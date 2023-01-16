How To Check Your American Express Application Status

American Express offers a wide range of credit cards for both individuals and small businesses. The card issuer recently introduced a pre-approval feature that allows applicants to find out if they’re approved for personal credit cards with just a soft credit check.

But while the card issuer can make decisions immediately, it’s not a guarantee. If your application for an Amex credit card is pending, here’s what you can do.

How Long Does an Amex Application Take?

It should take you less than 10 minutes to complete a credit card application online, especially if you have all of the required information on hand.

You’ll need to provide the following details:

Full name

Date of birth

Social Security number

Email address and phone number

Annual income and income source

You’ll then review the terms and conditions for the card you’re applying for and agree to submit your application. If you’re applying for a personal credit card, Amex will process your application, perform a soft credit inquiry and tell you whether you’ve been approved, usually within 60 seconds.

If you’ve been approved and you accept the card, Amex will complete the process and perform a hard inquiry to provide you with a credit limit.

If you’re applying for a small business credit card, submitting an application will result in a hard inquiry, whether or not you’re approved. Again, it typically takes 60 seconds to get a response, which can be an approval, a denial or a pending application.

How To Check My American Express Credit Card Application Status

If you don’t receive an immediate approval or denial, it means the card issuer needs to review certain information to make a decision. Depending on the circumstances, Amex may reach out to you and ask you some additional questions.

To see where you are in the process, you can visit the application status page and provide your Social Security number and zip code.

Here, you’ll see your most recent and possibly even previous applications for Amex credit cards and loans, along with the current status and any required actions. Alternatively, you can call American Express at 877-239-3491.

How Do I Know If My Amex Application Is Approved?

The card issuer will give you an immediate decision after you submit your application. If you’re approved, you’ll typically receive a confirmation shortly after submission. If your application is pending, you can use the application status page or call the application status hotline to find out if you’ve been approved.

If you’ve been denied, you can appeal the decision by calling 800-567-1083, and a representative will review your application manually.

How To Cancel an Amex Application

Because American Express typically takes less than a minute to process credit card applications, it’s virtually impossible to cancel if you’re doing it online. If you’re applying over the phone, you may be able to cancel the application before the representative submits it for underwriting.

Fortunately, if you’re applying for an American Express personal credit card, you can submit your application without worrying about a hard credit check. If you change your mind after you’re approved, you can simply decline to accept the card without any impact on your credit score.

If you get approved for a small business credit card, however, or you accept a personal credit card, your account has already been opened, and you’d need to close the account to cancel the card.

Bottom Line

Today’s technology makes it easy to get a quick decision on your online credit card applications. But if your Amex application is pending, it’s also easy to check the status and speak to a representative about what you can do. If you end up being denied, you’ll be able to call the application status hotline and get a reason for the denial, and you can even chat with someone and appeal the decision.

As with any financial product, think carefully about your options before you apply for an Amex credit card. Shop around and compare multiple credit cards based on your spending habits and preferences to determine which one is the right fit for you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.