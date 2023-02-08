Since it was founded in 1968, Intel has grown into one of the biggest names in the technology sector. It designs and manufactures a broad range of products, including chipsets, server boards and processors.

Like many other technology companies, Intel has experienced some setbacks from global supply chain disruptions. In 2022, its revenue was $63.1 billion, approximately $16 billion less than its revenue in 2021. But Intel remains a powerful force. If you want to invest in this innovative company, here’s what you need to know to buy Intel stock.

Should You Invest in Intel?

In recent years, Intel has faced increased competition in an already crowded field. The Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on manufacturing hurt Intel’s finances. Those issues are reflected in the company’s stock performance. Over the past five years, Intel’s stock price has dropped about 30%.

However, Intel continues its commitment to research and development, and the company delivers advanced technology. It has also made strategic investments over the past few years to expand its business. For example, Intel made a series of high-profile acquisitions in 2022, including:

Granulate Cloud Solutions, an Israeli-based developer of continuous optimization software.

Tower Semiconductor, a leading foundry for analog semiconductor solutions.

These acquisitions position Intel well for the future as it expands and produces new products.

How to Buy Intel (INTC) Stock

1. Open a Brokerage Account

If you decide to purchase Intel stock, you’ll need a brokerage account. There are many online brokerages and investment apps that allow you to invest with very little money upfront and low trading fees.

When evaluating brokerages, consider the type of investment account you need. Generally, you can choose from the following options:

Individual retirement accounts (IRAs). An IRA is a tax-advantaged account designed for retirement savings.

An IRA is a tax-advantaged account designed for retirement savings.

Like IRAs, there are tax benefits to investing in a 529, and withdrawals can be used for qualifying education expenses, such as college tuition.

Although a taxable investment account lacks the tax benefits of IRAs or 529s, it allows you to invest in the stock market and make withdrawals at any time without paying penalties.

Most brokerages will offer both IRAs and taxable investment accounts, but finding a broker that offers 529 or custodial accounts can be more difficult.

2. Decide How Much to Invest

Intel should only make up a portion of your overall investment portfolio. Before purchasing shares, ask yourself these questions:

What’s your budget? Your investment budget is dependent on several factors, including your current bills, savings and discretionary income. You should only invest money you don’t need for your immediate needs.

Your investment budget is dependent on several factors, including your current bills, savings and discretionary income. You should only invest money you don't need for your immediate needs.

Intel's stock price is relatively low compared to other technology companies. The company has been trading for less than $50 per share since January 2022. Many platforms allow you to invest in fractional shares, so you can invest as little as $5 in Intel.

The two main investment strategies are lump sum investing and dollar cost averaging. With lump sum investing, you invest a sum of cash all at once. By contrast, dollar cost averaging invests small amounts at regular intervals, such as $20 every Friday.

3. Research Your Investment

Doing your homework is important before buying shares of any stock. Before purchasing stock, review the company’s financial statements and business plans for the future.

Like other publicly-traded companies, Intel is required to submit financial documents, including annual (10-K) and quarterly (10-Q) reports, to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

You can view those reports by searching for Intel on SEC.gov or by visiting Intel’s investor relations page.

4. Place an Order

Once you know how much you want to invest, you can place an order for Intel stock. Log into your brokerage account and its trading platform. Enter Intel’s ticker symbol (INTC) and the number of shares you want to buy or the amount of money you want to invest.

Depending on the brokerage you’re using, you may be able to choose an order type. The most common options are market and limit orders.

With a market order, you can buy or sell shares at their current price. With limit orders, the order only goes through once the stock reaches a specified price that you set. A limit order can be a good choice if you expect the stock price to drop in the near future.

Intel is traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The Nasdaq’s normal trading hours are 9:30 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, but some brokerages allow pre-market or after-market trading.

5. Regularly Review Your Investment’s Performance

To see how your investment is doing, periodically compare its performance to that of competitors, such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) or NVIDIA (NVDA).

You can also compare its performance to industry benchmark indices, such as the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index or the Nasdaq 100.

How to Sell Intel Stock

At some point, you may want to sell your Intel shares. To do so, enter your brokerage’s trading platform and type in the amount of shares you want to sell. As with purchasing shares, you can usually choose between selling immediately or when the stock reaches a certain price.

Before selling your shares, it’s wise to meet with a tax professional. If you’ve profited from your investment, you may be subject to capital gains tax. A tax professional can help you calculate how much you’ll owe.

Intel Pros

Acquisitions: Intel has made some significant acquisitions that put it in a strong position for the future.

Historically, Intel has paid dividends to shareholders.

Historically, Intel has paid dividends to shareholders. Stock price: With a stock price under $50, Intel is an affordable stock for new investors.

Intel Cons

Performance: Intel’s stock price has decreased over the past five years.

Intel’s stock price has decreased over the past five years. Competition: Intel is in a crowded industry, with many innovative companies vying for its market share.

Intel is in a crowded industry, with many innovative companies vying for its market share. Supply chain issues: Intel was severely impacted by supply chain issues, and if those issues continue, it could hurt its performance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can you get Intel’s stock price?

You can view the current stock price using your online brokerage platform or by visiting the Nasdaq stock exchange website.

Does Intel pay a cash dividend?

Intel does pay dividends to its shareholders. It paid a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share throughout 2022.

Can you purchase stock directly from Intel?

You cannot purchase stock directly from Intel. However, after buying your first Intel share through a broker, you are eligible for Intel’s Direct Stock Purchase Plan operated by Computershare Investor Services.

Where does Intel stock trade?

Intel trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange, a common choice for technology-focused companies.

When was Intel’s initial public offering?

Intel was founded in 1968, and its initial public offering (IPO) was in 1971.

Can you invest in Intel using ETFs?

Intel is included in over 300 exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Top ETFs that give investors exposure to Intel include the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) and the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD).

