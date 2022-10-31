If you’re a fan of the virtual “doll house” game known as “The Sims,” you’ll love Decentraland—the first-ever virtual world owned by its users.

Built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, Decentraland empowers you to build a virtual life, creating content you can sell to other users and even buying LAND.

But to score your slice of LAND, you’ll need to understand how to buy Decentraland’s native cryptocurrency token, MANA. Once you have your share, you can don your virtual reality goggles and slip into the metaverse to build the world of your dreams.

What Is Decentraland?

Decentraland is a 3D, decentralized virtual world created by Ari Meilich and Esteban Ordano.

The foundation of this virtual world is smart contracts that are “owned” by the Decentraland decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). It’s a world where users make the rules, from content moderation to LAND policy.

During its pre-public launch in 2017, Decentraland’s initial coin offering (ICO) raised a hefty $24 million. Since opening to the public in February 2020, MANA’s market cap has reached $1.2 billion, ranking among the top 40 cryptocurrencies worldwide.

MANA’s total supply is capped at 2.19 billion tokens.

The coin itself is built on a deflationary model, a feature that Lior Aizik, chief operations officer of XBO, sees as a unique advantage.

Following a community vote, there is a 2.5% MANA marketplace fee. The token is burned and removed from supply every time an avatar, LAND, or wearable is sold.

“Let’s say you paid 10,000 MANA for a piece of digital land,” says Aizik. “The 10,000 MANA are then sent to a burn address without private keys. After that, the tokens are lost forever and removed from the total supply of MANA.”

He adds that this “burn” feature is one of the reasons that MANA’s coin value could rise, as fewer coins remain in circulation and more players come into the game needing the coins.

But Erika Rasure, founder of CrytpoGoddess—a members-only community for women in crypto—cautions investors not to get caught up in MANA’s high valuations. She advises investors to understand Decentraland’s plans, including “watching user adoption and keeping an eye on similar competitors as they enter the (VR game) market.”

Where Can I Buy MANA?

To purchase Decentraland’s native token, MANA, you’ll need an account with a crypto exchange. Some of the leading exchanges where you can buy MANA tokens include:

FTX

Kraken

Coinbase

Gemini

You can buy and sell Decentraland/MANA at some exchanges paired with a stablecoin like Tether (USDT). Some of the exchanges that offer the MANA/USDT pairing include:

How To Buy Decentraland (MANA) Tokens

To jump into the Decentraland metaverse, you’ll need to acquire some MANA tokens. It’s easy with this three-step process:

1. Choose a Crypto Exchange

A crypto exchange is a digital platform that acts as a middleman between buyers and sellers for cryptocurrency trades. While you have plenty of exchanges to choose from, know that exchanges may better suit new crypto investors than others.

When comparing your options, look for an exchange with low account minimums and trading fees. We researched and found the top cryptocurrency exchanges to help get your search off to a smart start.

2. Buy MANA

Once you’ve chosen an exchange, you’ll need to fund your account. You can transfer your current cryptocurrency assets to your new account or fund using a bank account, debit or credit card.

If you choose to fund using a credit card, be forewarned that card issuers typically treat crypto transactions as cash advances. So on top of higher transaction fees and interest rates, you’re essentially buying on margin—using a loan to buy an investment—which could expose you to losses exceeding what you charged on your card.

Once your account is funded, you can buy MANA. Enter the crypto ticker symbol, MANA, and the dollar amount you want to purchase. Depending on the exchange, you can often choose between market and limit orders.

3. Store Your MANA

Before you dash off to Dencentraland with your MANA, you’ll need to choose a crypto wallet to store your holdings. And don’t worry—you have multiple storage choices, including:

Crypto Exchanges. Some crypto exchanges offer built-in wallets for your holdings. However, relying on an exchange for storage beyond the short-term carries risk, and you’re better off choosing a different wallet type for long-term storage.

Some crypto exchanges offer built-in wallets for your holdings. However, relying on an exchange for storage beyond the short-term carries risk, and you’re better off choosing a different wallet type for long-term storage. Hardware Wallets. Hardware wallets, also known as cold storage, are physical devices that look like flash drives and are considered the most secure wallet type. Unlike other wallet types, hardware wallets aren’t connected to a network or the internet, decreasing the risk of remote hacking.

Hardware wallets, also known as cold storage, are physical devices that look like flash drives and are considered the most secure wallet type. Unlike other wallet types, hardware wallets aren’t connected to a network or the internet, decreasing the risk of remote hacking. Paper Wallets. A paper wallet writes your private keys on a piece of paper, either by hand or with a printed QR code. If you opt for a paper wallet, have a storage plan. You’ll permanently lose access to your cryptocurrency if you lose that paper.

A paper wallet writes your private keys on a piece of paper, either by hand or with a printed QR code. If you opt for a paper wallet, have a storage plan. You’ll permanently lose access to your cryptocurrency if you lose that paper. Software Wallets. Software wallets use a program or downloadable app to store your crypto. Since they’re connected to networks and the internet, software wallets sacrifice security for convenience and access.

We’ve researched various wallets and curated a list of the top crypto wallets available today.

What Can You Purchase With MANA?

Once you score some MANA and don your VR headset, you’ll develop an avatar and step inside a world where you can create, buy, sell and otherwise transact with other users.

Using its native token, MANA, you can buy or trade LAND and pay for goods and services in the virtual world. Visit the right store, and you can even score a nifty new pair of shoes for your avatar.

If a user can dream it, they can create it, build it and then monetize it inside Decentraland.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.