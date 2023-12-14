How To Get Into College With a GED

A General Education Development (GED) program is an excellent alternative diploma option for those who left high school early. A GED program may also be ideal for students who have obligations outside of school.

If you’re pursuing a GED or already have one, you can use your new diploma to apply for a college degree, as well. Before you apply, review your schooling options and determine ways to boost your candidacy.

What Is a GED Diploma?

A GED diploma is an alternative option for individuals who didn’t complete the requirements to graduate from high school. To obtain a GED diploma, you’ll need to take a test that covers four primary areas: social studies, science, mathematical reasoning and reasoning through language arts. Each test is administered separately with different time limits, depending on the subject. Over 17 million people have received a GED since the program’s inception. Graduates work in various sectors, including administration, community healthcare, sales or transportation.

Can You Get Into College With a GED?

In most cases, you can get into college with a GED. Most colleges, universities or trade schools require at least a high school diploma or equivalent to enroll in courses. Some colleges have open enrollment, which requires no high school experience or anything similar to enroll.

About 98% of colleges accept a GED as a valid replacement for a high school diploma. Since most schools believe it’s a valid and easily recognizable replacement, you shouldn’t have much of an issue getting into college with a GED. There are 20 million GED graduates around the world.

If you find a school that doesn’t accept a GED as a high school diploma equivalent, contact the admissions office to see what you can submit in its place.

Can You Get Financial Aid With a GED?

With a GED, you can qualify for several forms of financial aid, including scholarships, grants, work-study programs and federal loans.

However, financial aid from businesses, nonprofits and other organizations often require high school transcripts. If you encounter this, contact the award administrator to see if you can submit GED transcripts instead of high school ones.

What To Expect Based on Your GED Score

When you earn your GED, you receive a transcript with one of three possible designations:

Passing. A minimum score of 145 is required to pass each of the four tests. Some schools only require this level for admissions, while others might have more stringent requirements.

A minimum score of 145 is required to pass each of the four tests. Some schools only require this level for admissions, while others might have more stringent requirements. College Ready. A score between 165 and 174 shows college admissions that you have the necessary skills to enter college. A score in this range might exempt you from other placement tests or noncredit remedial classes.

A score between 165 and 174 shows college admissions that you have the necessary skills to enter college. A score in this range might exempt you from other placement tests or noncredit remedial classes. College Ready and Credit. A minimum score of 175 could qualify you to earn up to three credits in most subject areas. The more credits you earn before you enter college, the less you need to take once you’re enrolled.

How To Get Into College With a GED

In some cases, a college applicant with a GED may lack some of the normal credentials, such as a transcript, to prove their academic performance and overall candidacy.

However, there are several you can take as a GED graduate to increase your chances of getting accepted into your chosen college:

1. Compare Schools and Check Admission Requirements

Some schools have minimum GED score requirements. These minimum scores can vary depending on the school, so check in with your chosen institution’s admissions office or visit their website.

Some schools also require you to take additional placement tests, and others don’t accept GEDs at all.

2. Take the SAT or ACT

For Fall 2024, over 1,900 schools have made the SAT and ACT optional for new students. However, these tests could improve your enrollment chances if you get a good score.

The national average for an SAT score was 1028 out of 1600, according to the latest data from the College Board. The average ACT score was 19.5 out of 36.

To jump-start your college courses, aim to get the best possible score on either test. The better your score, the more likely you will earn college credits without taking college classes. If you’re unsure if you qualify, contact your potential school’s admissions office. They can walk you through your next steps.

3. Write a Compelling Essay

When you write your admissions essay, include details about your work life. A steady and consistent job proves that you can work for the long term. You can also talk about any skills you’ve acquired while working full-time or being a caretaker.

Also, include extracurricular activities that you participated in during high school or volunteer activities with community service organizations. Including these activities can give your admissions officer a better sense of your personality and work ethic.

Lastly, share why you took time away from a traditional high school setting. Some people leave school due to personal circumstances, such as the loss of a parent or a loved one that catapulted them into working full-time to help provide for their family.

Sharing your personal story shows the admissions office your commitment to those you love and to doing better for yourself. Don’t sell yourself short because of circumstances.

4. Apply to Multiple Colleges

While you may want to get into your dream school, that’s not always the first step for everyone.

Attending a community college might get you the necessary prerequisite courses to get on track for a Bachelor’s degree. You might even find online courses to take so you can continue to work full-time and attend classes without going on campus. This might be a good move if the idea of a traditional school setting makes you a bit uncomfortable.

As you’re exploring colleges and various applications, make sure you meet the eligibility requirements. Your GED will most likely qualify you for admission into most schools, but it’s a good idea to double-check.

5. Apply for Scholarships and Financial Aid

Before you attend classes, research scholarships and financial aid opportunities to fund your education. You can complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to apply for federal aid such as grants, work-study opportunities, scholarships or student loans.

Federal loans offer income-driven repayment plans and loan forgiveness programs. Private student loans may also be an option for you after you max out your federal aid.

