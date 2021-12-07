How to Deliver Better IT Services for a Hybrid Workforce

By John Stamer, Vice President, International Commercial Services at Lenovo

Today’s global enterprises are grappling with a hybrid workforce that is expected to grow and keep pace with the Great Resignation as we head into 2022. In fact, Gartner estimates that remote workers will represent 32% of all employees worldwide by the end of 2021. A dispersed workforce brings new challenges, risks and threats, and IT teams are tasked with maintaining a high standard of service from a distance, ensuring employees are well-supported to stay productive. Naturally, remote employees expect their technology to work as smoothly as it would on the office network with IT admin support readily available to help troubleshoot issues as they arise.

Unfortunately, the challenge is that today’s hybrid environment makes remote fleet management complicated, and legacy asset management systems don't give IT admins the stability to manage fleets and proactively manage threats. The good news is that technology has evolved and so too have the IT services that support it. Here are three ways to deploy a smarter IT services strategy that will help your IT team move from reactive firefighting to proactive planning and fleet management.

1. Identify Security Risks and Secure Endpoints Before a Breach Occurs

Security ranks as the #1 most time-consuming challenge among IT departments and will stay top of mind for IT teams as cyberattacks and data breaches continue to be a serious threat for businesses of all sizes. One of the most frequent questions I’ve been asked over the last year when a company purchases new hardware for their remote workforce is, “What do I need to do to secure and manage them?”

The fact is that endpoint complexity is exacerbating risk. The hybrid workforce grew so quickly during the pandemic, it became very challenging for IT admins to keep track of and secure all the devices and applications that were deployed onsite or remotely onto their enterprise network. In fact, only 58% of organizations say they could identify every vulnerable asset in their organization within 24 hours of a critical exploit.

It’s a daunting task, but one that IT teams can tackle more readily with endpoint protection and management tools leveraging emerging technologies like AI and machine learning to autonomously detect, prevent, and even self-heal from zero-day attacks before they happen. Smarter devices, services and software solutions that can self-diagnose and pre-empt IT issues can also help small businesses that don’t typically have a robust IT support team.

Built-in security across the supply chain is another way to help prevent security risks before they occur. Explore a mix of IT services and software that bolster security in each device, from the time of its manufacture through the supply chain to the end user, and all the way to end of life when it’s time to refresh that device. Today’s sophisticated endpoint protection and management tools can utilize geo fencing to disable a device that travels outside of a specific area, lock it down with a secure encryption, or even remotely erase a compromised hard-drive.

2. Automate Preventative Maintenance Updates to Save Time and Maintain Security

With more data points from connected devices in the network and by utilizing emerging technology like AI and machine learning, IT admins can begin to predict hardware failures, close security vulnerability points in outdated software, and detect and respond to malware attacks. In IDC's March 2020 Cost of Downtime Survey, almost 70% of respondents reported using proactive/preventive support technologies – saving an average of 201 downtime hours per year. Leveraging predictive maintenance within Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) tools can save 10-40% in IT maintenance costs and result in a 30-50% reduction in total device downtime.

Advanced endpoint management tools are becoming widely available to better support IT administrators in managing their fleets of devices, and reducing manual labor by automating device updates. Today, updates can be pushed to a fleet of devices at the push of a button with minimal oversight, freeing IT teams up to direct the majority of their attention away from routine operational tasks to other more strategic initiatives designed to drive their business forward.

3. Add Outsourced Services to Prevent IT Burnout and Provide Better Experiences

Nowadays, employees no longer enjoy the same centralized access they once had to IT teams in the office, and IT teams no longer benefit from the efficiencies on-site work once provided. Support staff are stretched thin between remote fleet management and deploying new digital transformation initiatives.

In fact, in the face of the Great Resignation, IT executives see the talent shortage as the most significant adoption barrier to 64% of emerging technologies, compared with just 4% in 2020, according to a new survey from Gartner. Having more IT resources on deck to troubleshoot and support the core admin team is critical to preventing employee burnout. Consider outsourcing IT support and leveraging managed services to free up your in-house resources for value-added activities such as future-proofing your tech stack, proactively mitigating security threats and driving your business forward.

Not only can employees’ tech issues be resolved faster with the added technical support structure in place, but outsourcing time-consuming tasks like configuration and deployment improves the experience for remote users. By working with external IT service experts, companies can get speedy equipment repairs within the service level agreement and greater cost predictability, especially when securing these services and hardware through a Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) contract. At Lenovo, we’ve seen customers achieve up to 20% total cost of ownership savings when securing their IT through a DaaS model.

The Takeaway

With a comprehensive IT services strategy, in-house IT teams can work smarter, not harder. Today’s outsourced IT services readily extend beyond management of repairs and technical support. Partnering with an IT service provider can pay real dividends, helping to resolve problems more quickly and creating the necessary infrastructure that supports your enterprise’s digital transformation.

