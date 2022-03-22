How To Build A Portfolio Website That Shines

If you’re a freelancer working in a creative field, a portfolio website is one of the best ways to showcase your work for future clients. But condensing years of experience into one portfolio can be overwhelming. What do you include, and how do you present it to communicate to potential clients you’re right for the job? In this guide, we’ll discuss key ways to make your portfolio website stand out from the crowd.

Step 1: Determine a Goal for Your Online Portfolio

Everyone has a different vision and goal for their online portfolio. Some freelancers are generalists and want to remain open to a diverse range of clients, and others specialize in a niche and want to target potential clients in that field, like a graphic designer who specializes in the financial sector. Others may have multiple areas of expertise they want to showcase (graphic design and illustration, for example).

Start with the primary function you want your portfolio to serve. A portfolio with a clear intention and vision will stand out, as opposed to one that’s scattered and hard to navigate. Generally, there are two ways you can structure your portfolio. You can either design it as a brief introduction to your work or as a marketing tool for your business.

One-Page Portfolio vs. a Full Portfolio

Many freelancers use their portfolio as an introductory page to their work. Their website is not how clients find them initially, but a way for them to learn more once they are already introduced through LinkedIn or a professional contact, for example. On the other hand, your goal might be for people to find your services through Google when they are searching for a professional in your industry. If that’s the case, you’ll need to develop a strong SEO plan and prioritize content. This tends to be less common in creative fields.

Sarah Doody, founder of the career accelerator UX Portfolio Formula where she helps people build online portfolios, recommends the first route for most creative people and freelancers specifically. “I consider a website as [providing] more of a trust element. Since you know people will likely Google you, you have a professional website to give you that credibility,” she said. In this case, your website will be an introduction to your services. Doody recommends a one-page style website that’s very simple, includes an about section, a short introduction to your work and invites clients to request a PDF of your full portfolio. Here’s an example of this type of portfolio.

Step 2: Choose Between Manual Coding or a Website Builder

Once you decide what type of online portfolio you want to build, your next step is to choose whether you should build that website yourself or use a website builder. If you’re not a coder, the best choice will be to use a website builder like WordPress, Squarespace or Wix. These companies offer templates and make it easy to showcase your work online in a straightforward way. If you build a one-page website, it will be easy to do using these templates.

Step 3: Highlight Your Best Work

You don’t need to include all of your work in your portfolio, but select the work that you’re proud of and illustrate a range of experience. Focus on the type of work you want to be doing more of in the future. For example, if you’ve been a writer and an illustrator in the past, but are currently focused exclusively on illustration, consider leaving your writing portfolio off your website. The more focused you are, the easier it will be for clients to understand where your strengths lie and how you can help them.

Add Descriptions of Each Project

It’s tempting to pile your work together and put it all online. But one way to make your portfolio stand out is to give readers an explanation of the project you worked on, the challenges you were trying to solve and some insight into how you came to the final result. “Don’t just show the final deliverable. Always add the context,” Doody explained.

“If you’re a graphic designer, and I click on your website or your PDF, and it’s just screenshots of your brochure, that’s not telling me much. You need to make sure you’re adding context so we understand details like who this project was for and why it needed to exist.”

These descriptions are also important because sometimes crucial information gets left out when you only showcase the end result. “Maybe you design a website or an app, and it ends up being used by a million people. If you don’t mention that, no one’s going to know,” Doody said. But on the flip side, make sure you don’t include too much text. You’ll want to find a balance between text and visuals, so you don’t overwhelm the reader or potential client.

Step 3: Create a Compelling About Section

Your about section is a chance to tell future clients who you are and what you do. It complements your portfolio and gives readers a bit more background information about you. A good place to start is to be clear about what people are hiring you to do. Then, come up with a couple of examples of that and work them into your statement.

Here, Doody suggests the more specific and results-driven you can be when you’re describing your work, the better. “The mistake you want to avoid is not just having this stream of conscious list of skills separated by bullet points, but instead give examples that demonstrate those skills,” Doody said.

For example, if you’re a web designer, you might be tempted to write something like, “I’m experienced in designing websites, and I’m skilled at different software and mobile design and app design.” That’s not specific enough, Doody explained, because it doesn’t distinguish you by showing what you can accomplish for clients. Instead, the same web designer could write something like this: “I’ve helped decrease the shopping cart abandonment rate for an e-commerce store by 30% after conducting usability tests, and doing a complete redesign of checkout on the site.”

This may be more difficult if you’re a freelancer who doesn’t have access to data about your work’s impact on a company. Still, the idea is to get creative about how you communicate the value you bring to clients without sounding generic.

Step 4: Create a Strong Call to Action

Most online portfolios include your contact information with a button directing potential clients to reach out by email or phone. This is straightforward enough, but a contact page or section is also a chance to stand out. If you decide to use a one-page portfolio, here’s where you can tell clients to reach out if they’re interested in learning more.

One benefit to this approach is that it allows you to track who’s interested in your work. “That way, you can start to have a conversation with someone, and it’s not that you have no idea who is or is not viewing this portfolio,” Doody explained. This approach also allows you to tailor your portfolio to the clients reaching out. For example, if you’re a graphic designer with experience in many fields, you could provide one portfolio to a client in the restaurant industry and a separate portfolio to a prospective client in exhibit design.

If you’re not allowed to show specific work publicly because of confidentiality agreements, this approach could provide a solution.

Step 6: Make Your Portfolio User-Friendly

Even the best portfolio will get overlooked if it’s presented in endless blocks of text in a tiny typeface. Once you have the basics organized about the projects you want to share, what you will say on your about page and how you will arrange your portfolio, it’s a good time to think about design and layout.

You’ll want to consider how a user will navigate your website. Are the buttons easy to understand? Is the layout easy to follow? Doody suggests making use of different fonts and font sizes, bolding text and using larger fonts, “so that if someone quickly was scrolling up and down this page or PDF, they could get the gist of it just by reading the headlines.”

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to build a portfolio website?

A portfolio website can take as little as an hour and up to weeks to build, depending on which content management system you plan to use, your experience, and your site requirements. For example, if you choose a user-friendly suite builder such as Wix or Squarespace, you can build a site within an hour or two as the learning curve is small and sites are customized using prebuilt templates. On the other hand, a complex WordPress site could take weeks, if not months to build.

How much does it cost to create an online portfolio?

You can create a website for free using a website builder. A dedicated domain name will cost you, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. If you use a website builder like Squarespace or Wix, it will cost around $16 per month to maintain.

What if I’m not allowed to showcase my work publicly?

Though each situation is different, there are creative solutions to this problem that do not breach client confidentiality. Sometimes a client may ask you not to share work publicly, but you’re still able to share it privately. Other times, the solution may be to blur out identifying information. It all depends on the agreement you have with your client, but even if you don’t end up sharing the work you did, you’ll want to think creatively about the other ways you can communicate your expertise and experience to potential clients.

How do I secure my portfolio website?

One of the easiest ways to effectively help secure your site is to install and activate a secure sockets layer, or SSL certificate. Some all-in-one site builders and web hosting providers will automatically include and even install an SSL certificate. However, in some instances, you will need to purchase and install one separately. Learn more about the best SSL certificate services.

