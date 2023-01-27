How To Combine Ultimate Rewards Points Between Two Chase Cards

Considering how many Chase Ultimate Rewards®-earning credit cards there are, it’s possible you already have two or more in your wallet. Each card has a different set of benefits and earning structures, so holding multiple cards can be an effective way to optimize your earnings.

Although each credit card earns rewards independently, most Ultimate Rewards cards have the ability to pool points into a single account. This can be useful if you have insufficient points from a single card to complete a redemption or if one of your cards has a redemption option that the other card does not.

If combining Ultimate Rewards between two cards makes sense for you, here’s how to do it.

How To Combine Chase Ultimate Rewards Points Between Two Chase Ultimate Rewards-Earning Cards

To combine points on your Chase Ultimate Rewards earning cards, log in to Chase Ultimate Rewards. Logging in will take you to a landing page that features all Chase Ultimate Reward-earning cards that are associated with your username and password. Select any card to proceed.

Once selected, you’ll be at the Chase Ultimate Rewards main page. Click the arrow next to your point total to access available actions. Select “Combine Points.”

The points combining page features all of your Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning cards associated with your login information. You have the option to move points from any account to any other existing account. Points can be combined among all cards associated with the primary cardholder.

To add accounts held by a household member or company owner (for business cards), you’ll need to link accounts through a separate process.

To combine points, you’ll simply select one card from the left column to move points out of. Then, highlight one card from the right column to move points into. Click Continue to proceed.

You’ll have the option to move all or only some of your points, in any amount you choose.

On the Review page, a summary of the proposed points combination is displayed. The number of points being transferred and the new balances on each of the cards are detailed. You can review to ensure accuracy and then click Confirm & Submit.

Points are combined instantly and you will receive confirmation of completion. You will also see the new balances on each card updated immediately.

Bottom Line

Combining Ultimate Rewards between two cards can open up additional redemption options as well as make it easier to track your total earned rewards. Although combining points isn’t automatic, it’s a simple process that you can do anytime online.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.