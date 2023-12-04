How to Best Use Facebook Ads to Generate Leads

Running a Successful Facebook Ad Campaign

To effectively run Facebook ads that generate leads, it’s critical to target a well-defined niche audience.

You may be inclined to think that the broader your Facebook ads audience is, the more leads you will generate. In fact, experts like Arturo Johnson will tell you that the key to generating Facebook leads is to precisely define your niche and create ads that speak specifically to the pain point its members have in common.

In this week’s Stay Paid episode, Arturo—CEO of Arturo Johnson Consulting—shares his strategy for creating and placing ads that attract insurance leads and how to select a niche market. And although he speaks specifically to the needs of insurance agents and brokers, his advice is equally applicable to those in any industry. Included among the tactics he discusses are:

Selecting the right audience. Define your audience by their interests as well as their demographics. Consider groups you may already have an affinity with because of a past career, shared experiences, or unique skills.

Define your audience by their interests as well as their demographics. Consider groups you may already have an affinity with because of a past career, shared experiences, or unique skills. Focusing on the proper metric. Rather than be concerned with your cost per lead, focus your attention on the return you get from your investment. The value of your Facebook leads is influenced by more than just cost.

Rather than be concerned with your cost per lead, focus your attention on the return you get from your investment. The value of your Facebook leads is influenced by more than just cost. Using a combination of copy and video ads. There are pros and cons to each.

There are pros and cons to each. Continuously testing different ads. To experience success with Facebook ads, you must run multiple variations of them. Provide the platform with numerous iterations and an audience, and it will do the rest.

To experience success with Facebook ads, you must run multiple variations of them. Provide the platform with numerous iterations and an audience, and it will do the rest. Tracking ad spend and opportunities. Spend as much as you need to guarantee you have enough opportunities—not leads—to neutralize the effect of appointments that fall through.

