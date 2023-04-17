Things get messy when complications, changes or problems arise with a credit card account. Whether it’s investigating unfamiliar charges, requesting a credit limit increase or dealing with any number of specific questions and other requests, it may be necessary—or at least helpful—to contact a credit card issuer directly.

How To Contact Your Credit Card Issuer

Almost all major banks and other credit card issuers provide an app for cardholders to manage accounts and access card information. At the least, most credit card accounts will have an online interface supported by the issuer’s website that can be logged into from a computer. For times when these options aren’t enough and the cardholder needs to contact a human being or doesn’t have a computer, calling the number on the back of your card may be the simplest solution.

Best Ways To Contact Your Credit Card Issuer

The simplest way to get the ball rolling is to call. Credit cards typically have a customer service number printed on the back, and a phone call provides the cardholder with a number of different options for how to best field their concern. Depending on the reason for the call, the cardholder will often be directed to a live conversation with a customer service agent—possibly via an annoying phone tree. You may also have to wait on hold due to “high call volume”, which seems to happen 24 hours a day.

One of the best ways to reach out is through a chat feature on the credit card account’s online interface or accompanying app. These are managed differently by different issuers. The cardholder may be directed to a topic-specific help page after an initial automated query, be put in “conversation” with a chatbot or be able to message with a real customer service agent. These options may be sufficient for answering a cardholder’s questions or initiating some basic actions, but there are limits to what can be accomplished this way.

How Does Calling Your Credit Card Issuer Work?

Calling is a handy way for a cardholder to find information about an account and especially to initiate changes or make a request of a credit card issuer. In addition to the number on the back of the credit card, a customer service number for the issuer can be found online via any issuer’s website under “Contact Us”. Wth many financial institutions, this number may be a general customer service line that’s not credit card-specific, leaving an extra transfer or two for the caller to connect properly with the right department.

The caller will likely first be prompted to enter an account PIN or provide another form of verification. Some financial institutions’ phone systems are advanced enough to recognize the number you’re calling from and identify your account. You’ll then probably go through a phone tree, which uses pre-recorded questions to direct calls to a more specific area. The questions may be open-ended and answered using voice recognition, or may be specific enough to be answered by selecting one of several keypad options.

How To Speak with a Credit Card Customer Service Agent

Most customer service lines of this sort attempt to do as much as possible for the cardholder without connecting them to a live representative, as it reduces the issuer’s live customer service burden. However, it’s sometimes possible to circumvent a tedious phone tree by saying “speak with a representative” or “speak with an agent,” even when not presented with the option. Callers can also save time if an available dedicated call center for their specific concern exists, such as a 24/7 fraud hotline with a separate phone number.

When To Contact Your Credit Card Issuer

Here are some of the reasons cardholders may want to get in touch with an issuer directly. A number of these can also be addressed by logging into one’s account through an app or webpage, but calling may still be preferred, especially if it involves a request.

Reasons To Contact Your Credit Card Issuer

Bottom Line

Contacting a credit card issuer can help resolve a number of card- or account-related problems. Still, with some matters—especially when making a request—there’s no guarantee of success. When on the phone, it helps to be prepared. We recommend having account information and statements on hand and researching any relevant policies addressed in online materials ahead of time.

It also helps to remain polite, even if the cardholder suspects the issuer may be at fault. Customer service agents may be able to waive fees or offer other forms of special treatment if the cardholder presents a case properly, but may be less inclined to do so if being berated or yelled at.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Should I contact my credit card issuer through social media?

Many banks and other issuers now allow messaging through social media apps like Twitter as a way to field questions and resolve other customer care issues. Doing so may be convenient, though it isn’t necessarily the most thorough or secure option. This type of messaging should not contain sensitive personal information like a credit card number. In general, we recommend addressing concerns directly with the issuer and avoiding the inclusion of third parties whenever possible.

Should I call my credit card issuer before making a large purchase?

To protect against fraud, issuers may flag a transaction as suspicious if it’s unusually large for the cardholder, especially if it’s in a ZIP code where charges haven’t come from before. While this may simply result in the issuer sending an alert to the cardholder, the issuer might go further and put a hold on the transaction until the cardholder can provide verification—meaning the charge will be declined on the spot. Notifying the issuer ahead of the transaction removes this risk, even if it’s an unlikely one. and won’t hurt.

Can I ask my credit card issuer to lower my interest rate?

Yes. Many credit card interest rates are set using a sliding scale based on creditworthiness. While there’s no guarantee of success, a solid payment history with the issuer and good overall creditworthiness will help. Calling the credit card issuer and speaking directly with a representative is usually the best way to initiate this request.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.