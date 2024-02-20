How to Contact The IRS

Nobody looks forward to contacting the IRS, but sometimes it’s the best option for solving a tax problem.

Calling the IRS can be helpful “for simple needs such as checking the status of your refund, responding to a notice about identity verification, general questions about tax filings, or notices,” says Josh Youngblood, an enrolled agent and senior tax advisor in Dallas.

When you call the IRS, you will almost certainly have to wait. Estimated wait times for IRS phone calls during tax filing season average about 4 minutes. Between May and December, the average wait is 11 minutes.

On its website, the IRS notes that “wait times are higher on Monday and Tuesday, during Presidents Day weekend and around the April tax filing deadline.”

How To Contact IRS Customer Service

Whenever you choose to call, using the phone number that takes you to the department you need is almost certain to save you time.

IRS Phone Numbers

The IRS has certain numbers for specific taxpayers. You can reach representatives between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time unless otherwise designated. Residents of Alaska and Hawaii should follow Pacific Time.

Individuals: 800-829-1040 or TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 (English and Spanish); 833-553-9895 (all other languages)

Businesses: 800-829-4933

Non-profits: 877-829-5500 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time)

Estate and gift taxes (Form 706/709): 866-699-4083 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET)

Calling The IRS About A Tax Refund

If you have a question about your refund and want to speak to a representative, call the phone numbers listed above. You can also try the automated refund hotline at 800-829-1954 for a current-year refund or 866-464-2050 for an amended return. That said, the fastest and easiest way to get the status of your refund is via the IRS.gov website.

IRS Offset Phone Number

If you owe money to the federal government, the Treasury Department may “offset” that debt by withholding some or all of your tax refund.

For questions about your offset, contact the Bureau of the Fiscal Service at 800-304-3107 or TTY/TDD 866-297-0517.

If you didn’t get an offset notice and your refund is less than expected, call the IRS at 800-829-1040 or TTY/TDD 800-877-8339.

IRS Installment Agreement Phone Number

Filers can request an installment payment plan for tax debts they haven’t paid or can’t pay on time. To do so, or to revise an existing agreement, you can call the phone number on your bill or notice. As an alternative, you can use these numbers:

Individual: 800-829-1040 or TTY/TDD 800-829-4059

Business: 800-829-4933

IRS Live Chat

The IRS provides a live chat function that connects you with an actual IRS representative. You can go directly to IRS live chat using a quick web search, or you can use the link at the bottom of some IRS.gov pages, indicated by the “Start a conversation” button.

Keep in mind that the IRS rep on the other end has no access to your account, so you won’t be able to get information about your specific situation. However, they can help you with general questions, such as finding the forms you need.

Contacting the IRS In Person

If you want a face-to-face meeting, you can make an appointment at an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC). Find a TAC near you via the Taxpayer Assistance Locator tool or the IRS2Go app.

3 Mistakes To Avoid When Calling the IRS

To make your call to the IRS more successful, tax professionals recommend you avoid these common mistakes:

Being unprepared. “The biggest mistake people make is not being prepared,” Youngblood says. “You will likely encounter a long wait time, and if you’re not prepared, the agent will not be able to help you. You will have wasted your time.” Once you do get someone on the line, write down their name and ID number. Mistiming your call. “Don’t call on Monday or Tuesday, which are usually really busy, or late in the day when you and they are tired,” says CPA Larry Pon of Redwood City, California. “And definitely don’t call during natural disasters.” Having a bad attitude. “You’re frustrated or worried,” Pon says. “But remember the people taking these calls are human beings. So, when you get through, be polite.”

