How To Calculate Price Per Square Foot

Calculating the price per square foot can give you an idea of the home’s value and help you compare it with other homes, even when they have different floor plans and sizes. Square foot pricing can also help you estimate the cost to make certain home improvements, like building additional space, pouring a concrete patio or installing new floors. Here’s some information that can help you use this metric when buying, selling or renovating a home.

How Do You Calculate Price Per Square Foot?

To calculate price per square foot, just replace the word “per” with a division sign. So if you’re looking at a $400,000 house that measures 2,000 square feet, the math looks like this:

$400,000 ÷ 2,000 = $200 per square foot

Of course, calculating and comparing price per square foot doesn’t tell you everything about the differences between various homes you’re considering. There are several reasons for this.

Potentially inaccurate measurements: The listing agent may have carefully measured the home’s square footage, or the information may have come from public records, which are sometimes out of date. For example, records might not reflect an addition to the home.

Land value: Land value contributes significantly to home prices (especially in coastal markets), and even within a suburban tract, lot sizes can vary. You won't be able to compare properties accurately if you're just looking at the price per square foot of the structure.

Unincluded livable space: A home's listed square footage may not include areas like a basement, attic or finished garage that could be used as livable space.

Price per square foot can still give you an idea of how desirable a home is, though. For instance, the average home sale price exceeds $1,000 per square foot in San Francisco but sits at $168 in Bloomington, Indiana. Higher numbers can tell you that the home’s location, design and other features are in demand whether you’re comparing homes across the country or within the same ZIP code.

Average Price Per Square Foot to Build a House

The national average cost per square foot to build a house is $150, according to Home Builder Digest. The average cost can range from $54 to $270 per square foot based on a home size of 2,600 square feet.

These cost estimates are for a standard suburban tract house. Neither economy or luxury in quality, it’s your typical suburban tract home. An economy home might cost as little as $33 per square foot. Whereas, a luxury home might cost as much as $770 per square foot—or more, depending on location, features and finishes.

Labor and Materials

The cost per square foot to build a house depends on material and labor costs. Both are influenced by location.

Are materials such as lumber, concrete, pipes, wiring, drywall and roofing readily available where you’re building, or will they need to be shipped to a remote location? What’s the supply and prevailing wage for construction labor in your area?

Expect to pay more if construction demand is higher than the labor supply or if you’re building in an area with a high cost of living.

Permits and Codes

Certain localities charge more than others for building permits, and some may require more permits than others. For example, you might need to pay for an environmental study before a local government will let you build a home near a coastline.

Stricter building codes can also increase costs—but may be worthwhile for the improved safety and ease of obtaining homeowners insurance. Newer codes can require designs and materials that make homes more resilient to earthquakes, hurricanes, floods and fires.

Land

The land you’re building on plays a major role in overall construction costs per square foot. Where space is at a premium, the land may cost far more than the home you build on it. Also, certain geological features will make it more expensive to construct a house. Building on a steep hillside near a faultline will be far more expensive than building on flat farmland.

Style

Style matters, too. Do you want to build a single-story ranch-style home on a concrete slab, or a two-story colonial with a basement? A basement requires major excavation and can cost six times as much as a slab. At the same time, building up tends to be less expensive than building out. It requires less land and fewer materials.

Utilities

Another factor to consider is utility hookups. Building a home in an established area that has sewer lines, electricity and roads will cost less than building in a remote or neglected area, where you’ll have to bring new services to your home or pay for existing ones to be repaired and reconnected.

Flooring Price Per Square Foot

The cost of flooring per square foot depends on the type, shape and quality of material you choose. Removing and disposing of existing flooring and preparing the subfloor may add to your costs.

Here are some sample costs per square foot for popular flooring materials from a major mid-market home retailer. You may pay more at a specialty store.

Tile: Medium-sized square ceramic tiles will be your least expensive option, costing as little as $1 per square foot. Stone-look and porcelain tile might cost you $2 to $12 per square foot. On the high end, a square foot of small hexagonal marble mosaic tiles or herringbone natural stone might cost you $25. These prices don’t include mortar, grout or installation.

Carpet: You can easily find standard textured carpet for around $3 per square foot installed. Patterned or berber carpet may cost you $3 to $6 per square foot installed. Softness, durability and stain resistance will affect the price.

Vinyl: Waterproof, scratch-resistant and easy to install, vinyl flooring typically costs $2 to $5 per square foot. It can look like hardwood planks or luxury stone at a fraction of the price.

Wood laminate: This type of flooring has similar features to vinyl and can cost $1 to $4 per square foot for materials, plus $2 to $3 per square foot to install.

Engineered hardwood: A step up from vinyl or wood laminate, engineered hardwood typically costs $6 per square foot, including installation.

Solid hardwood: Since it can be refinished multiple times, solid hardwood is among the most durable and classic types of flooring. The average installed price is close to $8 per square foot.

Price of Concrete Per Square Foot

If you need a concrete slab foundation for a new home, an addition or a shed, you can expect to spend roughly $6 per square foot. The cost of concrete ingredients increased about 14% from January 2021 to October 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The price for a basic concrete slab can range from $4 to $8 per square foot depending on how thick the slab will be (typically 4 inches or 6 inches) and how much labor costs in your area.

If you’re pouring a patio and want to add texture or color, expect to pay $8 to $18 per square foot. Additional materials and equipment can also increase the cost, as can any grading required to level the ground before pouring the concrete.

