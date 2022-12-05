How To Choose From The Different Types Of Criminal Justice Degrees

Criminal justice is an expansive field that can lead to diverse career paths. Many types of criminal justice degrees are available to those interested in careers in the field. Offerings span from criminal justice certificates to doctoral degrees.

This article overviews the different types of criminal justice degrees, including standard admission requirements, typical coursework, concentration offerings and potential criminal justice careers for graduates.

What Are the Different Types of Criminal Justice Degrees?

Several types of criminal justice degrees are available at various levels ranging from associate to doctoral. Since criminal justice is such a broad field, many degree programs offer concentrations or specializations, which allow students to tailor their studies to their interests and career goals. Common concentrations include:

Homeland security

Juvenile justice

Cybersecurity

Emergency management

Public policy

Forensic science

Criminology

Each degree option offers opportunities to pursue a study format that fits your schedule. Online, hybrid and traditional on-campus criminal justice degree programs are available at every level.

Associate Degree in Criminal Justice

Criminal justice associate degree programs typically require students to complete around 60 credits, which takes about two years. Criminal justice associate students gain a fundamental understanding of the criminal justice system, including major theories and practices. The three primary criminal justice associate degree tracks are associate of art, associate of science and associate of applied science.

Each school and program has a unique curriculum, but examples of some common course topics include the following:

Introduction to criminal justice

Introduction to corrections

Introduction to forensic psychology

Juvenile justice

Criminal law

Criminal investigations

Court systems

Ethics

Admission Requirements

Admission requirements for criminal justice associate degree programs vary depending on the school. Standard entry requirements include the following:

High school diploma or GED certificate

Application for admission

Proof of residency

Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice

Criminal justice bachelor’s degree programs typically require students to complete around 120 credits and take four years of full-time study to complete.

When deciding on a bachelor’s program, students must also determine what type of degree they want to earn. The three primary bachelor’s degree options are bachelor of arts, bachelor of science and bachelor of applied arts and sciences. Each criminal justice bachelor’s degree program has its own curriculum; however, common course topics include:

Introduction to the criminal justice system

Criminology

Forensic science

Criminal law

Criminal psychology

Corrections

Ethics in criminal justice

Security and policy administration

Psychology

Sociology

Research methodology

Admission Requirements

Admission requirements for bachelor’s degree programs in criminal justice vary depending on the school. Standard admission requirements include the following:

High school diploma or GED certificate

Official transcripts

Minimum GPA

ACT or SAT scores

Letters of recommendation

Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice

Master’s in criminal justice programs generally require students to complete between 30 and 36 credit hours, which involves about two years of full-time study. Learners can pursue a master of arts, a master of science or a master of criminal justice. Each school and degree program has its own curriculum; however, courses commonly cover the following topics:

Theories of crime and criminology

Criminal and constitutional law

Juvenile justice

Public policy and policy analysis

Quantitative research methods

Statistics

Admission Requirements

Admission requirements for a criminal justice master’s program vary depending on the school. Below are some standard admission requirements.

Transcripts from a bachelor’s program in criminal justice, criminology, sociology or a related subject from an accredited university

Prerequisite courses in subjects like statistics, psychology and sociology for learners who earned their bachelor’s degrees in unrelated disciplines

GRE scores

Letters of recommendation

Statement of purpose

Completed application for admission

Doctoral Degree in Criminal Justice

A doctoral degree in criminal justice typically requires students to complete 40 to 60 credit hours in addition to a dissertation or capstone project. Earning a doctorate in criminal justice can take three to six years, though completion times vary drastically. At the doctoral level, students may choose from a doctor of criminal justice, a doctor of philosophy in criminal justice or a doctor of psychology in criminal justice.

A criminal justice doctoral degree equips students with the knowledge, skills and credentials to qualify for various jobs in academia and the private and public sectors. These positions include leadership, policy-making and research roles. Curricula can vary depending on your program; however, common course topics include the following:

History and contemporary issues in criminal justice

Psychology of crime

Criminal justice public policy

Advanced research methods, including qualitative research

Advanced statistics

Admission Requirements

Admission requirements differ depending on the program. Typical requirements include:

Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, criminology or a closely related field

Master’s degree in criminal justice or a related field may be required for some programs

Letters of recommendation

Statement of purpose or letter of intent

Competitive GRE scores

Other Majors for Criminal Justice Careers

Criminal justice is an expansive field that combines several disciplines. As a result, it’s possible to enter the criminal justice field even if your degree is in a discipline outside of criminal justice. Below are a few examples of other majors that can lead to careers in criminal justice.

Criminology

When comparing criminology vs. criminal justice, you’ll find that the fields of study overlap in many ways. Criminology can provide a solid foundation for a career in criminal justice. Criminology is an interdisciplinary field that combines behavioral and social sciences with criminal justice and law.

Criminologists are primarily interested in understanding the motivations that lead to crime, including the social and environmental factors that drive criminal behavior and how crime impacts society. Their specialized knowledge, including acute behavioral insight and qualitative research abilities, are in demand in various areas of criminal justice.

