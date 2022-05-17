How To Become An Industrial-Organizational Psychologist

Industrial-organizational (I/O) psychology bridges the gaps between business and psychology. These psychologists work to improve day-to-day operations inside businesses by studying employee behavior, satisfaction and effectiveness.

In this article, we’ll give you the information you need to decide whether this engaging career path is the right one for you. We’ll explore possible career options, and talk about educational requirements for an industrial-organizational psychologist.

Industrial-Organizational Psychologist Job Outlook

Industrial-organizational psychologists are professionals who use the methods and data of psychological sciences to improve the lives of workers and workplaces.

According to PayScale, the median annual salary for I/O psychologists is around $86,000 with a range of $54,000 to $141,000. The industry as a whole continues to grow, with plenty of career opportunities within large organizations.

Steps to Becoming an Industrial-Organizational Psychologist

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree

To become an I/O psychologist, students need to first earn a bachelor’s degree. Students can major in just about any discipline; however, many students who aim to become an I/O psychologist choose to earn their bachelor’s degree in psychology. Courses in psychology programs could include biology, intro to psychology, social psychology and behavioral psychology, along with general education courses.

Graduate from a Doctorate Program

After a bachelor’s degree, students can pursue a master’s or doctorate degree. With a master’s degree, I/O psychology students can enter the workforce in roles like HR manager, business development consultant or organizational effectiveness manager.

Many students opt to work full-time while pursuing a doctorate degree in industrial-organizational psychology. A doctorate degree can increase job opportunities, lead to higher pay and prepare individuals for executive-level positions.

Students can pursue either a Psy.D. or a Ph.D. in psychology. A Ph.D. is the better choice for students seeking research roles, while a Psy.D. program is best for those who want to work with clients hands-on. Psy.D. programs usually take about four to six years to complete, and Ph.D. programs often take longer, about five to eight years, to account for the research component. If students are not already working full-time, the program may require an internship year.

Obtain a State License if Necessary

Some states require a license to practice as an I/O psychologist. The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology maintains a website that includes licensing requirements by state. Note that most states will allow you to practice for up to 60 days before requiring licensure.

Pass the Certification Exam

After completing a doctorate program, you’ll be able to find roles working in the field of I/O psychology. However, many students choose to become board certified to add an additional level of expertise to their credentials. This process is often completed in tandem with full-time employment and requires 1,000 or more hours of experience and research.

Industrial-Organizational Psychologist Certification

If you’re interested in becoming a board-certified I/O Psychologist, you’ll need to seek certification from the American Board of Organizational and Business Consulting Psychology (ABOBCP), a member board of the American Board of Professional Psychology.

In order to become board certified, you’ll first need to complete a doctoral program. Then, you’ll complete an oral and a written exam as part of the certification process. The fee for the oral exam is $450 and the fee for the written exam is $300. Annual recertification is required.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does an industrial-organizational psychologist do?

Job duties for I/O psychologists vary widely depending on the job title and industry. Examples of work I/O psychologists perform includes developing, utilizing, and analyzing assessments of employees and organizations, workplace coaching, employee selection, goal setting, job analysis, leadership, organizational development, performance management, training and development, and workforce planning.

How many years does it take to become an industrial-organizational psychologist?

Most master’s graduates can obtain jobs within large corporations or organizations as I/O psychologists. It can take six to seven years to obtain both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree. Students who choose to pursue a doctorate can expect to be in school for 10 to 12 years.

Do you need a Ph.D. to be an industrial-organizational psychologist?

In order to achieve the highest rank as an I/O psychologist, a doctoral program will be required. However, many positions within corporations require only a master’s degree.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.