How To File Your Taxes: A Guide For 2023

Given the ever-changing nature of tax laws, filing your tax return can be confusing and overwhelming.

While there are some situations when you may want to consider hiring a tax professional—like if you’re a business owner or have sold cryptocurrency—you can usually file your taxes yourself.

And it doesn’t have to be a stressful activity. With the right steps, you can file an accurate tax return and take advantage of many tax benefits.

How Much Do You Have To Make To File Taxes?

Before you begin preparing your tax return, first determine whether you are required to file. The IRS sets reporting rules based on a taxpayer’s gross income and tax filing status.

Your gross income is all of your income received in the form of money, goods, property and services before taxes and other deductions are taken out. Taxable gross income includes interest, dividends, salaries, wages and tips.

Once you’ve taken stock of your taxable gross income, you’ll need to confirm your filing status. There are five filing statuses: single, head of household, qualifying widow(er), married filing jointly and married filing separately. Typically, your filing status is determined by your marital status and dependents.

Dependent Filing Requirements

As a dependent, you have different tax filing requirements that depend on the amounts of your earned and unearned income.

Earned income is income received as pay for work you actually perform. Unearned income includes amounts such as interest, dividends and capital gains.

If you’re a dependent and want to find out if you’re required to file taxes, review IRS Publication 501, “Dependents, Standard Deduction, and Filing Information.”

Why You Should Consider Filing Taxes, Even if It’s Not Required

You may not be required to file a tax return but may want to do so anyway. That’s because you could qualify for a tax refund—money back—if any of the following situations apply:

You had excess federal income taxes withheld from your income.

You paid estimated tax payments that exceed your taxes.

You qualify for a tax credit, such as the earned income tax credit or the child tax credit, that generates a tax refund.

If you need guidance on whether to file a tax return, use the IRS Interactive Tax Assistant tool.

When Can I File My Taxes for the 2023 Tax Year?

Generally, the IRS begins tax filing season in late January; the season kickoff marks the official day the agency starts processing tax returns for the previous year. You have until the tax deadline to file, typically April 15.

If you find you need more time, you can request an extension.

A tax filing extension changes your deadline to October 15, giving you six additional months to submit your return. But while a tax extension gives you more time to file, it doesn’t give you more time to pay—tax payments are still due by the mid-April deadline.

How To File Taxes

If you decide to file your taxes without the help of a professional, take the following steps to complete your tax return:

Assemble your tax documents, such as your W-2 or any 1099s. These forms are typically mailed out by employers by late January or early February.

Choose a good online tax software product that fits your needs.

Ensure you have identifiers for yourself, your spouse and any dependents: Social Security numbers or individual taxpayer identification numbers (ITINs); driver’s license information; and dates of birth.

Create an IRS online tax account to view prior year tax information and other tax data.

Know your correct tax filing status.

Get an idea of the tax deductions or credits you’re likely to qualify for, and decide whether taking the standard deduction or itemizing makes most sense.

Gather your tax receipts, such as for charitable donations, mortgage interest payments and medical and business expenses.

Input your tax data into the online tax software.

Once your return is completed, give it a thorough review to double-check for errors.

Typically, if you expect a tax refund and file your tax return electronically, you’ll receive your money within 21 days. However, if there are any inaccuracies, your payment may be delayed.

What Happens if You Don’t File Taxes?

No matter your tax situation, don’t delay filing your tax return. If you’re required to file but choose not to, the IRS may charge you penalties and interest for each month you fail to submit your return if you owe taxes.

The agency also could file a tax return on your behalf, known as a “substitute for tax return.” This return might not give you credit for dependents, deductions or other tax breaks you may be entitled to.

If you’re likely to receive a tax refund but fail to file taxes on time, you won’t face penalties or interests—but you still don’t want to wait. You may miss out on your refund if you file your tax return more than three years from the due date.

