How To Handle Your Banking With A Variable Income

Advice on making the most of your bank accounts generally assumes a steady income. If you’re receiving regular paychecks, then staying ahead of minimum balance requirements and avoiding overdrafts may be relatively straightforward, since you know what to expect from your income month after month.

But what if your income is variable? How do you make sure your bank accounts work for you, rather than against you, if you can’t count on a steady direct deposit from your employer every month?

While banking can be somewhat more complex when you have a variable income, there are still several strategies you can use to help ensure you’re using your accounts to their full potential. Here’s what you need to know.

Budgeting With Variable Income

While there is no single way to handle variable income, there are some best practices for budgeting on a variable income. For instance, it’s a good idea for workers with variable income to take these steps:

Calculate your baseline living expenses. Capture excess income in a savings account. Use the savings account to cover your baseline expenses in lean months. Continually replenish your savings.

Within this budgeting framework, you can be sure you are making the most of your bank accounts. But having this system set up is just the first step. From here, there are several strategies you can use to make sure your bank accounts are working for you.

Know When to Automate and When to Go Manual

Automation can be a boon to those who prefer a set-it-and-forget-it lifestyle. You can set everything from bill payments to retirement contributions to flow automatically from your bank accounts, and rest assured that you’re on top of all of your money management tasks. But for workers with variable income, automation can also get you into trouble.

To start, automating a variable payment can be dicey. For example, gig workers may not know for sure that they will have enough money to cover their credit card bill on the same day of each month. Even for fixed bills or payments, such as rent or mortgage, an automatic payment could overdraw the account if you forget to check that you have enough to cover it before the withdrawal is processed.

This is why workers with variable income need to make sure they are intentional about which financial chores they automate and which they handle manually.

In general, it can be a good idea to set balance and deposit alerts and payment nudges, either through your bank or a bill payment reminder app. These kinds of alerts will remind you to take action to make payments or check your accounts. Setting reminders to take care of banking chores manually allows gig workers to reap the benefits of both automated alerts and manual effort.

Maximize Interest Rates on Savings

The typical advice is to maintain an emergency fund equal to three to six months’ worth of expenses. This is even more vital for anyone with variable income—a robust savings account helps ensure that you can meet your financial obligations during low income months. This is why gig workers are generally advised to capture excess income in savings, on top of what they already save, to keep their emergency fund nice and healthy.

Unfortunately, savings accounts currently offer an average annual percentage yield (APY) of just 0.07%, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). This means the interest being earned on your emergency fund may not be keeping pace with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) puts the inflation rate at 1.7% as of February 2021.

You may find that having money that’s easily accessible in a savings account in case of an emergency is worth the cost of inflation. But this can be a much bigger problem for workers with variable income, who often keep a larger savings cushion for themselves to help smooth out their income.

Variable income workers may want to explore the possibility of putting their excess income into a money market account or high-yield savings account, rather than a traditional savings account, to take advantage of higher APYs.

A money market account is a type of savings product that offers some of the features of a checking account—such as check-writing privileges—with an interest rate that is often higher than that of traditional savings accounts. These accounts generally have higher minimum initial deposit requirements, and your bank may charge fees if your balance slips below certain minimums.

Fortunately, you can protect yourself from these fees by funding your money market account with a sizable chunk of excess income. For instance, if you receive a large tax refund, that could be an ideal source for your first deposit. The FDIC reports that money market accounts offer an average APY of 0.10%.

High-yield savings accounts, often found at online banks, are like regular savings accounts but offer higher rates of return. In exchange, you may have to meet certain balance or transaction requirements.

Avoid Checking Account Fees

Some checking accounts charge a monthly maintenance fee if you do not have a regular monthly deposit. These fees are relatively easy to avoid with traditional employment, since you can have your paycheck directly deposited into your account. But even if your variable income comes to you via direct deposit, you may not be able to guarantee that you will receive a sufficient deposit every month.

One strategy for avoiding this kind of fee coincides with a common suggestion for gig workers: Instead of having your income deposited into checking, have it placed directly in your savings or money market account, and make a regular transfer to checking for your spending needs.

In this way, you are recreating the process of receiving a steady paycheck, which can smooth out your variable income. With this strategy, you can count on the “paycheck” you deposit in your checking account every month and avoid the checking account maintenance fee in any months you don’t receive sufficient payment from your gig work.

Paying yourself a “salary” via an automatic transfer from your savings or money market account can also help you avoid other common fees, like minimum balance charges. The regular deposit can help keep you from dipping below the minimum balance, provided you keep a steady eye on your account.

Without automatic transfers from savings, variable income workers need to closely monitor their accounts to make sure they never go below the minimum. And without a robust savings or money market account already set up, they may not have the ability to make a deposit to avoid triggering the minimum balance fee.

No matter how you have set up your variable income budget, it’s a good idea to create email or text account balance alerts. Banks generally allow you to set up these alerts to notify you when your balance heads south of a dollar amount of your choosing, so you don’t absentmindedly make purchases your account can’t afford. This not only helps you avoid the minimum balance fees, but it can also protect you from overdrafts, since you’ll know to stop spending before you’ve overdrawn the account.

Bottom Line

For some, income doesn’t arrive in neat, regular payments every two weeks. Ultimately, a variable income shifts the complexity of providing steady income from your employer to you. Using these strategies for both budgeting and banking can help you succeed and thrive with a variable income.

