experimental, Nvidia remains committed to evolution. NVDA is positioning itself as an innovative force in the rapidly shifting tech landscape. For those seeking to invest in the future of Web3, Nvidia emerges as an enticing contender poised at the frontier of technological evolution.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands at the forefront of pioneering the professional metaverse. The company is spearheading initiatives that intertwine smart devices, digital replicas and mixed reality. This strategic vision seeks to fortify Microsoft’s dominance in the professional software market by seamlessly integrating innovative technologies. Bolstered by its rapidly expanding cloud business, Microsoft leverages substantial network scalability. This is enabling MSFT to position itself as a significant player in the burgeoning metaverse landscape.

Moreover, with its recent acquisition of video game titan Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is poised to venture aggressively into the social metaverse realm. The completion of this acquisition opens avenues for the tech giant to tap into the dynamic and vibrant gaming industry. CEO Satya Nadella views this as a pivotal element in shaping the evolution of metaverse platforms.

Nadella’s enthusiasm and acknowledgement of gaming’s paramount importance across entertainment platforms highlight Microsoft’s strategic stance. In leveraging gaming’s potential for metaverse development, Microsoft is taking decisive steps toward Web3 prominence.

On the date of publication, Julia Magas did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Julia Magas is a writer who covers the latest trends in finance and technology. Her work is published in a number of financial media outlets such as Nasdaq, Cointelegraph, Investing, SeekingAlpha, FXEmpire, and Beincrypto. She primarily covers cryptocurrency and blockchain technology with a focus on market performance, innovations and trends.

More From InvestorPlace

The post How to Invest in Web3: 3 Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.