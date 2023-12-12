How to Get the Right Clients to Find You

Practical Steps to Niche Your Business

To compete against the large houses, independent financial professionals should niche their services. Find a specific group of people with a specific problem, and work to solve it better than anyone else.

In today’s Stay Paid episode, we ask our guest, Dominique Henderson, how financial advisors can generate leads.

We thought it was a fair question—after all, Dominique has more than two decades of experience as a successful certified financial planner, coach, speaker, podcaster, and author. He also founded DJH Capital Management in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. If anyone would have an insightful answer, it would be him.

But Dominique points out that it would be better to ask how financial professionals can ensure that the right clients find them. He notes that there are thousands of people who will pay a financial professional for their services, but it’s best to work with a specific group of people with a specific problem that you are uniquely qualified to solve. Deliver what your niche most needs and values, and clients will come looking for you.

The process begins with researching what problems a defined group of people routinely experience. By taking the time to understand the nature of these problems, you’ll be well on your way to developing your niche.

The next step is to get the attention of your audience by offering something of value, such as a lead magnet. As leads identify themselves, add them to you drip campaigns, being sure to always provide them with additional value.

When you listen to Dominique’s interview, you’ll hear him discuss how to use content marketing, specifically videos, to deliver value, consistently nurture your relationship with your audience, and develop your personal brand. In all this, he emphasizes the need to be persistent in your efforts—success will come with time and patience.

