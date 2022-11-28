Requesting a balance transfer with Discover is as simple and easy as applying for a new balance transfer credit card with the issuer. If you’re already a Discover cardholder, you can check your online account for balance transfer offers or call the number on the back of your card to speak with a representative about your options—they’ll guide you through the process.

Balance transfers can help pay down credit card debt quickly if you’re taking advantage of a reduced-interest or no-interest promotional offer. But you must remember to make at least the minimum payment due monthly, and you should plan to pay more than that each month unless you have a plan to pay a large sum at the end of your 0% introductory APR period.

How To Do a Balance Transfer With Discover

You can initiate a balance transfer with Discover in one of two main ways. You may apply for a new balance transfer credit card or request a transfer to an existing Discover card account.

Apply for a New Discover Card

Discover has a few credit cards with promotional offers for balance transfers. We recommend considering the Discover it® Cash Back if you plan to use the card for a balance transfer because of its .

There’s also the Discover it® Balance Transfer, which offers a . However, this card is typically only available through credit card review sites, and is not shown on Discover’s website.

It’s important to remember that if you don’t pay off the entire balance by the end of the introductory period, interest will accrue. Prior to applying for a new Discover card and requesting a transfer, be sure you have a plan to pay your debt in full before the regular APR takes effect.

The amount transferable to a new card will depend on what Discover approves. When filling out the card application, select the balance transfer option link and enter the amount you’d like to transfer—and the associated account information. Discover may approve up to 95% of your new credit line, but the transfer won’t process until at least 14 days after the new account opens.

Continue making any payments due on the existing account (or accounts) you plan to transfer a balance from until the transfer is complete and you confirm the old account is paid off entirely.

Your new credit line may be less than the balance you wish to transfer, so there’s a chance you won’t be able to transfer the entire balance.

Transfer a Balance to an Existing Discover Account

Current Discover cardholders can request a balance transfer from a different credit card account by calling the number on the back of their Discover card. You may also be able to make a request online through your card account—check under “card services” and then “balance transfers” for offers. If a balance transfer is approved, it will generally process within four days.

If offers are available on your account, the promotional APR, length of promo period and balance transfer fee will be specified. But if there is no promotional APR available for balance transfers, beware that even if you’re allowed to transfer a balance, it will be subject to the card’s regular APR. In this case, it’s probably best to look elsewhere for a balance transfer offer.

Be prepared to make the request with the dollar amount you want to transfer and the associated account information. You can also make sure you have enough available credit on your Discover account to transfer the desired amount—Discover may not approve the entire amount depending on your account standing and your existing balance, but the more prepared you can be, the fewer unhappy surprises you’ll encounter when you start the process.

What To Do After Requesting a Balance Transfer

Once you make a balance transfer request, all you have to do is wait until it’s approved and transferred (and make sure not to miss any payments due on the old account). Discover may approve it immediately, or it could take a few days for a real person to review your application.

You’ll know it’s finished when the old account’s balance is at or near zero and the Discover balance has increased to include the transferred amount. Your old account won’t be automatically closed just because it has a zero balance—if you want to close your old credit account, talk to the bank or card issuer.

If your request is denied, Discover should give you specific reasons why (especially after a new credit card application). Thanks to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, card issuers must inform applicants why a credit card application is denied. Review the reasons provided to you and start taking steps to address them. For example, you might need to pay down your existing debt or make more regular, on-time payments to build healthy credit.

Best Practices for Balance Transfers

Before requesting a balance transfer, it’s helpful to understand what they’re best for. Balance transfers can be useful for saving money on interest and consolidating debt to one card with one monthly payment. That said, balance transfers are just one way of paying down credit card debt.

As with any tool, balance transfers can be harmful if not used properly. For example, transferring a balance to a new card with a promotional APR sounds like an ideal opportunity to avoid interest charges—but any remaining balance not paid off at the end of the promotional period will accrue interest at the card’s regular APR. If you don’t adhere to a plan and use the promotional period to get out of debt, you can essentially get stuck right back where you started.

Make sure you have a plan to pay down the balance by dividing the total amount transferred (plus any applicable fees) by the number of months available in the promotional period. Then, make a payment each month high enough to pay off the debt once and for all. Minimum monthly payments provided by Discover likely won’t be enough to cover the whole balance, so don’t think this work is done for you. You’ll also have to factor in purchases if you plan to use the card to buy new things—but it’s best to avoid putting new spending on a balance transfer card.

Also, remember that even when you’re applying for a card with a 0% interest offer, most balance transfer credit cards charge a 3% to 5% fee for completing the transfer. Be sure to add the fee to your balance total when figuring out whether you can pay down the balance in time.

While hard to find, balance transfer credit cards with no balance transfer fee do exist. However, they are likely to come with shorter 0% APR periods, and may have other restrictions such as requiring credit union membership. As is the case for pretty much any balance transfer card, applicants should have good-to-excellent credit for the best shot of approval for such a card.

Bottom Line

Balance transfers are a great option to consolidate and pay down credit card debt all while avoiding interest. Before requesting a balance transfer to take advantage of a promotional no-interest offer, calculate the payment required to pay down the entire balance—plus fees—in a reasonable amount of time. Leaving yourself with a large balance and accruing interest at the potentially high normal APR could undo any value the balance transfer offered.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do balance transfers close an account?

No, balance transfers will not close the old credit card account, even if the balance is at zero. Talk to the bank or card issuer if you’d like to close the old account.

How often can I do a balance transfer?

If doing a transfer to an existing card, this will depend on your account standing and the amount of credit available, as well as when the issuer decides to provide you balance transfer offers.

And if you’re doing a balance transfer to a new card, how frequently you apply for new credit will also have an impact. Credit card issuers don’t like to see numerous recent inquiries, and may perceive greater risk in consumers who regularly move a balance from one account to another.

Will a balance transfer hurt my credit score?

Balance transfers don’t hurt credit scores on their own, but your credit score may be damaged if you don’t pay down the balance by the end of a promotional period or miss any required monthly payments. Also, when opening a new card, your credit score may briefly dip due to the hard inquiry from your application. In the long run, paying down your credit card debt should improve your utilization rate, which in turn can help improve your credit score.

Can I transfer a balance from one Discover card to another?

No, you may not transfer a balance from one Discover card to another.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.