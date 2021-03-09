How To Choose A Roofer

Need a roofing contractor on your project but not sure where to turn? Hiring a roofer starts by asking your neighbors or Homeowner Association (HOA) who they recommend. You’ll want to check roofing contractor requirements and directories for your state as well as find and read reviews.

Then, call two or three local roofers to schedule consultations. Check references, reviews and qualifications, compare bids and negotiate the final price. Below, learn the ins and outs of contracting the roofing service that is right for your project and budget.

Roofing Contractor Qualifications

Roofing contractors have to meet the criteria of their municipality. Check your state’s roofer qualifications and directories before hiring.

Good roofing contractors are:

Experienced

Licensed in your area

Insured

Bonded (which means that a bonding company has money available to a consumer in case they need to file a claim against that company)

Willing to provide references

Willing to write an estimate

Services a Roofer Offers

Roofing services vary from contractor to company. Ask the two or three roofers you’re interested in working with what services they offer. Some common roofing services include:

Roof inspections that check for: Leaks Damage

Repairs and maintenance

Installation or replacement

Weatherproofing

Insulating

Ventilating

Shoveling (removing snow and ice dams)

Roof cleaning (pressure washing away mildew, moss and buildup)

Sealing, treating or painting (especially for wood or metal roofs)

Debris removal

Redoing a roof is a good time to check your gutters. You may find roofers who also offer gutter, siding and window services. Ask the professionals in your area if they can complete other services. Tackling roofing and gutters at the same time can save you money in the long run since the contractor will already be on-site.

How to Hire a Roofing Contractor

When you’re ready to hire a roofing contractor, there are two types to consider: independent contractors and roofing companies. There are pros and cons to both. Always compare bids for the best price and check roofer reviews, references and qualifications.

Independent roofing contractors can be helpful for quick repairs. Because they either work independently or with subcontractors, it may take longer to complete large projects, like replacing your old roof. However, they may specialize in a particular style. Hiring an individual can be a risk, but it means you’ll see and work with the same person for the duration of the project.

Roofing companies are more likely to complete large jobs more quickly, have their work covered by manufacturer warranties, offer discounts or free consultations and work with more materials. However, you may not have the same point of contact for each phase of the project.

Questions to Ask a Roofer

Interviewing contractors is an important step in hiring the right roofer. Here’s what to ask:

What types of roofing do you install?

Do you work with homeowner’s insurance to file claims?

Do you have a current license to do this work in my area?

What types of insurance do you have, and what is the coverage?

Can you give me two or three references to check?

Do you offer a free on-site inspection?

Do you take photos during the inspection and after completing the project?

Will you give me a written estimate after the inspection?

Do you do roofing repairs? How much do they cost?

Is your work covered by manufacturer warranty?

How do you keep projects on schedule? What’s your inclement weather policy?

Do you remove or dispose of old roofing materials? Is there a disposal charge? Do you recycle old materials?

When and how do you bill or invoice? Do you accept credit cards? Do you offer financing?

Choosing the Right Roofing Contractor

Always get bids from a few roofing contractors before choosing the one that’s right for you. You may choose the reasonable, middle-of-the-road bid or the contractor with the lowest price and best availability. With the right budget, you might opt for the roofer with the highest estimate and 20 years of experience installing the type of roof you want.

No matter which bid you choose, make sure your roofer has the right qualifications.

If you already know what type of roofing you want, you may have fewer contractors to choose from in your area. Most roofers can install and repair asphalt shingles but fewer have experience with materials like cedar shake, clay tiles or natural slate. Unique styles like solar shingles or green roofs require specialists who may be hard to find in rural areas.

Door-to-door bids, when a roofer visits neighborhoods hard hit by storms and high winds, can be predatory. If local roofers reach out to you about repairing or replacing your roof, check their license, insurance and references before accepting their bid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much should you pay a roofer upfront?

Avoid paying more than 15% of the project cost upfront. You may want to pay with a credit card to give yourself a path of recourse in case something goes wrong. Consult your tax professional to see if you need to file a 1099-MISC for the contractor payment.

What type of insurance should roofers have?

There are several types of insurance for roofing businesses. For the best protection, look for roofers with general liability and workers’ compensation.

What else should I know before I hire a roofing contractor?

Roofs installed between 1907 and 1980 are most likely to have asbestos shingles or sheets. If your home has asbestos roofing, your project may take longer to complete and cost more to remove because the material poses a health risk.

In addition to installing waterproofing and roofing, your contractor will also install drip edge metal strips that direct water safely away from the fascia and into the gutter. So, replacing your roof is a good time to check the fascia, soffits and gutters of your home for any damage.

