How To Get A Job In Cybersecurity: Cybersecurity Job Requirements

As the world becomes more dependent on technology for business operations and the exchange of information, companies simply can’t afford a data breach. Data breaches can cost millions of dollars and compromise sensitive information.

This has led to a growing demand for cybersecurity professionals across the globe. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects jobs for information security analysts to grow by 33% from 2020-2030. This is four times faster than the projected 8% growth across all industries.

In this article, we’ll explore various paths toward getting a job in cybersecurity—even if you have no industry experience.

What Is Cybersecurity?

What is cybersecurity? This field involves the protection of interconnected systems and networks from digital attacks, also called cyber threats. These threats range from hardware damage to information theft.

A cybersecurity specialist’s daily tasks may include the following.

Implementing security audits across the company’s systems and networks

Designing firewalls to prevent data breaches

Training coworkers on IT security best practices

Monitoring security systems to quickly detect vulnerabilities

These are some primary duties you can expect to take on, but your specific tasks may vary depending on your position and expertise.

Cybersecurity Job Requirements

Cybersecurity is a high-tech field that requires speed, accuracy and problem-solving abilities. It sets a higher bar for entry-level jobs than many other industries.

Below, we’ll explore some vital criteria that cybersecurity job candidates should meet.

Education Requirements

Like in any other industry, formal education is the easiest route to getting a good job.

The National Security Agency (NSA) recommends a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field such as math and engineering. Some positions even prefer a master’s in cybersecurity.

Some cybersecurity job requirements favor practical skills over degrees. So if you’re unable to invest the time or money required for a traditional cybersecurity degree, your best bet is to attend an immersive cybersecurity bootcamp.

A cybersecurity bootcamp is an intensive training program that equips you with skills needed in the cybersecurity job market. Most full-time bootcamps last four to 20 weeks. Part-time programs can run for up to a year.

According to a report by RTI International, a bootcamp costs $11,900 on average. It’s much cheaper than a public college’s average $9,400 yearly tuition, which adds up to $37,600 for a typical four-year degree.

Popular cybersecurity bootcamps include the following.

Fullstack Academy’s cybersecurity analytics bootcamp. This bootcamp is ideal for beginners. Full-time students can complete the program in 13 weeks.

This bootcamp is ideal for beginners. Full-time students can complete the program in 13 weeks. Ironhack remote cybersecurity bootcamp. If you prefer remote learning with a flexible schedule, this bootcamp is a great option. It takes about 12 weeks to complete this program, after which you’ll receive a certificate of participation.

If you prefer remote learning with a flexible schedule, this bootcamp is a great option. It takes about 12 weeks to complete this program, after which you’ll receive a certificate of participation. Code Fellows’ ops and cybersecurity bootcamp. This module-based bootcamp offers over 700 hours of live instruction and cybersecurity training for recognized industry certifications (e.g., CompTIA Security+ and A+ certifications) upon completion.

Certifications

Cybersecurity job requirements don’t start and end with formal education.

With a certification, you can establish professional credibility and boost your chances of landing the job.

Some popular certifications commonly required for entry-level cybersecurity jobs are:

CompTIA Security+ is a globally recognized certification for entry-level cybersecurity professionals. It proves that you can identify, analyze and respond to security breaches in a system network. This certification is ideal for those who want to work as IT auditors, cybersecurity analysts, cloud engineers or systems administrators.

GIAC Security Essentials Certification applies to entry-level security managers, IT engineers, forensic analysts and penetration testers. You don’t need years of experience to acquire this certification.

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH): EC-Council offers this certification to entry-level ethical hackers and system administrators. Candidates must meet the following qualifications: Be a CEH member. Have a minimum of three years of experience in InfoSec. Possess an equivalent industry certification.

Cisco Certified CyberOps professional certification: This certification validates your ability to detect and respond to cyber threats. It has a three-year validity.

As you progress in your career, you can acquire advanced certifications such as Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), each of which requires at least five years of full-time work experience.

Hard Skills

Due to the delicacy of digital assets, entry-level cybersecurity jobs require more technical expertise than other fields. To get your foot in the door, you must be proficient in the following.

Programming languages like Java, Golang, Python and C++

Linux

Project management

Information systems

Intrusion detection

Risk assessment

Accounting (for IT auditors)

Soft Skills

Hard skills may land you the job, but your personality helps determine how quickly you climb the corporate ladder.

Every cybersecurity professional aiming to thrive in the workplace needs a combination of skills in communication, presentation, critical thinking, problem-solving, networking, teamwork and time management.

Popular Cybersecurity Jobs

Cybersecurity Engineer

Average Annual Salary: Around $99,000

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field

Career Overview: A cybersecurity engineer designs, implements and monitors secure network solutions that defend an organization’s systems from hackers. If you’re wondering how to become a cybersecurity engineer, know that this role requires proficiency in Linux, vulnerability assessment, network security and information systems.

Information Security Analyst

Average Annual Salary: Around $74,000

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree in computer science or associate degree in information technology

Career Overview: An information security analyst monitors organizational systems, detects security vulnerabilities and proactively recommends solutions to their higher-ups.

Information Technology Support Technician

Average Annual Salary: Around $48,000

Education Needed: High school diploma and certificate in IT support

Career Overview: An IT technician diagnoses and troubleshoots hardware/software problems for users and employees.

How to Get a Job in Cybersecurity

Get an Education

Most cybersecurity job requirements pertain to your knowledge of the role. College, immersive bootcamps and self-education can equip you with the skills you need in network security, systems administration and security auditing and response.

Gain Internship Experience

Internships allow you to learn from seasoned cybersecurity professionals and gain hands-on experience. An internship can give you a competitive edge over applicants who have no experience at all.

Build a Portfolio

A cybersecurity portfolio cements your credibility as an information security professional with skills and experience.

To build your portfolio, consider working on open-source cybersecurity projects, participating in hackathons and sharing your knowledge on public platforms. You can host your projects in a private GitHub repository and grant access to hiring managers on demand.

Apply for Positions

Gaining professional work experience is the best way to jumpstart a cybersecurity career. You can find entry-level cybersecurity positions on job boards, company websites and social media platforms like LinkedIn.

U.S. citizens can also apply for cybersecurity jobs with the federal government via USAJobs.

Consider Obtaining Certification

While cybersecurity certifications are not required for most entry-level positions, these credentials can improve your marketability as a candidate. As you gain more full-time work experience, plan to earn relevant industry certifications as well.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.