How To Check For Liens On Your Property

You might want to check for liens on your property if you’re planning to list your home for sale. To improve their chances of a smooth transaction, most buyers conduct a formal title search to make sure a home they’ve gone under contract to buy doesn’t have unexpected claims against it. If it does, the closing could be delayed and the deal could even fall through.

Another reason to check for liens on your property might be if you’re planning to transfer or bequeath real estate to a family member. To prevent them from inheriting a messy situation, you’ll want to ensure your property doesn’t have any unknown liens.

What Is a Property Lien?

A property lien is a legal claim that someone else holds against your real estate. It can prevent you from getting all the proceeds when you sell or refinance your real estate because the lienholder will have a right to that money before you do.

If the lienholder can force the sale of your property to recover what you owe, a property lien can lead to foreclosure.

How To Check for Liens on a Property

There are several ways to search for liens against your home or another piece of real estate you own. The best option will depend on how much time, money and expertise you have and whether you’re looking for a specific lien or all possible liens.

1. Search Local Government Records

Your county recorder, county assessor or local courthouse can help you check for liens on your property. For a fee, you may be able to search records online, submit a request by mail or conduct a search in person. This type of search can make sense when you know what you’re looking for and have the time to do it.

2. Check Your Credit Reports

Certain public records—including liens—can be reported to credit bureaus and appear on your credit reports. For example, a child support lien may be reportable. Reviewing your credit reports is free, and checking the public records section of each report isn’t time consuming.

3. Use a Title Search Company

Working with a title search company is the most expensive but often the least time-consuming and most thorough way to check for property liens. You won’t have to visit government websites, make phone calls, pull credit reports, drive to the county recorder’s office or wonder whether you’ve missed something. You’ll also find out if anything else is encumbering your property’s title.

Types of Liens on Property

When you use your home as collateral for a loan or when you don’t pay someone money you legally owe them, you could end up with one of these types of property liens:

Mortgage or deed of trust. If you’ve taken out a loan secured by your home, it will have a mortgage lien. The mortgage might have been to buy your home, refinance it or access your home equity. In some states, a mortgage is called a deed of trust.

If you’ve taken out a loan secured by your home, it will have a mortgage lien. The mortgage might have been to buy your home, refinance it or access your home equity. In some states, a mortgage is called a deed of trust. Property tax lien. The local property tax authority will place a lien on your home if you don’t pay your property taxes.

The local property tax authority will place a lien on your home if you don’t pay your property taxes. Federal tax lien. The IRS will place a lien on your home and other assets if you have a serious tax delinquency.

The IRS will place a lien on your home and other assets if you have a serious tax delinquency. State tax lien. If you owe money to your state government, it can place a lien on your property as well.

If you owe money to your state government, it can place a lien on your property as well. Medicaid lien. The state can place a lien on a deceased’s real estate to recover the cost of medical assistance it paid on that person’s behalf.

The state can place a lien on a deceased’s real estate to recover the cost of medical assistance it paid on that person’s behalf. Judgment lien. You could end up with a judgment lien against your home for any number of reasons related to losing a lawsuit, including not paying your employees or holding on to assets you were supposed to give to your ex-spouse in the divorce.

You could end up with a judgment lien against your home for any number of reasons related to losing a lawsuit, including not paying your employees or holding on to assets you were supposed to give to your ex-spouse in the divorce. Child support lien. This is another form of judgment lien. It could be filed if measures such as garnishing wages or seizing tax refunds aren’t sufficient.

This is another form of judgment lien. It could be filed if measures such as garnishing wages or seizing tax refunds aren’t sufficient. Contractor’s lien. Also called a mechanic’s lien, you could end up with this type of property lien if you don’t pay your roofer, electrician or another professional who completes work on your property.

Also called a mechanic’s lien, you could end up with this type of property lien if you don’t pay your roofer, electrician or another professional who completes work on your property. HOA lien. If your property is in a homeowners association and you don’t pay your dues, your HOA could place a lien against your home.

You might also see a lien described as senior, junior, super, primary, first, prior or subordinate. All of these terms refer to which lien holder gets paid first upon a sale, refinance or foreclosure.

What Should You Do If There’s a Lien on Your Property?

When it comes to getting rid of a lien on your property, you have a few options. You can:

Pay it off. If the lien is valid and you have the money, you can pay what you owe and extinguish the lien.

If the lien is valid and you have the money, you can pay what you owe and extinguish the lien. Dispute it. You may be able to go to court and get a judge to declare the lien invalid.

You may be able to go to court and get a judge to declare the lien invalid. Prove that you paid it off. Sometimes, records don’t get updated when a lien has been satisfied. You may be able to clear things up by submitting a copy of the lien release.

Sometimes, records don’t get updated when a lien has been satisfied. You may be able to clear things up by submitting a copy of the lien release. File a title insurance claim. Did you purchase an owners title insurance policy when you bought your property? In covered situations, filing a claim could get your title insurer to resolve the problem.

Did you purchase an owners title insurance policy when you bought your property? In covered situations, filing a claim could get your title insurer to resolve the problem. Wait for it to expire. Some property liens have a statute of limitations, which means they can expire if you don’t pay them and the lienholder doesn’t renew them.

Some property liens have a statute of limitations, which means they can expire if you don’t pay them and the lienholder doesn’t renew them. Hang on for dear life. Some types of liens, like mortgages, can lead to foreclosure if you don’t meet your obligations. Others may hang around indefinitely—if you don’t try to sell or refinance your home. Your estate may have to pay them when you die, however.

