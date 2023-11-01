How To Find Scholarships And Grants For Single Mothers

College tuition can be expensive for most prospective students—especially those with other financial obligations, such as childcare. Almost 10% of all undergraduate college students are single mothers, according to Higher Learning Advocates’ 101: Single Moms in Higher Education survey, and nearly 31.3% live below the poverty line.

Scholarships and grants can provide assistance to single mothers juggling school payments and childcare. Review your options and select the program that best fits your needs and qualifications.

Types of Scholarships and Grants for Single Moms

There are several different scholarships for women and single mothers. The definition of a single mom may vary depending on the scholarship program, but most refer to women who are the primary financial support system for themselves and their dependents. You can find scholarships for single moms based on several factors, including:

Location

Institution

Income and financial need

Career trajectory or major

Medical- or health-related concerns

Military affiliation

Sexual orientation

Race

4 Scholarships for Single Mothers

While there are several scholarships for single moms, here are four that are offered at the national level.

Women In Transition Scholarship

Offered by the Educational Foundation for Women in Accounting (EFWA), this scholarship is for incoming or current freshman women who are the primary support system for their families. You must be pursuing a degree in accounting to qualify, with evidence of your aptitude for the field using coursework or work experience.

You’ll also need evidence of continued commitment to the field after graduation. The scholarship is renewed annually if you can maintain a 3.0 GPA. If you don’t qualify for this scholarship, the EFWA offers a few others that focus on women and accounting.

Students can receive up to $16,000 over four years. The deadline to apply is April 30, 2024 You can access the application through EFWA.org.

The Patsy Takemoto Mink Education Foundation

Established in 2003, the Patsy Takemoto Mink Education Foundation honors the legacy of Patsy Takemoto, the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Candidates must be women of need aged 17 years or older with a minor child or children; applicants must be low-income and meet the award’s income requirements.

Awards up to $5,000 are available and funds are distributed each semester.

ANSWER Scholarship Endowment

This scholarship provides financial assistance to nontraditional female students aged 25 and older raising school-age children while seeking a degree in their chosen field. You can be the natural parent, adopted parent or a legal guardian to qualify for this award.

Scholarship awards range from $2,750 for associate degree students and $5,500 for bachelor’s degree students. Students can receive this scholarship for up to four consecutive years. The application window spans from November 1 to February 1 every year.

Jeannette Rankin National Scholar Grant

These scholarships are named after the first U.S. Congresswoman Jeannette Rankin. They’re geared toward women at least 35 years of age who are pursuing their first degrees. You’ll need to demonstrate financial need to qualify, and you can renew the grant for up to five years.

Your award amount may vary based on unique qualifications. You can apply for this program on November 13 through the Jeannette Rankin Foundation website.

How To Search for More Scholarships and Grants

Exploring different scholarship and grant opportunities is a great way to ensure you find the best program for you and your dependent.

You can search through databases like Scholarships.com, Bold.org, Fastweb and more. Searching for scholarships with specific criteria, such as “scholarships for single moms in Florida” or “single mom grants graduate degree,” might bring up tailored results just for you.

Many scholarship and grant requirements include filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). This not only helps your eligibility with private scholarships and grants but also those offered at the federal level.

The FAFSA is your ticket to federally offered scholarships, grants, work-study programs, and if necessary, student loans. The more free money you get, the less you need to worry about paying out of pocket or relying on student loans.

How To Apply for Single Mother Scholarships

Requirements for scholarships and grants vary based on the organization overseeing the program. However, most require proof of income and proof of enrollment at an accredited institution. You may also have to provide supplementary materials like essays, transcripts or recommendation letters.

Try to keep track of your applications by listing them out or putting them in a spreadsheet. You can detail them by name, award amount and frequency, applications status and any other application requirements. Keeping track of your awards is one of the best ways to ensure you’re not wasting your own time.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.