Information Security

Computer forensics and cybersecurity are prominent criminal justice subfields offering various career opportunities. An information security major lays a solid foundation for students who want to work in criminal justice. This major can provide foundational knowledge, skills and techniques in identifying, collecting and analyzing critical information and data as part of investigations.

Psychology

A psychology major can equip you with skills related to understanding human behavior and behavioral patterns related to understanding criminals and the impact of crime on society. Studying psychology can lay the groundwork for many careers within criminal justice, such as victim’s advocate, criminal psychologist, forensic psychologist, paralegal and juvenile detention specialist.

Law

Criminal justice and law are interconnected. Studying law can help you enter the criminal justice field by providing you with working knowledge of the legal system, theories of policy and law and assessing criminal behavior. This skill set and knowledge base are beneficial for various careers in the field.

What Is a Criminal Justice Certificate?

Those who are interested in studying criminal justice but do want to pursue a traditional degree can enroll in a criminal justice certificate program. Generally, criminal justice certificate programs require students to complete four to five courses and entail 12 to 15 credits.

Coursework varies by program, but typical curricula explore the criminal justice system, criminal law, criminal procedure, ethics, foundational theory and research methodology.

Earning a criminal justice certificate can make you eligible for entry-level jobs in the field, such as a bailiff, parole officer and private detective.

Education Required for Criminal Justice Jobs

What can you do with a criminal justice degree? The below careers suit criminal justice graduates with varying levels of education.

Bailiff or Correctional Officer

Median Annual Salary: $47,920

Required Education: Generally, bailiffs must have a high school diploma or GED certificate. Educational requirements can vary depending on the jurisdiction. Some states require formal training; others require a degree in criminal justice or a closely related discipline.

Job Description: Bailiffs, or correctional officers, work in local, state and federal courts and are responsible for maintaining the safety and security of courtrooms and their occupants. These professionals enforce courtroom rules and regulations, remove disruptive individuals from courtrooms, announce the judge’s arrival, handle evidence from legal parties during proceedings and accompany and escort juries.

Police Officer

Median Annual Salary: $66,020

Required Education: The minimum education required for police officers is a high school diploma or GED certificate. Some states require postsecondary training or a degree in criminal justice, law enforcement or a closely related discipline.

Job Description: Police officers are responsible for enforcing laws and ensuring public safety. Their duties can include patrolling assigned areas, maintaining safe traffic conditions, responding to emergencies, investigating crimes and apprehending individuals suspected of breaking the law.

Probation Officer

Median Annual Salary: $60,250

Required Education: Educational requirements for probation officers can vary by state. Many states require probation officers to hold a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, behavioral science, social work or a related discipline.

Job Description: Probation officers work at the city, county, state and federal levels. These professionals assist with rehabilitating individuals who are on probation.

Probation officers make recommendations to judges regarding the conditions of an offender’s sentence. They also ensure compliance with the conditions of probation, monitor and evaluate offenders’ progress and equip individuals with the resources they need for successful reintegration into society and their communities.

Professor of Criminal Justice or Law Enforcement

Median Annual Salary: $64,600

Required Education: The standard educational requirement for criminal justice or law enforcement professors is a doctoral degree; however, requirements can vary depending on the institution.

Job Description: Criminal justice and law enforcement professors teach undergraduate and graduate courses on criminal justice. These professionals typically develop class syllabi, deliver lectures, facilitate classroom discussions and evaluate and grade students’ assignments. In addition to their teaching duties, professors often conduct research and publish it in peer-reviewed journals.

Social Worker

Median Annual Salary: $50,390

Required Education: The minimum educational requirement for a social worker is a bachelor’s degree in social work, criminal justice, psychology, sociology or a closely related field. Employers often prefer professionals with at least a master’s degree. Those who want to work as clinical social workers must obtain a master’s degree.

Job Description: Social workers promote the social welfare of individuals, families and communities by facilitating access to essential resources and supporting clients as they overcome challenges and improve their lives. These professionals coordinate treatment planning, research and advocate for public resources and provide crisis intervention as needed.

Which Criminal Justice Degree Should You Pursue?

The criminal justice degree you should pursue largely depends on your professional goals. Those interested in qualifying for entry-level positions in the field may prefer to pursue a certificate, an associate or a bachelor’s in criminal justice.

Individuals who want to advance their studies and develop specialized knowledge may benefit from a master’s degree in criminal justice. This degree can help expand job opportunities, prepare individuals for leadership and management positions and lead to careers in policy-making.

Pursuing a doctoral degree in criminal justice may suit professionals who want to work in academia, research and policy-making. A doctoral degree in criminal justice can provide students with the knowledge, skills and credentials to qualify for some of the highest-level positions in the field, including leadership and management roles.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Criminal Justice Degrees

What is the best degree for criminal justice?

The best degree you can earn in criminal justice depends on your interests and career goals. It’s essential to research the educational requirements, required training and additional qualifications for your desired position to ensure you’re choosing the best degree for you.

Are criminal justice degrees worth it?

A degree in criminal justice is worth it if this field of study aligns with your interests and professional goals. Earning a criminal justice degree can lead to various rewarding career paths.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.